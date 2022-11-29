Nurses will still provide emergency and life-preserving care under union laws, but routine services will be disrupted.

Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are to strike for two days before Christmas in their first walkout in NHS history.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has confirmed there will be strikes on 15 and 20 December at 76 NHS hospitals and trusts as the pay dispute raging across the health service continues to escalate. The union said it was left with no choice after the government rejected its offer of formal negotiations as an alternative to industrial action.

During the strikes, nurses will still provide emergency care, but routine services will be disrupted and the already-record backlog in non-urgent hospital treatment will increase. Sources suggested the walkout will last for 12 hours on both days - likely between 8am and 8pm.

RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen said: “Ministers have declined my offer of formal pay negotiations and instead chosen strike action. It has left us with no choice but to announce where our members will be going on strike in December.

“Nursing is standing up for the profession and their patients. We’ve had enough of being taken for granted and being unable to provide the care patients deserve. Ministers still have the power and the means to stop this by opening negotiations that address our dispute.”

Nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will strike on 15 and 20 December. Credit: Getty Images

It comes after nursing staff at the majority of NHS employers across the UK voted to take strike action over pay and patient safety earlier this month. The RCN said that despite the pay rise of £1,400 awarded over the summer, experienced nurses are worse off by 20% in real terms due to successive below-inflation awards since 2010. Nurses are therefore calling for a pay rise of 5% above RPI inflation.

The government has said in response that the 19% pay rise that this equates to is unaffordable amidst the cost of living crisis. But the RCN argues there is clear economic reasoning for increasing pay given that billions of pounds are being spent on agency staff to fill workforce shortages.

Other arguments for striking include the fact that 25,000 nurses left the Nursing and Midwifery Council register in the last year, contributing to severe gaps in the workforce and low morale. The RCN warned that there are 47,000 unfilled registered nurse positions in England’s NHS alone.

More health strikes on the horizon

Midwives are also currently voting on strikes, and a ballot of junior doctors opens in the new year. In Scotland, announcements of nurse industrial action have been paused after the government there reopened NHS pay negotiations.

The RCN has added that the number of NHS employers affected by nurse industrial action, which currently stands at 76, will increase in January unless negotiations are held. But it maintains that surveys have shown huge public support for nurses receiving a bigger pay rise, as well as for their right to take industrial action.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “I am hugely grateful for the hard work and dedication of nurses and deeply regret some union members will be taking industrial action. These are challenging times for everyone and the economic circumstances mean the RCN’s demands, which on current figures are a 19.2% pay rise, costing £10 billion a year, are not affordable.

“We have prioritised the NHS with an extra £6.6 billion, on top of previous record funding, and accepted the recommendations of the independent NHS Pay Review Body to give nurses a fair pay rise of at least £1,400 this year. This means a newly qualified nurse will typically earn over £31,000 a year – with more senior nurses earning much more than that – they will also receive a pension contribution worth 20% of their salary.

“Our priority is keeping patients safe. The NHS has tried and tested plans in place to minimise disruption and ensure emergency services continue to operate.”

The government said nurses’ pay demands are unaffordable amidst the cost of living crisis. Credit: PA

Wes Streeting, shadow health secretary, said: “Why on Earth is the Health Secretary refusing to negotiate with nurses? Patients already can’t get treated on time, strike action is the last thing they need, yet the government is letting this happen. Patients will never forgive the Conservatives for this negligence.

“There were no strikes in the NHS during the 13 years of the last Labour government and the cavalry is coming with the next Labour government. We will abolish non-doms to launch the biggest expansion of medical training in history, giving the NHS the staff it needs so that nurses aren’t overworked and patients are seen on time.”

Where will nurses be striking?

England

East Midlands Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

East Midlands NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire ICB

East Midlands Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

East Midlands Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

East Midlands Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Eastern Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Eastern Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust

Eastern Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust

Eastern Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust

Eastern NHS Hertfordshire and West Essex ICB

Eastern Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

London Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust

London Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust

London Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

London NHS North Central London ICB

London Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust

North West Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

North West Health Education England

North West Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Found Trust

North West Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

North West Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust

North West Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust

North West The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Found Trust

North West The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust

Northern Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust

Northern Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Northern The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

South East Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust

South East Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

South East Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust

South West Devon Partnership NHS Trust

South West Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust

South West Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

South West Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

South West NHS Bath, North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire ICB (BSW Together)

South West NHS Devon ICB (One Devon)

South West NHS Gloucestershire ICB (One Gloucestershire)

South West North Bristol NHS Trust

South West Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

South West Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust

South West Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust

South West University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust

South West University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust

West Midlands Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

West Midlands Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust

West Midlands NHS Birmingham and Solihull ICB (BSol ICB)

West Midlands The Royal Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

West Midlands University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

West Midlands Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

Yorkshire & Humber Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Yorkshire & Humber Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust

Yorkshire & Humber NHS England

Yorkshire & Humber The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Wales

Wales Cardiff and Vale University Health Board

Wales Powys Teaching Local Health Board

Wales Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust Headquarters

Wales Hywel Dda University Health Board

Wales Swansea Bay University Health Board

Wales Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

Wales Betsi Cadwaladr University Local Health Board

Wales Velindre NHS Trust

Wales Public Health Wales

Wales Health Education and Improvement Wales Health Authority

Wales NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership

Wales Digital Health and Care Wales

Northern Ireland