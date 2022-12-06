Rail strikes are set to affect the Christmas period as the RMT union announces new striking dates amid a pay dispute with Network Rail

Festive commuters have been hit with a new roadblock after the RMT union announced a fresh wave of rail strike dates over the Christmas period. Union members are now set to walkout from Christmas Eve until 27 December as pay negotiations with Network Rail broke down, however the union has said that the strikes will coincide with engineering works.

It comes after a new pay offer was made to members by Network Rail. The RMT have described the 8% pay offer as “poor” and have advised members to not accept the offer.

Union boss Mike Lynch has said that he was disappointed that striking has continued and that a negotation has not been reached with Network Rail. He added: “We remain available for talks in order to resolve these issues but we will not bow to pressure from the employers and the Government to the detriment of our members.”

The TSSA union recently called off a round of strikes due to take place in mid-December after receiving a new pay offer from National Rail. National Rail workers were set to strike on December 17, but this was abandonded as union members decide whether to accept the new offer, which has been called the “best and final offer” by TSSA boss Luke Chester. However TSSA strikes on train operators could still go ahead.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), joins protesters during a rally outside Kings Cross Station, London: James Manning/PA Wire

What are the train strike dates over Christmas?

The first 48-hour RMT strike will be held on Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 December, followed by repeat action on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 December. The close proximity of the action means services are likely to be badly disrupted on 15 Thursday well, although there is no official action planned. The RMT has now announced walk outs over Christmas from Network Rail staff from 6pm on December 24 until 6am on December 27. RMT boss Mick Lynch has said this will affect very few passenger trains, and is mainly targeted at engineering work.

Unless a resolution is reached, RMT members will then stage two more 48-hour strikes on Tuesday 3-Wednesday 4 January 2023, and Friday 6-Saturday 7 January. Between the two blocks of strikes workers are also expected to observe a ban on overtime working. This will run from Sunday 18 December until Monday 2 January and is likely to mean a reduced service throughout the Christmas period.

Planned action by members of the TSSA members on 13, 14, 16, 17 December has also been called off as the union puts Network Rail’s new 8% pay offer to its members. However the union warned that strike action could still be on the cards after it rejected an offer from the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operating companies.

TSSA members will also still take action short of strikes at Great Western Railway, LNER, Southeastern, Greater Anglia, Govia Thameslink. That action means that TSSA members will not cover the duties of other rail workers who may be involved in strike action. It will begin on Tuesday 13 December and run until the end of current ballot mandates, most of of which end in January.

Unite confirmed its members employed by Network Rail in electric control rooms will join workers at other rail unions in taking industrial action as part of the latest planned walkouts. Unite members will strike on six days in December and three in January.

A worker walks along a platform at Victoria Station on December 5, 2022 in London, England. Workers represented by the Rail, Maritime and Transport union rejected an initial offer on Monday from a group representing rail companies. Credit: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

What has Network Rail said about the Christmas rail strikes?

Network Rail have insisted that the RMT’s decision to strike is used the public as “pawns” in the negotations. Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said: “This response from the RMT to a significantly enhanced offer exposes their true priority – using the British public and Network Rail workers as pawns in a fight with the Government.

“What use is a referendum that means that strike disruption is inevitable? At best it’s the tactic the RMT played in October by calling the strikes off at the last minute and causing immense disruption to passengers and vital freight routes.

“They are playing fast and loose with people’s Christmas plans and the new strike dates announced deliberately target vital engineering work designed to improve the railway. A significantly improved offer is now on the table that gives Network Rail workers job security, a decent pay rise and some other substantial benefits for employees and their families.”

Mr Lynch has been highly critical of government’s response to the negotations and claimed that Network Rail and the RMT have been left in a stalemate due to the government’s inaction. However, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “It’s incredibly disappointing that, despite a new and improved deal offering job security and a fair pay rise, the RMT is not only continuing with upcoming industrial action but has called more strikes over Christmas.