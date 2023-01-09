The UK’s biggest teaching union is asking its members if they want to strike over pay and conditions

Most state schools across England and Wales will be forced to close for several days in February and March if teachers vote to take strike action.

It would mark the latest in a wave of strikes currently sweeping the UK in disputes over pay, jobs and conditions. The National Education Union (NEU) is now balloting its members for industrial action, with the results due to come back in the next couple weeks.

It is understood that the country’s biggest teaching union has rejected a 5% pay offer and is planning several days of walkouts from the beginning of February through to mid-March.

If teachers do vote to strike, the majority of schools will be forced to shut due to staff shortages, NEU joint general secretary Kevin Courtney has warned. He said: “We will call on members in all schools in England and Wales to strike – [and] many would have to close.”

These closures would come from NEU action alone, but it’s worth noting that other teaching unions, such as the NASUWT and the NAHT, are also balloting for strikes - meaning the disruption may be more widespread than initially thought. Concerns have been raised then about the impacts on children’s education, which has already been so severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, union leaders have argued that the current state of schools is already affecting education standards - warning of unqualified teachers and rapid turnover rates. So, how likely is it that industrial action will take place, why are teachers striking, and when will schools close? Here’s everything we know so far.

Schools in England and Wales could be forced to close if teachers vote to take industrial action. Credit: PA

When will teacher strikes take place?

The ballot for strike action amongst NEU members is taking place at the moment, with the last day of voting set for Friday 13 January. The union is then expected to reveal the results of the ballot on Monday 16 January.

If the threshold needed for industrial action is passed, several days of walkouts will be carried out over February and March in a first phase. Specific dates will be unveiled nearer the time.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Harris Academy in Battersea on January 6, 2023 in London, England. Credit: Getty Images

Why are teachers voting to strike?

The NEU is asking for a 12% pay rise rather than the 5% offered so far by the government. Union leaders claim that teachers have lost a quarter of their pay to inflation since 2010, while support staff have lost 27% in the same period.

A key factor of the dispute is how much of any salary increase would have to be met from existing, and already stretched, school budgets. According to The Guardian, the union would be willing to talk about an offer close to 9% if this were to be fully funded by the government - but ministers are currently refusing to offer any extra funding to cover pay awards.

Teachers, many of whom have spoken about staff burnout, are also voting for strikes due to conditions in schools at present. Mary Bousted, NEU joint general secretary, said: “Children are being harmed every day by the crisis and the catastrophe of the workforce shortages in our schools”.

Mr Courtney added: “I think parents are starting to pick up on the day-to-day situation in schools – that their child’s maths teacher might never have acquired a maths qualification, that there is such a rapid turnover of teachers all the time, that there is a lot of disruption.”

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU) arrives at the Department for Education in Westminster, London, for a meeting between members of education unions and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan ahead of strike ballot results. Credit: PA

How likely are teacher strikes?

The main teaching unions across the UK - the NEU, NASUWT and NAHT - are all balloting for strikes, so the possibility of at least one going ahead is quite high. Speaking for the NEU, Mr Courtney said he was confident that those who voted in the ballot would be overwhelmingly in favour of strikes, but added that he could not yet be certain that the threshold for industrial action would be met.

Meanwhile, the government has agreed to meet with teaching unions on Monday (9 January) in an attempt to prevent walkouts taking place. A Department for Education spokesperson commented: “There are no great schools without great teachers which is why we are making the highest pay awards in a generation – 5% for experienced teachers and more for those early in their careers, including an 8.9% increase to starting salary.

“After two years of disrupted education for young people, strike action is simply not a reasonable solution. Union leaders have been invited to meet with ministers to have honest conversations about what is responsible and what is affordable for our country when it comes to pay.”

The spokesperson also said that an additional £2 billion will be invested in schools next year, as well as a further £2 billion the year after, taking school funding to “its highest ever level.” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak added that it is a “positive” sign that talks are taking place, and the “most important thing to do is let those talks carry on”.

But Ms Bousted, who told BBC Radio 4 she is “very pleased” to finally be meeting Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, said that if the government wants to be “serious”, ministers have to put more money on the table and commit to proper negotiations. She explained: “A one-off payment may sound superficially attractive but that brings all sorts of problems with it. We want a pay rise which is incorporated into pay in a proper way.

“This is not just a crisis about the cost of living, although that is a crisis. This is a crisis which has been building for 12 years, as we have seen teachers leave our schools and children left without the specialist teachers they need in order to fulfil their potential. If we take strike action it’s a last resort to say this cannot continue.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan will be meeting with teachers’ unions on Monday 9 January to discuss pay and industrial action. Credit: Getty Images

Will schools in England and Wales close?

The NEU alone has 450,000 members across the UK, which would cause a big enough shortage for schools to close. It would be the biggest shutdown of schools for many years, affecting millions of working parents and likely placing further pressure on an already-struggling childcare sector.

The Department for Education will soon publish updated guidance for schools and teachers on what to do in the event of industrial action. The NEU has said it is aware it does not want to “alienate” parents, and so will be circulating “information” on social media and distributing “leaflets” at schools to rally support and offer advice.

Schools could be forced to close if teachers strike. Credit: Getty Images

What about Scotland?

Teachers in Scotland are expected to strike this week after rejecting a pay offer of 6.85%. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), which is the sister union of the NEU, the NASUWT and SSTA organisations are due to walk out on Tuesday (10 January) and Wednesday (11 January). They previously took industrial action in December.

Shirley-Anne Somerville, Scotland’s Education Secretary, urged members to “reconsider their plans for industrial action while talks are ongoing”, but Dan Morris, union salaries convener, said they remain “committed to reaching a fair, negotiated pay settlement for Scotland’s teaching professionals”.

Here is a full list of dates and locations for teacher strikes in Scotland:

Monday 16 January – Glasgow and East Lothian

Tuesday 17 January – Perth and Kinross and North Ayrshire

Wednesday 18 January – Orkney and Fife

Thursday 19 January – Moray and North Lanarkshire

Friday 20 January – Angus and East Dunbartonshire

Monday 23 January – East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway

Tuesday 24 January – Stirling and East Renfrewshire

Wednesday 25 January – South Ayrshire and Edinburgh

Thursday 26 January – Midlothian and West Dunbartonshire

Friday 27 January – Renfrewshire and Falkirk

Monday 30 January – Aberdeenshire and Scottish Borders

Tuesday 31 January – Highlands and West Lothian

Wednesday 1 February – Clackmannanshire and Aberdeen

Thursday 2 February – Dundee and Argyll and Bute

Friday 3 February – South Lanarkshire and Western Isles

Monday 6 February – Inverclyde and Shetland

Strikes have been sweeping across the UK as various public sector workers protest over pay and conditions. Credit: Getty Images

The news comes after a week of chaos on the railways and more healthcare professionals speaking out about the crisis in the NHS. As a result, all government departments invited unions in their sectors to meetings on Monday (9 January) to discuss pay in an attempt to mitigate disruption.

Writing on the ConservativeHome website, Sunak said: “Today, ministers from across government will be meeting with the unions to set out how we can resolve these disputes in a responsible and reasonable way. I accept the freedom of individuals to strike, but this must be balanced with the rights of everyone else to safely go about their lives.

“That’s why we introduced new laws – in common with countries such as France, Italy and Spain – to ensure we have minimum levels of safety in critical areas like our ambulance and fire services.”