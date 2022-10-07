Liz Truss is already facing pressure in the top job, with some predicting that she could be gone by Christmas - but where would she rank compared to other Prime Ministers in terms of time-served?

It may only be one month into Liz Truss’ tenureship of Prime Minister, but the pressure is already on for the Tory leader.

Following a controversial and unpopular mini-budget filled with her tax-cutting policies, to questions over whether benefits will be cuts amid the cost of living crisis, some critics have predicted that Ms Truss may not be long for the job. The Prime Minister will be hoping to prove the doubters wrong, having lamented that she believes her policies will build growth in the UK economy.

However, with the Conservative Party tanking in the polls as a result of the mini-budget, Ms Truss may not have time to turn the opinion of her critics with some Tory MPs reportedly already submitting letters of no confidence in their leader. These MPs have also suspected another change in Tory leadership could come as soon as Christmas.

So if Ms Truss were to be gone by Christmas, where would she rank in the list of UK Prime Ministers for time served in the post? NationalWorld has taken a look at the top 15 shortest-serving Prime Minister in history.

1. George Canning - 119 days George Canning served as Prime Minister for just four months in 1827. The Tory politician took up the job on 12 April 1822, before he passed away on 20 August 1827, leaving the top position in the country vacant. He was popular with the public during his time in politics, but often clashed with King George IV, who opposed many of his foreign policies.

2. The Viscount Goderich - 144 days Frederick John Robinson, also known as The Viscount Goderich, served as Prime Minister for 144 days from 31 August 1827. He remains the shortest-serving Prime Minister who did not die while in office, resigning on 21 January 1828. He walked away from the job after failing to solidify the fragile Tory-Whigs coalition at the time.

3. Andrew Bonar Law - 211 days Andrew Bonar Law is one of the shortest serving Prime Ministers of the 20th century. He lasted a total of 211 days - around seven months - in post from 1922 until 1923. The Conservative leader resigned from leading the party and the country after becoming seriously ill with throat cancer, and was succeeded by David Lloyd George.

4. William Petty Fitzmaurice, Earl of Shelburne - 266 days The Earl of Shelburne, often just referred to as William Petty, served as Prime Minister from July 1782 until March 1783. His time in power coincided with the final months of the American War of Independence, with his legacy enduring after brokering peace between Britain and the United States. Petty was eventually removed from office after being forced to resign by the opposition.