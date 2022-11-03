Rail travellers around the capital face a week of disruption as nationwide and localised industrial action affects the Tube and Overground network

Passengers on London Underground face nearly a full week of disruption in November as a series of strike actions affect TfL services.

Travellers using the Tube and overground services are being urged to plan ahead and avoid using the network during four days of upcoming industrial action, including national rail strikes and strike action specifically affecting the Underground. Passengers have been told to expect disruption on each strike day and the days following them as services take time to return to normal.

When is the next Tube strike?

London Underground staff who are members of the RMT union will stage a 24-hour walkout on Thursday 10 November. The union says staff are striking over pay, conditions and pensions. In late October it accused TfL of “colluding” with the government to impose a £100 million pensions cut and of trying to get rid of 600 Underground station staff.

The strike action will mean limited or no service across the entire Tube network and will have a knock-on effect on other parts of the TfL network. Passengers have been told not to try to travel by Underground during the day and to expect continued disruption on services until at least 8am on Friday 11 November.

As well as the lack of underground service, TfL has warned that the strike will mean London Overground services will be extremely busy and could be subject to last-minute changes, including not stopping at some stations. DLR will also be affected, with services expected to be busier and trains not stopping at some stations shared with the Tube.

Advertisement

How will the national rail strikes affect TfL?

As well as the targeted strike on 10 November, some Underground and Overground services will be affected by three days of strike action by RMT members at Network Rail. The nationwide strikes are taking place on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November and are expected to have knock-on effects on the days around them.

Virtually no Underground services are expected to run on Thursday 10 Novemeber (Photo by HOLLIE ADAMS/AFP via Getty Images)

On each of the strike days services on London Overground will be reduced and the Elizabeth, Bakerloo and District line will be affected. The Elizabeth line will revert to running as three separate railways during today’s strike - from Paddington to Abbey Wood, Liverpool Street to Shenfield, and from Reading to Heathrow/Paddington. The West and East lines will be significantly affected while the Central line will operate as normal until 5pm.