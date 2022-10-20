The voters of the UK need to be given a say on who the next prime minister will be, not Conservative MPs. We’re calling for a general election now.

We’re calling for a general election now - sign our petition if you agree

The short-lived premiership of Liz Truss was a complete shambles - a period of time in which the UK’s status on the world stage took a hammering.

But more importantly, we’re all paying the price now. Mortgages - closely followed by rent - have risen substantially, during a cost of living and energy crisis that was already hitting the country hard.

Liz Truss took the government in a radical new direction from the moment she took office - unfortunately for the rest of us, her rash ambition to transform the UK into a low-tax, high-growth nation without doing any of the necessary preparations crashed the economy.

The mini-budget was a disaster of her making, and one which she had no mandate for. Now the Conservatives are hoping to sweep it all under the carpet, to pin it on one person, and move on.

In her resignation statement Truss said her replacement would be chosen within a week. This would be the third Tory leader since the 2019 election, the last time the nation went to the polls.

We at NationalWorld believe that the UK cannot afford to lurch from one crisis to another. The basis of a democracy is that it is the people who give politicians their legitimacy.

It’s time for a reset. It’s time for the voters to be given their say on what happens next, and who they trust to run the country.

We are calling for a general election now - not in 2023, 2024 or even January 2025.

If you agree, please sign our petition.