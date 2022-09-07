After winning the Tory leadership race and being formally appointed as new Prime Minister, Liz Truss has revealed her new cabinet

This is Truss’s new Cabinet in full.

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary – Therese Coffey

Therese Coffey leads a panel discussion during the Conservative Party Conference at Manchester Central Convention Complex on October 4, 2021 in Manchester, England (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

In a nod to her new role, during Truss maiden speech as Prime Minister, Coffey was standing closest to the door of Number 10 among dozens of MPs gathered on Downing Street in the pouring rain on Tuesday evening.

The former work and pensions secretary is considered one of Truss closest friends in Westminster.

Chancellor of the Exchequer – Kwasi Kwarteng

New Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng leaves Downing Street on September 6, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

One of the few survivors of Boris Johnson’s Cabinet and a long-term ally of Truss, Kwarteng has been promoted from Business Secretary to Chancellor.

The former financial analyst at JPMorgan Chase and other investment banks takes the lead on the economy from Truss’ leadership competitor Rishi Sunak.

Foreign Secretary – James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrives in Downing Street for the first cabinet meeting after Liz Truss took office as the new Prime Minister on September 07, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Truss has chosen former Territorial Army second lieutenant Cleverly as her successor in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

He takes the top post leading the Government’s response to the war in Ukraine after serving only briefly as Education Secretary during the dying days of Johnson’s premiership.

Home Secretary – Suella Braverman

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman arrives in Downing Street for the first cabinet meeting after Liz Truss took office as the new Prime Minister on September 07, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

The former attorney general has replaced Priti Patel in the Home Office.

Braverman ran against Truss in the Tory leadership race, criticising what she called “woke rubbish” and pledging to take the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary – Brandon Lewis

Brandon Lewis arrives at CCHQ ahead of Prime Minister announcement on September 5, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Lewis, whose resignation as Northern Ireland secretary piled pressure on Johnson to resign from No 10, has replaced Sunak supporter Dominic Raab as Justice Secretary.

Lewis initially backed Nadhim Zahawi in the leadership race before pledging his support to Truss.

Defence Secretary – Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace speaks to the media after he joined Conservative Leadership hopeful Liz Truss during a visit to Huddersfield ahead of a hustings event later on August 09, 2022 in Huddersfield, England (Photo by Ian Forsyth - Pool/Getty Images)

Wallace remains in the post he first took on under Johnson in 2019, as he plays a vital role in supporting Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine’s fight against Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

He was once widely tipped as a front-runner to replace Johnson before announcing he had decided not to stand in the leadership contest.

Wallace has won admirers in Westminster for his straight-talking and straightforward approach, particularly among Tory MPs who pressed for the UK to increase its defence spending, although cuts to the size of the Army remain a cause for concern.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – Nadhim Zahawi

New Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations and Equalities Minister, Nadhim Zahawi leaves Downing Street on September 6, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Zahawi goes into the history books as the second shortest serving Chancellor of the Exchequer after ascending to the role in the wake of Sunak’s dynamite resignation in July, clocking up just 63 days.

His new role puts him in charge of running the Cabinet Office, and he takes over from new Education Secretary Kit Malthouse.

Zahawi, who threw his hat in the ring for the leadership before being eliminated in the early rounds, was widely celebrated as vaccines minister during the pandemic, before later taking on the role of Education Secretary.

Levelling Up, Housing and Communities – Simon Clarke

Simon Clarke attends Liz Truss’s campaign launch to become the next Prime Minister on July 14, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Clarke, who played a key role in the Truss campaign, has been promoted from being a Treasury minister to Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary.

He takes over from Greg Clark, who was appointed to the role when Michael Gove was sacked by Johnson in July.

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy – Jacob Rees-Mogg

New minister for Energy and Climate Change, Jacob Rees-Mogg leaves Downing Street on September 6, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

One of the earliest and most vocal supporters of Truss’s bid for Number 10, Rees-Mogg has been moved from Brexit to business secretary.

An ardent Brexiteer, Rees-Mogg has defended Truss’s credentials for the movement after she voted Remain in the referendum.

The father-of-six has worked in finance in Hong Kong and London, establishing his own investment management company in 2007.

International Trade – Kemi Badenoch

Britain’s newly appointed International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch leaves from 10 Downing Street after attending a meeting with Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss in central London, on September 6, 2022 (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

Badenoch will be serving in the Cabinet for the first time, after surprising many by reaching the final four in the Tory leadership contest.

The former equalities minister has been outspoken on “woke” issues such as opposing gender-neutral toilets but did not voice support for any of her rivals once she dropped out of the leadership bid.

Like Truss, the former director of the Spectator magazine has argued on the side of slimming down the state.

Work and Pensions Secretary – Chloe Smith

Newly appointed Work and Pensions Secretary Chloe Smith leaves from 10 Downing Street (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

Smith replaces new Health Secretary Coffey in the role.

As a fellow Norfolk MP she was an early supporter of Truss in the leadership campaign.

The former minister for disabled people was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2020, later revealing in June last year that she had been given the all-clear.

Education Secretary – Kit Malthouse

Kit Malthouse leaves Downing Street after weekly cabinet meeting on July 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The former crime and policing minister will be the fourth education secretary in just over two months, and the fifth in the past year.

A loyal ally to Truss, Malthouse takes the post after it was rumoured to have been saved for an earlier Tory leadership hopeful, Badenoch.

Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary – Ranil Jayawardena

Ranil Jayawardena, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs smiles as he leaves Downing Street on September 6, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Jayawardena is the UK’s first non-white environment secretary.

The former international trade minister replaces George Eustice.

Transport Secretary – Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Anne-Marie Trevelyan leaves Downing Street following the first cabinet meeting after Liz Truss took office as the new Prime Minister (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Former international trade secretary Trevelyan replaces Grant Shapps to take over the transport brief.

She is the sixth transport secretary since 2010 and the 13th politician to have Cabinet-level responsibility for transport since 1997.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary – Michelle Donelan

Michelle Donelan MP, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport leaves Downing Street on September 6, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Donelan, who spent 36 hours as Johnson’s education secretary before resigning in his final hours before he agreed to stand down, takes over the role of culture secretary from Nadine Dorries.

Dorries earlier confirmed that she had been asked to stay on but had decided to return to the backbenches.

Northern Ireland Secretary – Chris Heaton-Harris

Chris Heaton-Harris arrives at 10 Downing Street in central London on September 7, 2022 (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Heaton-Harris replaces Sunak supporter Shailesh Vara, who became the shortest-serving Northern Ireland secretary since the post was created in 1972.

The former chief whip was previously a transport and Foreign Office minister.

Wales Secretary – Robert Buckland

Robert Buckland leaves following a Cabinet Meeting at Downing Street on September 07, 2021 in London, England (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Buckland remains in post, having held the position since July.

He previously served as justice secretary from 2019 to 2021 and initially supported Sunak in the leadership race before switching sides to back Truss.

Scotland Secretary – Alister Jack

Alister Jack arrives at Downing Street on September 6, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

Jack remains in post, having taken on the role in 2019 when Johnson became Prime Minister.

He remained neutral throughout the Tory leadership election but later added he regretted Johnson had been forced out of office.

Leader of the House of Commons – Penny Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt arrives at BBC Broadcasting House ahead of her appearance on Sunday Morning on July 17, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Mordaunt was one of Truss’s closest rivals in the leadership race, failing to make it to the final stage after a jump in support for the now Prime Minister.

A Navy reservist, she became the first woman to serve as Defence Secretary in 2019, but her time there was destined to be short and under Johnson she was reshuffled into more junior, and less high-profile, roles.

Cop26 President – Alok Sharma

Alok Sharma speaks during a press conference inside the Downing Street Briefing Room on November 14, 2021 in London, England (Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sharma remains in the role he first took on in 2021.

He is a former international development secretary and business secretary.

Leader of the House of Lords – Lord True

Britain’s Leader of the House of Lords Nicholas True arrives at 10 Downing Street in central London on September 7, 2022, ahead of a meeting of the Government’s newly appointed Cabinet (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The former Cabinet Office minister replaces Baroness Evans in the role.

She had held the position since 2016.

Minister without portfolio and Conservative party chairman – Jake Berry

Minister without portfolio Jake Berry leaves Downing Street (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The Truss-backing chairman of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs returns to Government after a two-year absence.

He was previously minister for the Northern Powerhouse from 2017 to 2020.

Attorney General – Michael Ellis QC

Michael Ellis QC arrives for a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on July 12, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The former paymaster general takes on the role of principal legal adviser to the Government.

Ellis takes over from now Home Secretary Suella Braverman, having served in the role for six months last year when Braverman took maternity leave.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury – Chris Philp

Chris Philp arrives at the Treasury office in central London on September 7, 2022. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The former culture minister, who resigned from Johnson’s Government in July, takes over from new Levelling Up Secretary Clarke.

Philp, MP for Croydon South, has previously told how the NHS saved the lives of his twins after they were born at 25 weeks in 2013.

Security minister in the Home Office – Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat speaks to the media at the Conservative Party leadership campaign event at Biggin Hill Airport on July 30, 2022 in Westerham, England. (Photo by Henry Nicholls - Pool/Getty Images)

Another of Truss’s former leadership rivals, Tugendhat has been given his first Government job, attending Cabinet as a security minister.

A Remainer in 2016, the former soldier was a trenchant critic of Johnson.

Chief Whip – Wendy Morton

Britain’s newly appointed Chief Whip Wendy Morton (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images)

The former transport minister will attend Cabinet as chief whip, making her responsible for party discipline in the Commons.

She is the first woman to serve as Conservative chief whip.

Climate minister in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy- Graham Stuart

Minister for Climate Graham Stuart arrives in Downing Street (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Stuart, a former Foreign Office and international trade minister, will attend Cabinet as climate minister.

Minister for the armed forces and veterans in the Ministry of Defence – James Heappey

James Heappey helps with canvassing in a residential area of Street on April 2, 2015 in Somerset, England (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Former soldier Heappey, who was already a defence minister, will attend Cabinet as minister for the armed forces and veterans.

Development minister in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office – Vicky Ford

Minister for Development Vicky Ford arrives in Downing Street. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Chelmsford MP Ford will attend Cabinet as development minister.

Paymaster General and minister for the Cabinet Office – Edward Argar

Edward Argar was appointed Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office on 6 September 2022 (Photo: Parliament portrait)

Argar, a former health minister who chose to break from the Johnson Government, will attend Cabinet as paymaster general and minister for the Cabinet Office.