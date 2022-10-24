Who is backing Rishi Sunak? How many Tory MPs back ex-Chancellor in Prime Minister race against Penny Mordaunt
The former Chancellor has secured backing from the likes of Priti Patel, Kemi Badenoch, Jeremy Hunt, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove
Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has become the frontrunner to become the next Prime Minister after Liz Truss announced her resignation only 44 days into her premiership. Following the announcement, there had been speculation that ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson could make a return to the position, however he has since taken himself out of the running.
Penny Mordaunt’s prospects of successfully making it onto the ballot are currently uncertain, with concerns raised over whether or not she will be able secure the required 100 nominations from MPs.
This is everything you need to know.
Which MPs are backing Rishi Sunak?
Sunak has secured the backing of the majority of Conservative MPs in the leadership race, with over half of the parliamentary party declaring their support. If Mordaunt fails to secure the necessary 100 MP nominations, she won’t make it onto the ballot, and Sunak will be declared the new leader of the Tory party, and Prime Minister, without the need for a vote.
The NationalWorld data team collected a roundup of information from the BBC, Conservative Home, Smarkets and personal statements on Twitter to create this full list of MPs who are currently backing Sunak:
- Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin and Harpenden
- Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney
- Stuart Andrew, MP for Pudsey
- Richard Bacon, MP for Norfolk South
- Kemi Badenoch, MP for Saffron Walden
- Siobhan Baillie, MP for Stroud
- Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk
- Steve Baker, MP for High Wycombe
- Steve Barclay, MP for North East Cambridgeshire
- John Baron, MP for Basildon and Billericay
- Simon Baynes, MP for Clwyd South
- Aaron Bell, MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme
- Paul Beresford, MP for Mole Valley
- Crispin Blunt, MP for Reigate
- Sir Peter Bottomley, MP for Worthing West
- Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
- Suella Braverman, MP for Fareham
- Andrew Bridgen, MP for North West Leicestershire
- Steve Brine, MP for Winchester
- Anthony Browne, MP for South Cambridgeshire
- Felicity Buchan, MP for Kensington
- Sir Robert Buckland, MP for South Swindon
- Alex Burghart, MP for Brentwood and Ongar
- Alun Cairns, MP for Vale of Glamorgan
- James Cartlidge, MP for South Suffolk
- Miriam Cates, MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge
- Maria Caulfield, MP for Lewes
- Alex Chalk, MP for Cheltenham
- Rehman Chishti, MP for Gillingham and Rainham
- Greg Clark, MP for Tunbridge Wells
- Simon Clarke, MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
- Chris Clarkson, MP for Heywood and Middleton
- James Cleverly, MP for Braintree (originally supported Boris Johnson)
- Robert Courts, MP for Witney and West Oxfordshire
- Claire Coutinho, MP for East Surrey
- Sir Geoffrey Cox, MP for Torridge and West Devon
- Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire
- Virginia Crosbie, MP for Ynys Mon
- James Daly, MP for Bury North
- David Davies, MP for Monmouth
- Gareth Davies, MP for Stamford and Grantham
- Philip Davies, MP for Shipley
- David Davis, MP for Haltemprice and Howden
- Jonathan Djanogly, MP for Huntingdon
- Leo Docherty, MP for Aldershot (originally supported Boris Johnson)
- Michelle Donelan, MP for Chippenham
- Steve Double, MP for St Austell and Newquay
- Oliver Dowden, MP for Hertsmere
- Flick Drummond, MP for Meon Valley
- Philip Dunne, MP for Ludlow
- Sir James Duddridge, MP for Rochford and South East (originally supported Boris Johnson)
- Ruth Edwards, MP for Rushcliffe
- Tobias Ellwood, MP for East Bournemouth
- George Eustice, MP for Camborne and Redruth
- Laura Farris, MP for Newbury
- Simon Fell, MP for Barrow and Furness
- Liam Fox, MP for North Somerset
- Lucy Frazer, MP for South East Cambridgeshire
- Mike Freer, MP for Finchley and Golders Green
- Louie French, MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup
- Mark Garnier, MP for Wyre Forest
- Nus Ghani, MP for Wealden
- Nick Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
- Peter Gibson, MP for Darlington
- Jo Gideon, MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central
- John Glen, MP for Salisbury
- Sir Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby
- Michael Gove, MP for Surrey Heath
- Richard Graham, MP for Gloucester
- Helen Grant, MP for Maidstone and The Weald
- James Gray, MP for North Wiltshire
- Chris Grayling, MP for Epsom and Ewell
- Jonathan Gullis, MP for Stoke-on-Trent North (originally supported Boris Johnson)
- Robert Halfon, MP for Harlow
- Stephen Hammond, MP for Wimbledon
- Matt Hancock, MP for West Suffolk
- Greg Hands, MP for Chelsea and Fulham
- Mark Harper, MP for Forest of Dean
- Sally-Ann Hart, MP for Hastings and Rye
- Simon Hart, MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
- Sir Oliver Heald, MP for North East Hertfordshire
- James Heappey, MP for Wells
- Damian Hinds, MP for East Hampshire
- Simon Hoare, MP for North Dorset
- Richard Holden, MP for North West Durham
- Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton
- Paul Holmes, MP for Eastleigh
- John Howell, MP for Henley
- Paul Howell, MP for Sedgefield
- Jeremy Hunt, MP for South West Surrey
- Tom Hunt, MP for Ipswich
- Sajid Javid, MP for Bromsgrove
- Robert Jenrick, MP for Newark
- David Johnston, MP for Wantage
- Andrew Jones, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough
- Fay Jones, MP for Brecon and Radnorshire
- Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon
- Gillian Keegan, MP for Chichester
- Sir Greg Knight, MP for East Yorkshire
- Danny Kruger, MP for Devizes
- Robert Largan, MP for High Peak
- Pauline Latham, MP for Mid Derbyshire
- Andrew Lewer, MP for Northampton South
- Brandon Lewis, MP for Great Yarmouth
- Chris Loder, MP for West Dorset
- Mark Logan, MP for Bolton North East
- Jonathan Lord, MP for Woking
- Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham
- Alan Mak, MP for Havant
- Anthony Mangnall, MP for Totnes
- Scott Mann, MP for North Cornwall
- Julie Marson, MP for Hertford and Stortford
- Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland
- Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys
- Mark Menzies, MP for Fylde
- Johnny Mercer, MP for Plymouth Moor View
- Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle
- Nigel Mills, MP for Amber Valley
- Andrew Mitchell, MP for Sutton Coldfield
- Gagan Mohindra, MP for South West Hertfordshire
- David Morris, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale (originally supported Boris Johnson)
- James Morris, MP for Halesowen and Rowley Regis
- David Mundell, MP for Dumfrieshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
- Andrew Murrison, MP for South West Wiltshire
- Sir Robert Neill, MP for Bromley and Chislehurst
- Caroline Nokes, MP for Romsey and Southampton North
- Jesse Norman, MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire
- Neil O’Brien, MP for Harborough
- Guy Opperman, MP for Hexham
- Mark Pawsey, MP for Rugby
- Priti Patel, MP for Witham (originally supported Boris Johnson)
- Andrew Percy, MP for Brigg and Goole
- Chris Philp, MP for Croydon South
- Rebecca Pow, MP for Taunton Deane
- Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich
- Victoria Prentis, MP for Banbury
- Jeremy Quin, MP for Horsham
- Will Quince, MP for Colchester
- Dominic Raab, MP for Esher and Walton
- Tom Randall, MP for Gedling
- Angela Richardson, MP for Guildford
- David Rutley, MP for Macclesfield
- Selaine Saxby, MP for North Devon
- Andrew Selous, MP for South West Bedfordshire
- Grant Shapps, MP for Welwyn Hatfield
- David Simmonds, MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
- Chloe Smith, MP for Norwich North
- Julian Smith, MP for Skipton and Ripon
- Mark Spencer, MP for Sherwood
- Andrew Stephenson, MP for Pendle (originally supported Boris Johnson)
- John Stevenson, MP for Carlisle
- Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South
- Sir Gary Streeter, MP for South West Devon
- Mel Stride, MP for Central Devon
- Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness
- Julian Sturdy, MP for York Outer
- Desmond Swayne, MP for New Forest West
- Sir Robert Syms, MP for Poole
- Maggie Throup, MP for Erewash
- Edward Timpson, MP for Eddisbury
- Justin Tomlinson, MP for North Swindon
- Michael Tomlinson, MP for Mid Dorset and North Poole
- Laura Trott, MP for Sevenoaks
- Tom Tugendhat, MP for Tonbridge and Malling
- Shailesh Vara, MP for North West Cambridgeshire (originally supported Boris Johnson)
- Martin Vickers, MP for Cleethorpes
- Matt Vickers, MP for Stockton South
- Theresa Villiers, MP for Chipping Barnet
- Robin Walker, MP for Worcester
- Jamie Wallis, MP for Bridgend
- Helen Whately, MP for Faversham and Mid Kent
- Sir John Whittingdale, MP for Maldon (originally supported Boris Johnson)
- James Wild, MP for North West Norfolk
- Craig Williams, MP for Montgomeryshire
- Sir Gavin Williamson, MP for South Staffordshire
- Jeremy Wright, MP for Kenilworth and Southam
- Mike Wood, MP for Dudley South
- Nadhim Zahawi, MP for Stratford-on-Avon (originally supported Boris Johnson)
