As he left office, Boris Johnson hinted at a future return - even he wouldn’t have expected it so soon

She may have only been Prime Minister for 40 days at the time of writing, but already Liz Truss’ premiership looks to be hanging by a thread.

Following her former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous “mini budget”, which sent markets into meltdown and saw the value of the pound fall to its lowest-ever level against the US dollar, and the subsequent U-turns needed to try to return the numbers to some form of normality.

Her recent sacking of Kwarteng, and the bizarre, eight-minute press conference - one of the shortest briefings by a Prime Minister in recent memory, and one that even her supporters are calling disastrous - that followed haven’t helped.

So if Truss were to go, who would step in as Conservative leader in her stead? Some names bandied about so far include that of Rishi Sunak, the man who lost out to Truss in the final two in this summer’s leadership battle.

It’s been mooted that Sunak and Penny Mordaunt could be installed at the head of a new administration on a joint ticket.

Could Liz Truss be forced to resign?

Liz Truss’ (left) time as PM could be running short - could Boris Johnson make a dramatic return? (Photos: Getty Images)

The 1922 Committee, which deals with internal elections in the Conservative Party , has a specific set of rules for leadership challenges.

Committee rules state that the leader of the party can only face a vote of confidence once a year. A vote of confidence is triggered if a certain amount of letters of no confidence are received by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the committee.

This once-a-year rule also applies to the newly elected leader, with the initial leadership election which they succeeded in being classed as the de-facto first ‘vote of confidence’. Therefore, according to this rule, Truss cannot face a vote of confidence until September 2023 at the earliest.

However, this could change, after a new executive was elected to the 1922 Committee earlier this year. The new executive had been campaigning to change the one-year rule, with MPs voting them into the committee on this policy.

Whether or not the committee will press ahead with changing the rule remains to be seen, but even if it doesn’t, facing a vote of confidence just a year into her leadership would be a lot sooner than Truss thought when she took office.

Truss is free to hand in a resignation letter at any time during her time in office however, and could soon be forced to do so by the party. This would most likely be done if a significant number of MPs voice their concerns and take action, for example, a mass resignation from governmental roles...

Does Boris Johnson want to be Prime Minister again?

Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street 7 July 2022 (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Johnson was forced to resign from office earlier this year, essentially when his whole government turned against him.

After months of debate and controversy around the Partygate saga - did Johnson turn a blind eye to parties and gatherings held in Downing Street while the rest of the country was living under strict anti-Covid measures? - and the mishandling of the Chris Pincher scandal, the letters of resignation began flying in.

It started with the heavy hitters. Sajid Javid and the aforementioned Sunak - Health Secretary and Chancellor at the time - were the first to go, sparking a rush of governmental departures that saw 62 of the UK’s 179 government ministers vacate their posts.

Johnson was forced to resign on 7 July after holding on to power for as long as he could. It was evident he was not giving up his post easily, and in his final speech to Parliament, referenced Cincinnatus, an old Roman politician and statesman who was in retirement and living life as a farmer.

However, when Rome was threatened with military invasion, he took up power of the republic and single-handedly defeated the enemy, before relinquishing his power and returning to his farm.

Many commentators at the time speculated this reference could have been a veiled hint at Johnson’s intent to return to front bench politics at some point in the future, perhaps even the office of Prime Minister.

Could Boris Johnson be PM again?

There are no rules that suggest Boris Johnson could not be Prime Minister again, so soon after his first stint.

It’s worth remembering that Johnson is a popular figure among Tory voters, and has almost “celebrity” status among floating and centre-right voters, perhaps more apathetic to politics than the kind of person who may be reading this article.

That means that while his career was dogged in scandal and controversy, he remains a genuine electoral proposition for the Conservative party, endearing himself to spectators with his bumbling, scruffy-haired act.

He was ousted from his seat by his party at a time when it seemed like those scandals may have finally caught up to the Prime Minister, with ministers assuming that any new leader would stand a better chance in the polls.

That’s since been proven to be far from the case, and with the Conservative trailing behind Labour by some margin, it’s clear that Liz Truss’ incompetence is not going unnoticed, whether you believe in her policies or not.

So while a BoJo return seems unlikely so soon after his dramatic removal from office - you almost couldn’t make it up - it’s not beyond the realms of possibility.

However, if Truss is to be booted from Number 10 in the coming weeks, that timescale may just be too short for Johnson to return.

The former PM is said to be looking to secure his finances by making money on the international speaking circuit, and is still “bruised” by the coup, according to the Mail .

He is also the subject of a contentious Commons investigation into his actions during the Partygate scandal, and it’s worth remembering that opposition parties would most likely welcome the opportunity to once again face a tarnished figure.

Besides, were Johnson to return as Tory leader on such short notice, calls for a General Election - already loud - would certainly grow stronger, and he would have a tough time ignoring them.