Nurses will still provide emergency and life-preserving care under union laws, but routine services will be disrupted.

Nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland are to strike for two days before Christmas in their first walkout in NHS history.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced strikes on 15 and 20 December as the pay dispute raging across the NHS continues to escalate. The union said it was left with no choice after the government rejected its offer of formal negotiations as an alternative to industrial action.

During the strikes, nurses will still provide emergency care, but routine services will be disrupted and the already-record backlog in non-urgent hospital treatment will increase. Sources suggested the walkout will last for 12 hours on both days - likely between 8am and 8pm.

RCN General Secretary Pat Cullen said: “Ministers have had more than two weeks since we confirmed that our members felt such injustice that they would strike for the first time. My offer of formal negotiations was declined and, instead, ministers have chosen strike action.

“They have the power and the means to stop this by opening serious talks that address our dispute. Nursing staff have had enough of being taken for granted, enough of low pay and unsafe staffing levels, enough of not being able to give our patients the care they deserve.”

Nurses across England, Wales and Northern Ireland will strike on 15 and 20 December. Credit: Getty Images

The union added that, despite the government’s argument that the 19% pay rise demanded is unaffordable amidst the cost of living crisis, there is clear economic reasoning for increasing pay given that billions of pounds are being spent on agency staff to fill workforce shortages.

It comes after nursing staff at the majority of NHS employers across the UK voted to take strike action over pay and patient safety earlier this month. Nurses said that the £1,400 pay rise awarded in the summer did not match up to inflation, and meant that experienced nurses are worse off by 20% in real terms due to successive below-inflation awards since 2010.

Other arguments for striking include the fact that 25,000 nurses left the Nursing and Midwifery Council register in the last year, contributing to severe gaps in the workforce and low morale. The RCN warned that there are 47,000 unfilled registered nurse positions in England’s NHS alone.

More health strikes on the horizon

Midwives are also currently voting on strikes, and a ballot of junior doctors opens in the new year. In Scotland, ambulance staff are due to walk out on Monday (28 November).

Announcements of nurse industrial action in Scotland have been paused after the government there reopened NHS pay negotiations. But strikes will be going ahead in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with confirmation of which particular NHS employers will be partaking due to come next week when formal notifications are submitted.

The RCN maintains that surveys have shown huge public support for nurses receiving a bigger pay rise, as well as the right to take industrial action.

The government said nurses’ pay demands are unaffordable amidst the cost of living crisis. Credit: PA

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “I am hugely grateful for the hard work and dedication of nurses and deeply regret some union members will be taking industrial action. These are challenging times for everyone and the economic circumstances mean the RCN’s demands, which on current figures are a 19.2% pay rise, costing £10 billion a year, are not affordable.

“We have prioritised the NHS with an extra £6.6 billion, on top of previous record funding, and accepted the recommendations of the independent NHS Pay Review Body to give nurses a fair pay rise of at least £1,400 this year. This means a newly qualified nurse will typically earn over £31,000 a year – with more senior nurses earning much more than that – they will also receive a pension contribution worth 20% of their salary.

“Our priority is keeping patients safe. The NHS has tried and tested plans in place to minimise disruption and ensure emergency services continue to operate.”

Wes Streeting, shadow health secretary, said: “Why on Earth is the Health Secretary refusing to negotiate with nurses? Patients already can’t get treated on time, strike action is the last thing they need, yet the government is letting this happen. Patients will never forgive the Conservatives for this negligence.