It won’t come as much of a surprise to anyone that former cabinet minister Matt Hancock is not the favourite to win I’m a Celeb 2022 - but he could set a new record

A dozen celebrities have landed in Australia, ready to take part in a new season of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! They will be joined by the show’s presenters Ant and Dec and will face some gruelling challenges and trials over their time in the jungle. If none of the campmates leave of their own accord, they will all spend at least 12 days in the jungle, as the first elimination normally takes place on day 13.

Matt Hancock could be earning as much as £350,000 on I’m a Celebrity

Who is the favourite to win I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!?

According to OddsChecker, which compares odds from 24 leading UK bookmakers, former rugby union player Mike Tindall is the current favourite to win I’m a Celeb 2022. The likelihood of a contestant to win the show is influenced by how famous they are and whether they are likeable or Matt Hancock. This is the full list of how the celebrities currently rank:

Mike Tindall - 3/1

Olivia Attwood - 4/1

Jill Scott - 5/1

Boy George - 11/2

Chris Moyles - 8/1

Babatunde Aleshe - 10/1

Owen Warner - 12/1

Seann Walsh - 16/1

Matt Hancock - 20/1

Sue Cleaver - 25/1

Scarlette Douglas - 28/1

Charlene White - 40/1

So far Mike Tindall, The Only Way Is Essex star Olivia Attwood, and Lioness Jill Scott are the most likely to win the series and become the next king or queen of the jungle. Boy George, who has become the highest-paid campmate in I’m a Celeb’s history with a fee of £500,000 is the fourth favourite. The odds will change as new campmates enter the jungle, and as evictions take place.

Advertisement

Mike Tindall is current favourite to win I’m a Celebrity 2022

Could Matt Hancock win I’m a Celebrity 2022?

Matt Hancock, who made headlines for his surprise announcement that he would be entering the jungle, lost the Conservative Party whip as a result, and it doesn’t look very likely that he’ll win, as he’s currently ninth favourite out of 12.

Hancock’s exact fee for the show isn’t known but has been estimated to be around £350,000. And it might be some small comfort to the former health secretary that although he probably won’t win the show, he is the bookies favourite in another area - he is expected to break the record for most bushtucker trials done by one celebrity. Bookies expect the public to vote for him to do as many trials as possible as a way of punishing him for his behaviour whilst serving in the cabinet during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For those who have forgotten, among Hancock’s mistakes was a social distance busting affair with his aide, the catastrophic bungling of public safety when untested patients were discharged into care homes early into the pandemic, and an appearance on Good Morning Britain in which some viewers claimed he had pretended to cry.

Advertisement

Whilst it is likely that Hancock will be facing a lot of trials during his time in the jungle - the record to beat is eight, set by former model Janice Dickinson during her stint on the show in 2007. Music producer Naughty Boy completed seven trials in 2021, and nutritionist Gillian McKeith infamously took part in six trials in 2010 - including one which saw her faint before the trial had even begun.

I’m a Celebrity 2022 odds to win. (Pic: Mark Hall / National World)

When is I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here on TV?