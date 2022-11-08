I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! is back for season 22 - this is where you can watch old episodes of the reality show

I’m a Celebrity feels like it has been on our screens forever - it’s older than Love Island, Made in Chelsea, The Only Way is Essex, and even Geordie Shore. Sine season four, the series has come around every November without fail, come hell or high water… or a global pandemic, and is a vital part of pre-Christmas viewing.

The previous two seasons were shot in Wales due to filming restrictions which resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic, but now the series is back where it belongs, in the Australian jungle. As fans prepare for another three weeks of entertainment at the expense of a group of loveable celebrities, and Matt Hancock, some viewers may want to revisit earlier seasons of the show. This is how you can watch old episodes of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Ant and Dec with Alex Best after a Bushtucker Trial on season 3 of I’m a Celebrity

How can you watch old episodes of I’m a Celebrity?

Episodes of the current season of I’m a Celebrity are available to watch on the ITV Hub after they are broadcast on ITV, with episodes being added daily. All of seasons 20 and 21 - the seasons which were filmed at a Welsh castle - are also available on the ITV Hub now. You don’t need a TV licence to watch these episodes on catch-up, and the ITV Hub is free to access.

Spin-off shows available to watch now on the ITV Hub include I’m a Celebrity... A Castle Story, in which hosts Ant and Dec discuss the highs and lows of filming in Wales, I’m a Celebrity...Jungle Challenge: Celebs vs Fans, which saw three former campmates take on fans in a series of challenges, I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! - Coming Home, and three episodes of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! - Clip Show.

Paul Burrell takes on a Bushtucker Trial in season 2 of I’m a Celebrity

Unfortunately, when it comes to watching earlier seasons of the show which were filmed in Australia, it gets more difficult, as no episodes from seasons 1-19 are available to watch on the ITV Hub. As ITV Studios owns the rights to the show, it will be difficult to find full episodes, let alone full seasons, elsewhere.

There are a handful of full episodes from previous seasons available on YouTube, but the best you are going to get in most cases is short highlight videos of up to about 10 minutes long from across the last 22 seasons. You can find these on the official I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! YouTube page which has 1.38 million subscribers and a total of more than 726 million views.

When is I’m a Celebrity season 22 on TV?

I’m a Celebrity season 22 is airing now on ITV - the series will air nightly from 9pm, although tonight’s (Tuesday 8 November) episode will air at 9.15pm. Episodes will be released on the ITV Hub within 24 hours of them first airing. There are expected to be 22 episodes in this season.

