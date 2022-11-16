Union hails ‘stunning’ mandate for six more months of industrial action in battle over pay and conditions

British rail users face further disruption over the coming months after the RMT union announced that its members had voted in favour of more strike action.

The union has staged a series of nationwide strikes over the past six months in a dispute over pay and conditions and recently balloted members for a second time over further action, resulting in what it called a “stunning mandate” for further action.

Under employment law, the union had to re-ballot its members six months after a previous vote on industrial action. Across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies involved in the dispute, 91.7% of members who voted were in favour of more action.

The fresh mandate means the union is able to call further strikes for up to six more months, raising the prospect of continued disruption until at least May 2023. It comes just two weeks after the union called off three days of action.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said that the vote was a massive endorsement of the union’s strategy. He said: “The National Executive Committee will now look at these fantastic results and negotiations will continue with Network Rail and the train operating companies. This union is determined to continue with this campaign until the employers understand that they need to respond to our members’ aspirations on job security, pay and working conditions."

Under employment law, any vote involving essential transport workers must pass a threshold of 40% voting ‘yes’ of all those that are eligible to vote. With a turnout of around 71% and a yes vote of 91.7% the action secured the backing of 64.4% of all eligible RMT members.

Advertisement

When will the next train strikes be?

The union has not announced any specific dates for further strike action but the new vote gives it a mandate to hold walkouts between December 2022 and May 2023. Previous strikes have been held roughly every four weeks, running for two or three days.

The most recent strikes, planned for 5, 7 and 9 November were called off at the last minute after Network Rail agreed to “unconditional” talks with the union. However, the union and employers have still not reached a settlement, and the union warned at the time that the dispute was “very much live”, meaning more strikes could follow.

The train drivers’ union Aslef is also re-balloting its members on further strike action. It has staged a series of walkouts affecting 12 train companies and recently announced plans for anothe 24-hour strike on Saturday 26 November. A yes vote by its members would also give it a mandate for further strikes over the next six months.

What have rail bosses said?

Advertisement

Representatives of the rail industry warned that more “counterproductive” strikes would put the beleaguered network under more financial strain and inconvenience millions of passengers.

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said: “The only way to solve this dispute, for both our people and our passengers, is around the negotiating table, which is why we look forward to continuing intensive talks in the days ahead with the hope of finding a breakthrough and an amicable solution for all. What’s clear for all of us is that striking is not changing the railway’s precarious financial position, but actually only making it worse. The railway has not recovered from the pandemic and is currently losing millions a day, which makes reaching a deal both tough and essential.”

Steve Montgomery, chairman of the Rail Delivery Group, said: “Passengers will be dismayed by this outcome. We recognise the strength of feeling among our people, and call on the RMT leadership to continue to work with us to agree the vital reforms necessary to both afford a fair pay deal, and secure a sustainable future for the railway which is currently taking more than its fair share from the taxpayer.