The Royal College of Nursing - which held strikes on 15 and 20 of December - has announced fresh walk outs for January.

Nurses are to stage two more strikes in the new year as the bitter pay dispute with the UK government escalates.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said that unless negotiations are opened, its members will walk out on January 18 and 19. Nurses walked out for two days in December, in the first strike of its kind in NHS history. The action will take place at more NHS employers in England than happened this month – increasing from 44 to 55 trusts, said the RCN.

The RCN, which held two days of strike action in England, Northern Ireland and Wales on 15 and 20 December, said it has repeatedly invited ministers to hold talks on NHS pay. The union is calling for nurses to be awarded a pay rise of 5% above inflation, which is around 19%, but ministers say the salary increase is unaffordable. When the union submitted the 5% figure to the independent pay review body in March, inflation was running at 7.5%, but it has since increased even further, with the current rate over 10%.

The government has implemented the recommendations of the independent pay review body, which gave nurses a rise of about 4.75%, with a guaranteed minimum of £1,400. Nurses say they have suffered real-terms pay cuts for uses as wages have lagged behind inflation.

RCN members will not be striking in Wales and Northern Ireland again in January. Its commitment to members is that everyone employed where strike action has been mandated will have the opportunity to strike if the dispute continues. In Scotland, RCN members this week overwhelmingly voted to reject a revised NHS pay offer from the Scottish government. Strike action had been paused pending the ballot’s outcome, but the RCN Scotland now will announce dates for strike action early in the new year.

RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen (second left) with members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital in London. Credit: PA

RCN general secretary Pat Cullen, said: “The Government had the opportunity to end this dispute before Christmas but instead they have chosen to push nursing staff out into the cold again in January. I do not wish to prolong this dispute but the Prime Minister has left us with no choice.

“The public support has been heart-warming and I am more convinced than ever that this is the right thing to do for patients and the future of the NHS. The voice of nursing will not be ignored. Staff shortages and low pay make patient care unsafe – the sooner ministers come to the negotiating table, the sooner this can be resolved. I will not dig in, if they don’t dig in.”

Yesterday, Health Secretary Steve Barclay tweeted to say his “door is always open to talk to trade unions about concerns around working conditions”, and repeated the government line that they will continue to defer to the “independent pay review body” process to “ensure decisions balance the needs of staff and the wider economy”.

Which NHS trusts will be affected by the January nurse strikes?

East Midlands

NHS Derby and Derbyshire ICB (Joined Up Care Derbyshire)

Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust

Eastern

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust

Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

NHS Mid and South Essex ICB

NHS Norfolk and Waveney ICB

NHS Suffolk and North East Essex ICB

London

Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare NHS Trust

St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Kings College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust

University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

NHS South West London ICB

North West

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust

Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

The Christie NHS Foundation Trust

Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust

Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust

Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

NHS Cheshire and Merseyside ICB

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB

Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Northern

County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust

South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

North of England CSU (NECS)

South East

Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

NHS Kent and Medway ICB

NHS Surrey Heartlands ICB

Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust

Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

Solent NHS Trust

South West

Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust

Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust

Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust

NHS Dorset ICB (Our Dorset)

West Midlands

Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust

Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Dudley Integrated Health and Care NHS Trust

NHS Black Country ICB

Midlands and Lancashire CSU

Yorkshire & Humber

Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Sheffield Childrens NHS Foundation Trust

NHS West Yorkshire ICB

National employers