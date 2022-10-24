Rishi Sunak has become the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the leadership contest.

He is the first ever politician from an ethnic minority to hold the country’s top job, and in addition to being the fifth consecutive Prime Minister from the Conservative Party - he has also become the third Prime Minister of 2022.

It comes after his most recent predecessors were forced to resign following mass controversy. Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday (20 October) in the wake of huge backlash to her administration’s disastrous mini budget, while Boris Johnson was effectively ousted from office in July when more than a third of his government ministers quit their jobs over the Partygate and Chris Pincher scandals.

Sunak’s main opponent for the role was Penny Mordaunt, but just before 2pm today (24 October) she withdrew from the contest before a Tory leadership race could even begin. She reportedly failed to secure the 100 MP supporters that candidates needed to run, whereas the UK’s new Prime Minister had the backing of more than half of his party.

The Richmond MP has been in Parliament since 2015, and previously held the roles of Parliamentary Under-Secretary in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, and Chancellor of the Exchequer. It is not his first bid for the top job, as he was one of the candidates in the Tory leadership contest which ended just a few weeks ago. While he made it to the final vote amongst Conservative Party members, he was ultimately beaten to the post by Truss.

Penny Mordaunt said Sunak has her “full support” as she dropped out of the contest to become the next Prime Minister.

She said: “These are unprecedented times. Despite the compressed timetable for the leadership contest it is clear that colleagues feel we need certainty today. They have taken this decision in good faith for the good of the country. Members should know that this proposition has been fairly and thoroughly tested by the agreed 1922 process. As a result, we have now chosen our next prime minister.”

When announcing his leadership bid, Sunak wrote on Twitter: “The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis. That’s why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister. I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country.”

What happens next?

In the coming days, Sunak will be invited to visit King Charles III where he will be officially invited to form a government. He will also be expected to announce his Cabinet.

