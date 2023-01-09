Unison confirmed ambulance strikes would go ahead, however said “progress” had been made in talks with Health Secretary Steve Barclay.

Ambulance worker strikes are set to go ahead this week after the government could not agree a pay deal, Unison said.

Rishi Sunak and ministers have held crunch talks with rail, health and education unions today to try and prevent more industrial action, after train services were brought to a halt by a wave of walkouts last week. More strikes are due to be held by NHS workers, with the health service in the midst of a crisis not seen for years.

Advertisement

However, Sara Gorton, head of health at Unison, said “progress” had been made in talks with the Government but no “tangible” concessions had been made. Speaking outside the Department of Health and Social Care after her meeting with Steve Barclay, she confirmed strikes by ambulance workers will go ahead as planned.

However she said: “It was a very civil meeting. We did actually manage to talk about pay – we didn’t get the tangible concessions that we might have hoped for that would enable us to call off the strikes later this week.

Advertisement

“But it was definitely progress when you’re in a room with the Secretary of State talking about pay, I think. He’s asked for our help to help with the Treasury to make the case for investment. We’ll certainly do that.”

Asked whether she felt the minister was on the side of the unions, she said: “You might interpret that. I mean, it was very clear that what is needed in order to resolve the dispute is investment. The Treasury is in the position to unblock that, so I guess the message today is to put pressure back on the Chancellor and the Prime Minister to say the dispute is resolvable.”

Advertisement

Sara Gorton, head of health at Unison, speaks to the media after a meeting with Health Secretary Steve Barclay at the Department of Health in London, following industrial action over pay. Credit: PA

January ambulance strike dates

Unison is one of three unions which represent ambulance staff. The union said January’s strikes would be a step up from last month’s, which involved paramedics, emergency care assistants, ambulance technicians and other 999 crew members. Unison said all ambulance employees would strike for for 24 hours on the January dates:

Wednesday 11 January

Monday 23 January

Advertisement

Many of the services’ employees are likely to be exempted from the action under emergency cover plans to be drawn up locally by each ambulance employer, Unison said.

Which ambulance trusts are striking?

Advertisement

Five Unison services are to strike:

London Ambulance Service

Yorkshire Ambulance Service

North West Ambulance Service

North East Ambulance Service

South West Ambulance Service

Why are ambulance workers striking?

Advertisement

Ms Gorton previously said: “The government will only have itself to blame if there are strikes in the NHS. Ambulance staff and their health colleagues don’t want to inconvenience anyone but ministers are refusing to do the one thing that could prevent disruption – that’s start genuine talks about pay.