Hancock is most known for his role overseeing healthcare during the Covid-19 pandemic, however he was forced to resign in 2021 after news broke he had an affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo.

Covid campaigners have reacted strongly to him joining the I’m a Celeb cast, with families launching a petition to stop the former Health Secretary appearing on the ITV reality show. So far, it has reached almost 15,000 signatures.

So who is Matt Hancock and does he have kids? Here’s everything you need to know about the I’m a Celeb contestant’s family life.

Who is Matt Hancock?

Hancock is a 44-year-old conservative politician who served as the Culture Secretary in 2018 for six months and as the Health Secretary from 2018 to 2021. Born in Cheshire, he studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Exeter College, Oxford and an MPhil in Economics at Christ’s College, Cambridge. Before going into politics Hancock worked as an economic advisor at the Bank of England.

The former Health Secretary was in charge during the Covid-19 pandemic and oversaw Covid lockdowns, restrictions and the implementation of social distancing. However, it was revealed that he had breached his own guidelines when on 25 June 2021 images of him kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo were published by The Sun. In the wake of the scandal Hancock decided to resign from his position.

Hancock and Coladangelo had known each other from Oxford, with the pair both graduating together in 2008.

Reported by OK Magazine, in an interview with Dragons’ Den Steve Bartlett on his podcast, Hancock explained his relationship with Coladangelo. He said: “I’ve known Gina for more than half of my life and we first actually worked together on student radio back in the Oxford days. So, we spent a lot of time together, ironically, trying to get me to be able to communicate in a more emotionally intelligent way.”

Is he married?

Hancock married Martha Hoyer Millar, an osteopath, in 2006, however following the news of his affair the pair separated in 2021. The former Health Secretary is reportedly still in a relationship with his aide, Coladangelo.

Does Matt Hancock have kids?

Hancock and Miller have three children, two sons and one daughter, with the youngest being born in 2013. Reported by the Daily Mail, the former Health Secretary woke his youngest son to tell him he was “leaving the family” after news of the affair with Coladangelo broke.

In his resignation statement Hancock stated he needed to be “with his children”, he said: “I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need to be with my children at this time.”

What has he said about being on I’m a Celeb?

Hancock has given his perspective about his appearance on I’m a Celeb in a piece he has written for The Sun. He explained he wanted to show the public his “human side” and to use reality TV to “deliver important messages to the masses”.