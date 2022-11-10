The Apprentice will return for season 17 next year, and some episodes will be filmed abroad

A new season of The Apprentice has been confirmed and is set to air next year - it will see the return of Lord Sugar and his assistant Karren Brady and Tim Campbell. 18 Candidates will take part in season 17 and will be competing for a £250,000 investment from Sugar in their business.

This year’s series, which aired from January to March and saw Harpreet Kaur win Sugar’s investment in her dessert business, had a record 8.9 million viewers tune in to the launch episode. So it’s little surprise that the show will return next year, and the season is expected to be bigger and better than ever. For the first time since 2013, 18 candidates will take part in the competition - the 2022 series featured 16 candidates.

Karren Brady, Lord Sugar, and Tim Campbell will return on season 17

When will The Apprentice season 17 come out?

The official release date of The Apprentice season 17 has not yet been confirmed, but the BBC announced on 10 November that the show would return in 2023. Season 16 began airing in January this year, so it is possible that the new season will also premiere in the new year.

Spin-off show, The Apprentice: You’re Fired will also return, with Tom Allen hosting. It will air on BBC Two just after the main show finishes on BBC One. Sugar has previously said that he doesn’t intend to quit the show any time soon and that he hopes for it to run for at least 20 seasons.

Harpreet Kaur won seaso 16 of The Apprentice

Where will The Apprentice season 17 be filmed?

Next year, The Apprentice is going international - in the very first episode, contestants will jet off to Antigua, a Caribbean island paradise, where they will create and sell excursions to tourists.

Other episodes will be filmed in the UK - Karren Brady and Tim Campbell were spotted filming for season 17 in Shrewsbury back in May this year. They were overseeing candidates as they attempted to sell tickets for excursions at Shrewsbury Prison and Blists Hill Victorian Town in the Ironbridge Gorge.

Other filming locations and tasks have not yet been revealed for the latest season, but applicants had to fill out a form which required them to be available for 13 weeks of filming and be able to travel overseas as required.

Who are Alan Sugar’s aides on The Apprentice season 17?

Baroness Karren Brady, the vice-chairman of West Ham United will return as Sugar’s right hand woman. She has had the role since the sixth season of the show. Tim Campbell MBE is also back as Sugar’s aide - Campbell won the very first series of The Apprentice back in 2005, gaining a £100,000 a year job. He replaced Claude Littner as an advisor this year.

Claude Littner - Claude only appeared on season 16 to interview candidates as he was recovering from a bike accident and was not well enough to return as Sugar’s assistant. It has been confirmed that Claude will feature in two episodes of season 17.

Is there a trailer for The Apprentice season 17?