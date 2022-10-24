LivePolitics live: new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tells Tory MPs that there will not be a general election
Rishi Sunak will be the UK’s next Prime Minister after Penny Mordaunt quits the leadership race
Rishi Sunak has become the UK’s new Prime Minister after rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the leadership race.
Mordaunt confirmed her withdrawal from the contest to replace Liz Truss after struggling to secure the required nominations to make it onto the ballot paper, paving the way for Sunak to become the next Tory leader without a vote of the party membership.
Sunak was the firm frontrunner in the race and commands the public support of more than half the parliamentary party, having secured far more than the 100 nominations needed.
It comes after Boris Johnson dramatically withdrew from the race on Sunday- having never officially entered - claiming he had the numbers but admitted he could not unite his warring party.
Live: Sunak becomes new PM as Mordaunt quits race
New PM remains silent
Rishi Sunak has arrived at Conservative Campaign Headquarters in Westminster to cheers from Tory MPs gathered on the steps of the building, waiting to greet him.
He shook hands with and embraced MPs and waved at onlookers.
He then went into the building, with the MPs following behind him.
He has yet to make any public statement since Liz Truss announced she was resigning on Thursday.
Rishi Sunak tells MPs there will be ‘no early general election’
The BBC is reporting that Rishi Sunak told Tory MPs that there will be no early general election.
Opposition parties have called on the new Prime Minister to call a snap election, after he became the third PM in seven weeks and second not to be elected by voters.
Simon Hoare, a Tory MP who heard Sunak speak to the 1922 Committee, told reporters: “He is actually going to hit the ground running. We have no time to lose.
“Certainly, he said that there will be no early general election.”
Liz Truss congratulates Rishi Sunak
The outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss has sent her congratulations to Rishi Sunak.
The pair fought out a tempestuous leadership campaign in the summer, which Truss eventually won, however in an incredible turnaround she is handing Sunak the keys to No10.
She said: “Congratulations @RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister.
“You have my full support.”
Sunak: ‘unite or die'
A Tory MP said Rishi Sunak’s message to the party was “we must unite or die and deliver for our country”.
The MP, who was in the private meeting where new leader Mr Sunak spoke, said his message was “we are united on all the key issues”.
Sunak meets with 1922 Committee
Rishi Sunak has met with members of the 1922 Committee in the Houses of Parliament as he becomes the new leader of the Conservative party after rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out.
Sunak is addressing a closed-door meeting of MPs this afternoon, in a packed Commons committee room.
Angela Rayner’s statement in full
Angela Rayner MP, Labour’s deputy leader, has given a statement on behalf of her party responding to Rishi Sunak’s coronation in the Conservative leadership race.
She said: “The Tories have crowned Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister without him saying a single word about how he would run the country and without anyone having the chance to vote.
“This is the same Rishi Sunak who as Chancellor failed to grow the economy, failed to get a grip on inflation, and failed to help families with the Tory cost of living crisis.
“And it’s the same Rishi Sunak whose family avoided paying tax in this country before he put up taxes on everyone else.
“With his record - and after Liz Truss comprehensively beat him over the summer - it’s no wonder he is dodging scrutiny.
“Rishi Sunak has no mandate and no idea what working people need. We need a general election so the public get a say on the future of Britain – and the chance for a fresh start with Labour.”
Sturgeon calls for early general election
Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged Rishi Sunak to call an early general election as becomes the new Tory leader.
She tweeted: “Congratulations to @RishiSunak, I wish him well and, notwithstanding our political differences, will do my best to build a constructive working relationship with him in the interests of those we serve.
“That he becomes the first British Asian, indeed the first from any minority ethnic background, to become PM is a genuinely significant moment. It certainly makes this a special #Diwali.
“As for the politics, I’d suggest one immediate decision he should take and one he certainly should not. He should call an early general election. And he should not, must not, unleash another round of austerity. Our public services will not withstand that.
“For Scotland, of course, he becomes another PM we did not and, without doubt would not vote for even if given the chance. To escape the damage of Westminster governments with no mandate here, and take our future into our own hands, Scotland needs independence.”
MPs show support for Sunak
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, who previously referred to Rishi Sunak as a “socialist” for raising taxes when he was Chancellor, has said he supports the new leader.
He tweeted: “Now is the time for party unity and I congratulate Rishi Sunak on his victory and will support his leadership.”
Tory MP Sir Gary Streeter also expressed his support for the new leader, saying Sunak’s address to MPs was the “best leader’s speech at the 1922 committee I have heard in 30 years at Westminster”.
“We made the right choice,” he added.
Sunak meets with MPs
Rishi Sunak did not speak to a waiting crowd of reporters as he arrived to speak to Tory MPs for the first time as leader of the part. He is currently addressing a closed-door meeting of MPs this afternoon, in a packed Commons committee room.
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner accused Sunak of “already putting party before country” by addressing MPs before the public.
Rayner called for a general election as Sunak was announced as the new Prime Minister, saying “it’s time for a fresh start with Labour”.
Mordaunt fell just short of 100 nominations
Tory MP Bob Seely, who backed Penny Mordaunt for leader, has said she fell just short of the 100 nominations needed to make it onto the ballot paper.
He told Sky News: “We were pretty close, it was touch and go. When I spoke to people last night they were coming over but clearly not quite enough. Maybe with a bit more time we could have got over the line. But Rishi (Sunak) to be fair to him had built up a good momentum.”
Seely said he was “disappointed” Mordaunt did not make it, but stressed the party now had to rally around Sunak.
He added: “We have to remember that our opponents are in front of us in the House of Commons not behind us. We have got to come together, we have got to make this work. Rishi was a fantastic Chancellor. I am sure he will be a great Prime Minister.”