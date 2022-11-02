The ex-Health Secretary has already landed in Australia, and could be in the country for well over three weeks if he gets to the show’s final

Former Conservative Health Secretary Matt Hancock has touched down in Australia ahead of his appearance on ITV reality TV series I’m a Celebrity…Get Me out Of Here!

The MP for West Suffolk has had the Tory whip suspended, and has faced criticism from the public and politicians for not being there for his constituents during the worst cost of living crisis for decades.

In a column for The Sun, Mr Hancock said being on the show would not only help him to boost public understanding of politics and the work of MPs, but would also help him to raise the profile of dyslexia - a learning difficulty Hancock himself has been diagnosed with.

Whatever the rights and wrongs of the now ex-Conservative MP’s appearance on the ITV show, the fact is that he will still be paid his taxpayer-funded salary for being a member of Parliament.

So, how much is this salary - and how much does Hancock stand to earn during his stint on I’m a Celebrity? Here’s everything you need to know.

Matt Hancock could be earning as much as £350,000 on I’m a Celebrity (image: PA)

Advertisement

What is an MPs’ salary in the UK?

MPs receive an annual salary for serving their constituents in Parliament. As of 1 April 2022, this basic pay sat at £84,144 (£7,012 per month).

They also receive expenses to cover any costs they incur from running their office (e.g. the cost of pens and paper), employing staff (such as caseworkers), and travelling between Westminster and their constituency.

As NationalWorld’s part-time Parliament investigation showed, many MPs serving in the House of Commons also supplement their incomes with external work. For example, some of them earn a salary for providing consultancy services to the private sector, or giving speeches at private events.

This additional work can be extremely lucrative, as the £30,000 Sajid Javid recently received for giving a two-hour speech to HSBC showed.

Advertisement

How much will Matt Hancock earn on I’m a Celebrity?

Matt Hancock has already landed in Australia, meaning his constituents have already been deprived of the full public service an MP should provide since 1 November. He is likely to have pocketed around £230 of taxpayer’s money during the journey to the airport and flight to Australia.

NationalWorld has created a ticker showing exactly how much salary he could accrue if he makes it through to the final of I’m a Celebrity (Sunday 27 November). We have included the days he has spent in Australia so far ahead of the series opener on Sunday (6 November).

Loading....

We have also added an extra day after the final, as it’s likely Hancock would be there or flying back for at least 24 hours after filming stops if he makes it through to the final.

As well as his MP salary, Hancock will take home an appearance fee from I’m a Celebrity. While the exact figure is not publicly known, some have suggested it could be as high as £350,000.

Advertisement

The West Suffolk MP says he will declare in full the appearance fee he receives for appearing on the ITV show via the register of members’ interests. He also says he will use it to make a donation to the St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk - although he hasn’t specified whether this donation will consist of some or all of his appearance fee.

What is Matt Hancock’s net worth?

The 44-year-old politician has spent most of his adult life in politics. He worked at his family’s software firm and then as an economist at the Bank of England after graduating from both Oxford and Cambridge.

In 2005, the then-Shadow Chancellor George Osborne hired him as an economic advisor before promoting him to chief of staff. And in 2010, he became the MP for West Suffolk - a constituency that covers the towns of Newmarket and Haverhill.

Matt Hancock has said he will donate some of his ITV appearance fee to St Nicholas Hospice - but he hasn’t said how much (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Given he has done little outside of politics, Hancock’s net worth is hard to precisely estimate. He owned a North London home with his ex-wife Martha Hancock, which is likely to have been worth north of £750,000. His constituency home in Suffolk is also likely to be worth more than £500,000.

Advertisement

While Home Secretary between 2018 and 2021 he earnt more than £65,000 a year on top of the £80,000-plus he was getting as an MP. When he was sacked as Health Secretary by Boris Johnson for breaking Covid rules by having an affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo, he was entitled to a £16,000 golden goodbye.

Since departing from the Cabinet, he has earnt £9,400 from penning newspaper articles for The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mail. He also got £2,000 for hosting a show on LBC. Other engagements earned him just under £3,000.