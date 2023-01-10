The government will introduce new legislation to Parliament that would curb the right to strike

The government will introduce new ‘anti-strike’ legislation to Parliament on Tuesday to ensure “minimum safety levels” during industrial action.

The Bill would require vital public services to maintain a “basic function” when workers go on strike and will demonstrate “life and limb” must come first when industrial action takes place, Business Secretary Grant Shapps has said.

Downing Street said the new legislation was necessary to “protect the public”, but the proposals have sparked threats of legal challenges by unions, while Labour says it would likely repeal it.

The introduction of the Bill comes a day after crisis talks between ministers and unions failed to resolve industrial disputes involving nurses, teachers and rail workers.

Shapps said told Times Radio: “Today I will introduce into Parliament minimum safety levels and service levels in other areas, because I don’t think any civilised society should have a situation where we can’t get agreement to, for example, have an ambulance turn up on a strike day for the most serious of all types of ailments.”

He also told Sky News: “The problem we had in the recent strikes was that the Royal College of Nursing – that’s the nurses – did make that agreement at the national level so there was a guarantee. Unfortunately, the ambulance unions didn’t do that last time round, so there was a sort of regional postcode lottery. That’s the thing we want to avoid.

“That’s why today I’ll introduce minimum safety levels and service levels for key public services to make sure that we don’t end up in a situation where people’s lives are at risk, while still respecting the right to withdraw labour and strike.”

Here’s what is known about the proposed legislation so far and how it would affect the right to strike.

The proposed legislation is set to enforce “minimum service levels” across a range of sectors (Photo: Getty Images)

What are minimum service levels?

The proposed legislation is set to enforce “minimum service levels” across a range of sectors. The sectors covered by the plans include:

Fire

Ambulance

Rail

Education

NHS

Border security

Nuclear decommissioning

The law would require a proportion of union members to continue working to retain a “minimum level” of service, thereby minimising disruption to public services.

The government has said it will consult on the “adequate level of coverage” for fire, ambulance and rail services, with minimum safety levels set for these sectors, as disruption puts lives at “immediate risk”. For the other sectors covered in the bill, ministers expect to be able to reach voluntary agreements.

A Business, Energy and Industry Strategy spokesperson said: “The government will introduce a bill in parliament in the coming weeks to take the power to ensure that vital public services will have to maintain a basic function and deliver minimum safety levels during industrial action.

“Minimum safety levels will be set for fire, ambulance and rail services and the government will consult on the adequate level of coverage for these sectors, recognising that disruption to blue light services puts lives at immediate risk.”

The government said it will invite unions to meet for “honest, constructive conversations” about what is fair and affordable in public sector pay settlements for 2023/24, as part of a “reasonable approach” to avoiding prolonged industrial action.

A statement said: “The government is clear that the well-established independent pay review process is the right way to set public sector pay – it provides independent expert advice and is a neutral process in which all parties play a role. These new discussions would feed into this process and are offered as the government recognises the particular economic challenges the country faces this year.

“However, the government also has a duty to the public to ensure their safety, protect their access to vital public services, and help them go about their daily lives,” the statement said.

“The government will always protect the ability to strike, but it must be balanced with the public’s right to life and livelihoods. That’s why the government will introduce new laws to ensure a basic level of service in some of our most crucial sectors when industrial action takes place.”

How will it affect workers’ right to strike?

Unions would be bound to follow the legislation and employers could bring an injunction to prevent strikes or seek damages if they went ahead.

The laws would see employers have the right to sue unions, while union members who were told to work under the minimum service requirement but opt not to do so could also be dismissed, a government source involved in the discussions told The Times. Tougher thresholds for industrial action to take place are also likely to be introduced in the legislation.

A source told the newspaper: “This legislation will remove the legal immunity for strikes where unions fail to implement a minimum level of service. The strikes will be illegal. Ultimately people could be fired for breach of contract.”

A government spokesman said it was “not our intention to penalise individuals” and that the legislation was about ensuring that essential services would be protected.

The Prime Minister said on Wednesday (4 January) that the “right to strike has to be balanced with the right of the British public to be able to go about their lives without suffering completely undue disruption”, adding that new laws would restore the balance.

What have unions said?

Unions have hit out at the proposals and said the move would do nothing to resolve the disputes breaking out across the country.

Royal College of Nursing general secretary Pat Cullen said “curtailing workers’ freedom to participate in lawful industrial action is always undemocratic”, adding that last month’s strike action “was safe for patients because of detailed discussions we chose to initiate with the NHS to protect emergency services and life-saving care”.

Unison’s assistant general secretary Jon Richards said ministers should instead focus on “rebuilding trust and relationships with workers” rather than “silencing and suppressing them”.

He said: “Minimum staffing levels in the NHS would be welcomed by the public and health staff every single day of the week. The NHS is on its knees because of record vacancies.

“The idea of limiting legal staffing levels to strike days and threatening to sack or fine health workers at such a time shows proper patient care isn’t ministers’ priority. The government is picking ill-advised fights with NHS employees and unions to mask years of dismal failure to tackle pay and staffing.”

Meanwhile, TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “This is an attack on the right to strike. It’s an attack on working people, and it’s an attack on one of our longstanding British liberties. It means that when workers democratically vote to strike, they can be forced to work and sacked if they don’t. That’s wrong, unworkable, and almost certainly illegal.

“The announcement offers nothing more to help with this year’s pay and the cost-of-living crisis. The only offer of talks is for next year. But we need to resolve the current disputes and boost the pay of public sector workers now.”

Business Secretary Grant Shapps argued that the legislation would protect the freedom to strike, but introducing minimum levels of service “will restore the balance between those seeking to strike and protecting the public from disproportionate disruption.”

What are the current rules for going on strike?

The current law states that a trade union can only call for industrial action if a majority of its members agree to it in a properly organised postal vote, known as a ballot.

Before organising a ballot, a union must decide which members affected by a dispute it wants to ask to take industrial action, and must tell all members entitled to vote and the employer what the ballot results were. It must also give the employer one week’s notice of the start of the ballot and tell them the result as soon as possible once it’s available.

If workers agree to strike, details must be given to the employer at least 14 days before it begins - unless the union and employer agree to seven days - and if these rules are not followed, a court could prevent a strike taking place.

