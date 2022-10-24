The former Chancellor has secured backing from the likes of Priti Patel, Kemi Badenoch, Jeremy Hunt, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove

Penny Mordaunt’s prospects of successfully making it onto the ballot are currently uncertain, with concerns raised over whether or not she will be able secure the required 100 nominations from MPs .

Which MPs are backing Rishi Sunak?

Sunak has secured the backing of the majority of Conservative MPs in the leadership race, with over half of the parliamentary party declaring their support. If Mordaunt fails to secure the necessary 100 MP nominations, she won’t make it onto the ballot, and Sunak will be declared the new leader of the Tory party, and Prime Minister, without the need for a vote.

Conservative MP Rishi Sunak leaves his office in Westminster on October 23, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)