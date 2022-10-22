Mordaunt is the MP for Portsmouth North and is bidding to replace Liz Truss

Penny Mordaunt has become the first candidate to throw her hat into the ring in the race to succeed Liz Truss as prime minister, with a pledge to re-unite the bitterly divided Tory Party.

The Leader of the House – who finished third in the last leadership election – said she had been encouraged by the support she had received from fellow Conservative MPs.

“I’ve been encouraged by support from colleagues who want a fresh start, a united party and leadership in the national interest,” she said in a statement posted on social media.

“I’m running to be the leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister – to unite our country, deliver our pledges and win the next GE (general election).”

Here is all you need to know:

Who is Penny Mordaunt?

Advertisement

The 49-year-old is the Conservative MP for Portsmouth North. She is the daughter of a former paratrooper and was named after the Arethusa-class cruiser HMS Penelope.

She was the Head of Youth for the Conservative Party under Prime Minister John Major and then worked as Head of Broadcasting for the party under party leader William Hague for two years. Mordaunt worked on George W. Bush’s 2004 presidential election campaign in America.

Penny Mordaunt, minister of state for trade, arrives at BBC Broadcasting House ahead of her appearance on Sunday Morning on July 17, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Mordaunt stood as the Conservative candidate for Portsmouth North in the 2005 general election, losing to Labour candidate Sarah McCarthy-Fry. She stood again in 2010 and won the seat, she has held Portsmouth North for the Tories for 12 years.

She is the Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council, holding the positions since September of this year. Mordaunt played a role in the accession of King Charles III following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

Previously she had served in PM Theresa May’s Cabinet as International Development Secretary from 2017 to 2019, and Defence Secretary in 2019. Under Boris Johnson, Mordaunt was the Minister of State for Trade Policy.

Was she a magicians assistant?

Mordaunt was raised with her twin brother and younger brother. Her mother died when she was 15. She attended Oaklands Roman Catholic School Academy in Waterlooville, before taking a gap year to volunteer in orphanages in Romania. It is this experience that encouraged her to enter politics.

Mordaunt studied philosophy at the University of Reading. During her time at university, she funded her studies by working in a Johnson & Johnson factory. She also became a magician’s assistant to Will Ayling, a past president of the Portsmouth and District Magic Circle and of the British Ring of the International Brotherhood of Magicians.

Did Mordaunt appear on Splash?

Advertisement

Mordaunt is also well known for her appearance on reality TV show Splash!, which saw her compete in a diving competition against celebrities including Gemma Collins from The Only Way Is Essex in 2014. She stated that she was donating all of her £10,000 appearance fee plus any additional sponsorship to charity.

Is Penny Mordaunt married?

The Portsmouth MP married Paul Murray in 1999, having met at the University of Reading. However the couple divorced a year later.