Union bosses have warned of further actions if a “significantly improved” pay offer is not received from the Scottish Government and Cosla

Scottish schools are closed once again as teachers stage industrial action over a pay dispute with bosses. Members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the National Association of Schoolmasters and Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) will be striking over two days as union bosses remain locked in negotiations with the Scottish Government and Cosla.

It comes after EIS members staged a walkout, with the industrial action forcing most of Scotland’s schools to close on 24 November, with further EIS strikes expected int he new year. The EIS, SSTA and NASUWT are all asking for a higher pay rise than that which has already been offered by bosses.

The Scottish Government and Cosla say that they are unable to meet their demands. Pay negotiations have since grinded to a halt. Strikes in Scotland’s education sector is the latest in the long line of winter strikes facing the UK.

Rail staff, Royal Mail staff, ambulance staff and nurses are all set to walk out amid pay, jobs and conditions disputes with their employers as sky-high inflation puts pressure on wages. But what council areas will be affected by these latest strikes? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why are teachers striking?

Members of the SSTA and NASUWT unions have apologised to pupils and families across Scotland for taking the option to strike. However, they have insisted that they have no choice but to stage the industrial action, which will take place over Wednesday 7 December and Thursday 8 December.

Teachers were offered a pay rise of between 5% and 6.85%. However, the SSTA and NASUWT have both said they are looking to gain a 12% pay rise for their members.

While the unions have said there could be further strikes if the offer from the government and council body Cosla is not “significantly improved”, the Scottish Government has called the demand for a 12% pay rise “not affordable”. As a result, negotiations have broken down between the unions and bosses.

Seamus Searson SSTA General Secretary said: “For many SSTA members this will be the first strike they will have taken part in, and this action will have caused a great deal of anxiety not only for themselves but for the pupils they teach. The SSTA can only apologise to the pupils and their parents who are stuck in the middle of a dispute that should have been resolved months ago.

“Teachers do not want to be taking strike action as they would rather be in school teaching. The SSTA as always is willing to meet at any time with the employers and Scottish government to find a resolution to this dispute but there must be willingness to engage on the part of the other side”.

Scotland’s Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: "Strike action is in no-one’s interest, least of all learners, parents and carers. We remain committed to a fair, sustainable settlement for Scotland’s teachers and will continue to engage teaching unions and Cosla constructively.”

SSTA and NASUWT members have been striking in schools across Scotland amid a pay dispute with the Scottish Government and Cosla.(Credit: PA)

When will schools be closed?

Wednesday 7 December

Argyll and Bute Council - Campbeltown Grammar School is the only school to be fully closed. All others will be partially closed for certain classes, with more information available from the schools directly

- Campbeltown Grammar School is the only school to be fully closed. All others will be partially closed for certain classes, with more information available from the schools directly Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Council - schools will remain open but some disruption will occur to schedules and classes in secondary schools

- schools will remain open but some disruption will occur to schedules and classes in secondary schools Dumfries and Galloway Council - schools will remain open but some disruption will occur to schedules and classes in secondary schools

- schools will remain open but some disruption will occur to schedules and classes in secondary schools East Ayrshire Council - all secondary schools closed.

all secondary schools closed. East Dunbartonshire Council - all secondary schools and three primaries - Holy Trinity Primary School, Meadowburn Primary School, Lennoxtown Primary School - will be closed.

- all secondary schools and three primaries - Holy Trinity Primary School, Meadowburn Primary School, Lennoxtown Primary School - will be closed. East Renfrewshire Council - all secondary schools will be affected with classes closed for S1, S2 and S3 pupils. Schools will remain open for pupils in S4 or above.

- all secondary schools will be affected with classes closed for S1, S2 and S3 pupils. Schools will remain open for pupils in S4 or above. Glasgow City Council - advice will vary from school to school, with information available directly from each school

- advice will vary from school to school, with information available directly from each school Highland Council - parents with children in affected primary schools will have been notified of strike action affecting classes ahead of time, with no secondaries at the time of writing taking part in strike action

- parents with children in affected primary schools will have been notified of strike action affecting classes ahead of time, with no secondaries at the time of writing taking part in strike action Inverclyde Council - four secondaries - Clydeview Academy, Inverclyde Academy, Port Glasgow High School and St. Stephen’s High School - will only be open to S4, S5 and S6 pupils. Craigmarloch School will be closed to S4, S5 and S6 pupils alongside a select few classes for younger pupils, with information available from the school.

- four secondaries - Clydeview Academy, Inverclyde Academy, Port Glasgow High School and St. Stephen’s High School - will only be open to S4, S5 and S6 pupils. Craigmarloch School will be closed to S4, S5 and S6 pupils alongside a select few classes for younger pupils, with information available from the school. North Ayrshire Council - Ardrossan Academy, Auchenharvie Academy, Garnock Community Campus, Greenwood Academy, Irvine Royal Academy, Kilwinning Academy, St Matthew’s Academy and Whiting Bay Primary School all closed to pupils. Largs Academy will remain open to S5 and S6 pupils and Stanley Primary School will be closed to P4 and P5 pupils.

- Ardrossan Academy, Auchenharvie Academy, Garnock Community Campus, Greenwood Academy, Irvine Royal Academy, Kilwinning Academy, St Matthew’s Academy and Whiting Bay Primary School all closed to pupils. Largs Academy will remain open to S5 and S6 pupils and Stanley Primary School will be closed to P4 and P5 pupils. North Lanarkshire Council - families to be contacted Secondary schools are more complex and parents will be updated on arrangements.

- families to be contacted Secondary schools are more complex and parents will be updated on arrangements. Orkney Council Papdale Primary closed to one P3 class. Stronsay Secondary will face partial closure and Kirkwall Grammar and Stromness Academy will be closed to all pupils.

Papdale Primary closed to one P3 class. Stronsay Secondary will face partial closure and Kirkwall Grammar and Stromness Academy will be closed to all pupils. Renfrewshire Council - all schools will aim to remain open but parents will be notified in advance of any changes to closures or partial closures on a school-by-school basis

- all schools will aim to remain open but parents will be notified in advance of any changes to closures or partial closures on a school-by-school basis South Ayrshire Council five of eight secondary schools will be closed to pupils including Prestwick Academy, Ayr Academy, Kyle Academy, Belmont Academy and Queen Margaret Academy. Carrick Academy and Marr College will be open to S4, S5 and S6 students only.

five of eight secondary schools will be closed to pupils including Prestwick Academy, Ayr Academy, Kyle Academy, Belmont Academy and Queen Margaret Academy. Carrick Academy and Marr College will be open to S4, S5 and S6 students only. West Dunbartonshire Council - All schools open with some individual classes affected.

Thursday 8 December

Aberdeen City Council - all secondary schools will be closed to pupils in S1-S4.

all secondary schools will be closed to pupils in S1-S4. Aberdeenshire Council - all schools will aim to remain open however this may vary from school-to-school. Parents and guardians will be notified of their child school’s plan ahead of time

- all schools will aim to remain open however this may vary from school-to-school. Parents and guardians will be notified of their child school’s plan ahead of time Angus Council - secondary schools will either close of partially close, with information available for each school

- secondary schools will either close of partially close, with information available for each school Dundee City Council - all secondary schools will be open only to S5 and S6 pupils, with some individual secondary schools open to S4 pupils also. More information will be given to parents and guardians as needed.

- all secondary schools will be open only to S5 and S6 pupils, with some individual secondary schools open to S4 pupils also. More information will be given to parents and guardians as needed. East Lothian Council - all secondary schools will be closed to S1-S3 students. Knox Academy will be closed to all students. Follow advice from each school for disruption to senior pupils’ timetables

- all secondary schools will be closed to S1-S3 students. Knox Academy will be closed to all students. Follow advice from each school for disruption to senior pupils’ timetables Edinburgh City Council - some secondary schools will be closed or partially closed, with 10% of the city’s teachers striking.

- some secondary schools will be closed or partially closed, with 10% of the city’s teachers striking. Falkirk Council Thu 8 Dec - all schools aiming to open, however timetables and classed may be disrupted on a school-to-school basis

Thu 8 Dec - all schools aiming to open, however timetables and classed may be disrupted on a school-to-school basis Fife Council - all secondary schools will be closed to students.

- all secondary schools will be closed to students. Midlothian Council - all secondary schools will be closed.

- all secondary schools will be closed. Moray Council - all secondary schools will be closed to S1-3 pupils with changes to timetables and classes for some senior pupils. More information will be provided to parents and guardians by each school individually

- all secondary schools will be closed to S1-3 pupils with changes to timetables and classes for some senior pupils. More information will be provided to parents and guardians by each school individually Perth and Kinross Council - all secondary schools except will be closed to pupils in S1-S4. Pitlochry High School will remain open as normal

- all secondary schools except will be closed to pupils in S1-S4. Pitlochry High School will remain open as normal Scottish Borders Council - all secondary schools closed to pupils.

- all secondary schools closed to pupils. South Lanarkshire Council All schools will aim to open, but pupil timetables and classes may be disrupted throughout the day

All schools will aim to open, but pupil timetables and classes may be disrupted throughout the day Stirling Council - parents to be notified of advice for specific age groups across the schools in the areas. Bannockburn High School will remain open as normal.

- parents to be notified of advice for specific age groups across the schools in the areas. Bannockburn High School will remain open as normal. West Lothian Council Thu 8 Dec - Secondary schools are expected to close to S1 to S4 pupils. The only exception to this is Winchburgh Academy, which will be open for S1 pupils. Classes and normal schedules may be disrupted but schools will aim to accommodate senior pupils in the run up to exams and prelims.

No closures expected