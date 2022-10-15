Laura Kuenssberg left her role as the BBC Politics Editor earlier this year

The BBC’s has launched a new flagship weekend politics programme called Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

It has replaced The Andrew Marr Show which came to an end earlier in 2022. The new format has drawn plenty of attention and high profile guests since launching in September.

The programme is helmed by former BBC Politics Editor Laura Kuenssberg, who stood down from the role in April and was replaced by Chris Mason. Each episode sees the host joined by a rotating carousel of guests who discuss the biggest stories in British politics that week.

The Prime Minister Liz Truss and former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, who was sacked from his role by Ms Truss on Friday (14 October), have both appeared on the programme since its launch. Comedian Joe Lycett made headlines after his satrical appearance on the show’s first episode on 4 September.

But how can you watch Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, is it available on catch-up and who will be the guests for this week? Here is all you need to know:

Who will be the guests on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg?

The guests for the BBC’s flagship Sunday politics show have just been announced. The full list of guests were confirmed by BBC Politics on Saturday (15 October) evening ahead of tomorrow’s episode.

The guests are:

Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor

Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow minister

Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci, BioNTech co-founders

John Allan, Tesco chair

Christina McAnea, Unison Gen Sec

Matt Hancock, former cabinet minister

Laura Kuenssberg and guests will have no shortage of topics to discuss this weekend following the news that Ms Truss has sacked her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, replacing him with former health secretary Jeremy Hunt.

For reference the guests last week were: Nicola Sturgeon, Douglas Henshall, Nadhim Zahawi, Nadine Dorries, Alistair Darling, Joanna Cherry and Martin Pibworth.

Previous guests include the likes of the Prime Minister Ms Truss, former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Rishi Sunak.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

What channel is Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg?

The flagship BBC Sunday politics programme airs weekly on BBC One and One HD. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer if you are unable to watch it on the TV.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg is described as: “The big names behind the big stories. Laura Kuenssberg talks to those making the news, inside and outside politics.”

It has replaced the Andrew Marr Show, which ran from 2005 until 2021. It came to an end following the host’s departure from the BBC, he has since joined LBC.

The flagship programme had been rebranded as Sunday Morning until the launch of Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg in September 2022.

What time does Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg start?

The progamme will begin at 9am on Sundays and lasts for 60 minutes, finishing around 10am. Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg airs at the same time every Sunday, since it launched in September.

Is it available to watch on iPlayer?