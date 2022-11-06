Matt Hancock will reflect on his three year stint as UK health secretary in his new book Pandemic Diaries

Matt Hancock is set to star in the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! - and has a new book on the way too.

Hancock’s appearance on ITV1’s flagship show will come just a few weeks before his unveiling of a new book titled Pandemic Diaries. The new book is set to reflect on the 44-year-olds tenure as health secretary during the Covid pandemic.

But when will Pandemic Diaries be released and what can we expect from Hancock’s new book?

When is Pandemic Diaries coming out?

Matt Hancock is the former Health Secretary (Getty Images)

Matt Hancock’s new book, Pandemic Diaries, will officially hit the shelves on Tuesday 6 December 2022. The 44-year old politician served as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care from 2018 until 2021 and played a leading role in organising the UK government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

What should we expect from Matt Hancock’s new book?

An official statement from the office of Matt Hancock said: “Mr Hancock will give his unique perspective on how the NHS rose to the challenge, recognising the incredible hard work and sacrifice of so many, and offers an honest assessment of the lessons we need to learn for next time - because there will be a next time.”

During Hancocks time as Health Secretary, the UK became the first country in the world to use a clinically approved vaccine against Covid. However, Hancocks time in office wasn’t without controversy - in June 2021, Hancock became embroiled in a national scandal after The Sun newspaper provided picture and video evidence of him having an affair with Gina Coladangelo and breaching his own Covid-19 regulations. He resigned from his position shortly afterwards and said he had “let down” the people.

Where will the money go for Matt Hancock’s new book?

All proceeds made from book sales will help support NHS charities and causes supporting dyslexia.

Hancock resigned as Health Secretary in June 2021 following a breach of social distancing guidelines. Since leaving office, Hancock has devoted a great deal of his time to supporting dyslexia charities around the UK.

The 44-year-old appeared on the Steven Bartlett podcast Diary Of A CEO and revealed that he was diagnosed with dyslexia during his time at university and has called for children to be screened for dyslexia at an earlier age. Hancock said: “Still today only one in five children are identified at school, which I feel is ridiculous especially in a world where you can have online assessments. These can’t diagnose you but they can give you data to say a person is highly likely to be dyslexic.”