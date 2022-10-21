The bookmakers’ odds are in - the fourth Prime Minister since 2019 could be...

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg...

It all led to much unrest among the Conservative Party, with Truss having very little credibility among her colleagues - some of whom supported her to become leader just a few weeks ago.

Now she’s gone, who’s best placed to take up the mantle? Could Rishi Sunak, runner-up in the summer’s leadership contest, be given the opportunity?

Or will the job be handed back to Boris Johnson in the kind of dramatic return usually reserved for the scripts of professional wrestling’s most audacious storylines?

We can speculate all we like. Truss has said there will be another leadership contest, but a new Conservative leader will be instaled within a week.

But what do the bookies think? Informed by insider knowledge, unconfirmed reports and Westminster hearsay, their predictions are at least somewhat educated. Right?!

Here is everything you need to know.

Who could be the next Prime Minister?

Clockwise from top left: Keir Starmer, Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, and Ben Wallace could all find themselves in No 10 sooner than they had thought (Photos: Getty Images)

This is a fast moving story, as politicians enter and withdraw their names from the leadership race. The following odds were correct as of 10am BST on Friday 21 October.

According to Oddschecker , which collates the odds given by the biggest betting sites, Rishi Sunak (13/8) stands the best chance of being the next Prime Minister after Liz Truss.

Sunak came close to securing the job over the summer, taking on Truss in the leadership contest in which he placed as runner-up.

It’s fair to say that Sunak’s Conservatism is less hardline than that of Truss’, especially when it comes to finances. His economic approach would likely be quite different to that of ‘Trussonomics’, but could that be what’s needed to steady the ship?

Second most likely to succeed Truss - according to the bookmakers - is Jeremy Hunt (7/2), the recently appointed Chanceller of replaced the resigned Kwasi Kwarteng just a matter of days ago. The odds suggest he could be a favourite, despite him being quick to rule himself out as he focuses on calming the financial markets...

Penny Mordaunt (28/5) is third favourite; it had previously been mooted that the Leader of the House of Commons and Rishi Sunak could be installed at the head of a new administration on a joint ticket. How likely that is now remains to be seen.

Then we come to the figurative elephant in the room: Boris Johnson (14/1). Bookmakers believe he is the fourth most likely person to be the next resident of 10 Downing Street.

Suella Braverman (40/1) - another of the leadership hopefuls from this summer’s race - rounds out the top five. The former Home Secratary also resigned from Truss’ cabinet, arguably setting into motion the final events that proved to be the PM’s undoing.

The rest of the field looks like this (all odds correct at time of writing):

Ben Wallace - 41/1

Lisa Nandy - 50/1

Rory Stewart - 50/1

Kemi Badenoch - 66/1

Bridget Phillipson - 66/1

What else are bookmakers predicting?

There’s plenty of talk about who could succeed Liz Truss, but when will Britain next get a chance to go to the polls in a general election?

Looking at some of Oddschecker’s other British politics categories , we can see that bookmakers still believe the next general election will come in 2024 (1/2).

They’re predicting that Keir Starmer could be Prime Minister after that vote (2/9), but that depends on whether or not he is still Labour leader: Andy Burnham is bookies’ favourite to take over (26/5).