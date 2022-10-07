Who are the shortest-serving Prime Ministers in UK history? Top 15 leaders to leave office the quickest
Liz Truss is already facing pressure in the top job, with some predicting that she could be gone by Christmas - but where would she rank compared to other Prime Ministers in terms of time-served?
It may only be one month into Liz Truss’ tenureship of Prime Minister, but the pressure is already on for the Tory leader.
Following a controversial and unpopular mini-budget filled with her tax-cutting policies, to questions over whether benefits will be cuts amid the cost of living crisis, some critics have predicted that Ms Truss may not be long for the job. The Prime Minister will be hoping to prove the doubters wrong, having lamented that she believes her policies will build growth in the UK economy.
However, with the Conservative Party tanking in the polls as a result of the mini-budget, Ms Truss may not have time to turn the opinion of her critics with some Tory MPs reportedly already submitting letters of no confidence in their leader. These MPs have also suspected another change in Tory leadership could come as soon as Christmas.
So if Ms Truss were to be gone by Christmas, where would she rank in the list of UK Prime Ministers for time served in the post? NationalWorld has taken a look at the top 15 shortest-serving Prime Minister in history.