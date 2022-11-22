The UK is facing the biggest wave of industrial action in decades this winter as workers are set to walk out due to escalating disputes over pay, conditions and terms.
Ballots are taking place in a range of sectors while talks in some areas have come too late to avoid disruption.
The winter of strike action will loom across services ranging from the NHS to transport. Railways, postal services, teachers, hospital staff and civil servants are among the public services that will be affected.
Listed is every sector that is striking this winter and the dates workers will walk out.
This list will be kept updated throughout the winter.
Railways
Nationwide rail strikes by the RMT were scheduled for the beginning of November, but the industrial action was called off at the last minute. Despite this, the union has said that the dispute remains “very much live” and it is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action.
There are still fears of walkouts after RMT members voted in favour of strike action for a further six months. The ballot involved staff at Network Rail and 14 operating companies. The union has yet to announce dates.
Network Rail is preparing to make a revised offer to unions, according to the BBC. But if there is no breakthrough in talks and members vote in favour, strikes could continue into spring 2023.
Time Out said train drivers at 12 train operating companies are still planning to strike on 26 November after the Aslef union said it was still waiting for a pay offer from the employers despite ongoing talks.
The companies affected by the strike are:
- Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways
- CrossCountry
- East Midlands Railway
- Great Western Railway
- Greater Anglia
- London North Eastern Railway
- London Overground
- Northern Trains
- Southeastern
- TransPennine Express
- West Midlands Trains
London Tube services
A strike is planned at some Tube stations on 25 November. If it goes ahead, the stations that are likely to be impacted are:
- Euston
- Green Park
- Heathrow Terminals 2, 3, 4 and 5
- Hatton Cross
- Hounslow West
- King’s Cross
- Victoria station
Buses
London bus drivers have announced a series of walk-outs in the run-up to Christmas. Workers will strike on the following dates:
- Tuesday 22 November
- Friday 25 November
- Saturday 26 November
- Thursday 1 December
- Friday 2 December
- Saturday 3 December
- Friday 9 December
- Saturday 10 December
- Friday 16 December
- Saturday 17 December
Members of Unite employed by Abellio in south and west London will walk out in a dispute over pay, according to the Evening Standard.
This affects drivers based in Battersea, Beddington, Hayes, Southall, Twickenham and Walworth.
More than 200 Stagecoach bus drivers in Sunderland walked out on 5 November in a continuing dispute over pay. There will be further strikes upcoming. Stagecoach bus drivers will strike on the following dates:
- Tuesday 15 November
- Wednesday 16 November
- Thursday 17 November
- Friday 18 November
- Saturday 19 November
- Friday 23 December
- Saturday 24 December
- Monday 26 December
- Tuesday 27 December
Airlines
Ground handlers employed by Menzies at Heathrow Airport are striking for three days in November.
The workers, represented by the union Unite, started striking at 4am on 18 November and will finish at 4am on 21 November.
Postal service
Postal strikes in October failed to improve the 2% pay increase set out by Royal Mail. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) is set to undertake industrial action again on the following dates:
- Wednesday 23 November – all network
- Thursday 24 November – all processing, area distribution, collections, and international
- Friday 25 November – all deliveries
- Monday 28 November – everyone
- Wednesday 30 November – all network
- Thursday 1 December – all processing, area distribution, collections, and international
- Friday 2 December – all deliveries
- Friday 9 December
- Sunday 11 December
- Wednesday 14 December
- Thursday 15 December
- Friday 23 December
- Saturday 24 December
Royal Mail said it would prioritise delivery of Covid tests and medical prescriptions. It will not deliver letters on strike days besides special delivery.
Teachers
Teachers in England and Wales are inching closer to the first national dispute over pay since 2008. They have rejected a 5% pay rise and have now launched a formal ballot to strike.
Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Scottish teachers are to take strike action on 24 November after union leaders won an overwhelming mandate to intensify a long-running wage dispute.
University staff
More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities, including administrators, cleaners, library, security and caterers will strike for three days, according to the University and College Union. The strikes will take place on:
- Thursday 24 November
- Friday 25 November
- Wednesday 30 November
The union claims about 2.5 million students will be affected by the industrial action, which is being held over pay, conditions and pensions.
Nurses and hospital staff
The Telegraph has revealed that nurses, paramedics and hospital staff are planning to coordinate strikes over the winter “to cause maximum disruption to the NHS”.
The six largest health unions - Unite, GMB, Unison, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), the Royal College of Midwives and the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy - have held talks about launching a series of walkouts at the same time.
Representatives of all six major unions are set to attend a crunch meeting with the Health Secretary Steve Barclay on Tuesday (22 November) with an announcement of strike dates expected in the following days if an agreement over pay is not reached.
The NHS faces disruption on a historic scale this winter as nurses will walk out before the end of the year at most hospitals, including cancer and children’s units, in a dispute that could last until spring and affect hundreds of thousands of patients.
Vast swathes of NHS workers have voted in favour of strike action in a Unison ballot of 400,000 NHS workers in England, Scotland and Wales. The Royal College of Midwives has launched a four-week ballot of eligible members in England and Wales on 11 November. No dates have yet been announced.
Civil servants
The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS), representing civil servants including those who work in Whitehall and those in frontline services such as Jobcentres, announced last week that the threshold for strike action had been reached.
The walk-out could affect services ranging from passports to pensions, The Guardian reported. No date has yet been announced for strike action.