Nurses are to stage two more strikes in the new year as the bitter pay dispute with the UK government escalates.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said that unless negotiations are opened, its members will walk out on January 18 and 19. Nurses walked out for two days in December, in the first strike of its kind in NHS history. The action will take place at more NHS employers in England than happened this month – increasing from 44 to 55 trusts, said the RCN.
Advertisement
The RCN, which held two days of strike action in England, Northern Ireland and Wales on 15 and 20 December, said it has repeatedly invited ministers to hold talks on NHS pay. The union is calling for nurses to be awarded a pay rise of 5% above inflation, which is around 19%, but ministers say the salary increase is unaffordable. When the union submitted the 5% figure to the independent pay review body in March, inflation was running at 7.5%, but it has since increased even further, with the current rate over 10%.
The government has implemented the recommendations of the independent pay review body, which gave nurses a rise of about 4.75%, with a guaranteed minimum of £1,400. Nurses say they have suffered real-terms pay cuts for uses as wages have lagged behind inflation.
Advertisement
RCN members will not be striking in Wales and Northern Ireland again in January. Its commitment to members is that everyone employed where strike action has been mandated will have the opportunity to strike if the dispute continues. In Scotland, RCN members this week overwhelmingly voted to reject a revised NHS pay offer from the Scottish government. Strike action had been paused pending the ballot’s outcome, but the RCN Scotland now will announce dates for strike action early in the new year.
Advertisement
RCN general secretary Pat Cullen, said: “The Government had the opportunity to end this dispute before Christmas but instead they have chosen to push nursing staff out into the cold again in January. I do not wish to prolong this dispute but the Prime Minister has left us with no choice.
“The public support has been heart-warming and I am more convinced than ever that this is the right thing to do for patients and the future of the NHS. The voice of nursing will not be ignored. Staff shortages and low pay make patient care unsafe – the sooner ministers come to the negotiating table, the sooner this can be resolved. I will not dig in, if they don’t dig in.”
Yesterday, Health Secretary Steve Barclay tweeted to say his “door is always open to talk to trade unions about concerns around working conditions”, and repeated the government line that they will continue to defer to the “independent pay review body” process to “ensure decisions balance the needs of staff and the wider economy”.
Which NHS trusts will be affected by the January nurse strikes?
Advertisement
East Midlands
Advertisement
- NHS Derby and Derbyshire ICB (Joined Up Care Derbyshire)
- Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
- Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust
Eastern
- Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust
- Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust
- Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust
- West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust
- NHS Mid and South Essex ICB
- NHS Norfolk and Waveney ICB
- NHS Suffolk and North East Essex ICB
London
Advertisement
- Hounslow and Richmond Community Healthcare NHS Trust
- St George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Kings College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
- Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust
- University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- NHS South West London ICB
North West
Advertisement
- University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust
- Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust
- Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- The Christie NHS Foundation Trust
- Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust
- Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
- Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Bridgewater Community Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
- Wirral Community Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust
- Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
- NHS Cheshire and Merseyside ICB
- St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
- NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria ICB
- Cheshire and Wirral Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
Northern
- County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust
- South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- North of England CSU (NECS)
Advertisement
South East
- Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust
- East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust
- University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust
- Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust
- Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
- Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
- NHS Kent and Medway ICB
- NHS Surrey Heartlands ICB
- Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust
- Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust
- University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust
- Solent NHS Trust
Advertisement
South West
- Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
- Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust
- Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
- Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust
- Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust
- University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust
- Somerset NHS Foundation Trust
- Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust
- NHS Dorset ICB (Our Dorset)
West Midlands
- Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
- Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust
- Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
- Dudley Integrated Health and Care NHS Trust
- NHS Black Country ICB
- Midlands and Lancashire CSU
Advertisement
Yorkshire & Humber
- Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust
- Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
- York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust
- Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- Sheffield Childrens NHS Foundation Trust
- NHS West Yorkshire ICB
Advertisement
National employers
- NHS Resolution
- NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT)