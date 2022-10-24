Penny Mordaunt has said that “Rishi has my full support”

Penny Mordaunt has confirmed she is conceding to Rishi Sunak

Penny Mordaunt has pulled out of the Tory leadership contest, saying that she will “work together” with new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The MP for Portsmouth North was the only remaining challenger to Sunak after Boris Johnson dropped out of the contest last night.

She tweeted that the Conservatives now need to unite “for the good of the nation.”

Here is Penny Mordaunt’s statement in full:

“Our Party is our membership. Whether we are elected representatives, activists, fundraisers or supporters. We all have a stake in who our leader is.

“These are unprecedented times. Despite the compressed timetable for the leadership contest it is clear that colleagues feel we need certainty today. They have taken this decision in good faith for the good of the country.

“Members should know that this proposition has been fairly and thoroughly tested by the agreed 1922 process.

“As a result, we have now chosen our next Prime Minister. This decision is an historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support.

“I am proud of the campaign we ran and grateful to all those, across all sides of our party, who gave me their backing.