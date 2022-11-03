The latest information on what services are running around the country during three days of RMT strike action

Travellers are being urged to avoid the railways in the coming days as the latest in a series of localised and nationwide strikes hits services.

More than 40,000 members of the RMT union are set to stage three days of strikes between 5 and 9 November in an ongoing battle over pay, conditions and job security. Staff at Network Rail will walk out after the union accused the company of perfoming a U-turn over pay talks. They will be joined by RMT members at 14 individual train operating companies. In separate action, members of the TSSA union in the West Midlands will stage a one-day strike over pay and job security.

The three days of national strikes are the latest in a programme of industrial action organised by the RMT since June. In each instance, around half of all Britain’s railway lines have been shut down and 80% of rail services have been cancelled. The first day of action was initially planned for Thursday 3 November but the RMT moved it to Wednesday 9 to avoid a clash with the Royal British Legion's London Poppy Day appeal.

Some operators are still finalising timetable details for the services that will be kept running on strike days but here’s what we know so far from each of the affected railways.

(Photo by NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday 4 November

Members of the TSSA union at West Midlands Railway will stage a one-day walkout, affecting services across the region. On Friday services will be stopped on almost all West Midlands routes, with passengers urged to avoid travelling by train. Trains will only operate on the following routes, with one train per hour in each direction:

Birmingham New Street-Liverpool Lime Street.

Birmingham New Street-Wolverhampton

Lichfield Trent Valley-Redditch

Lichfield Trent Valley-Bromsgrove

London Euston-Birmingham New Street

London Euston-Northampton

Saturday 5 November

Avanti West Coast

One train per hour between London Euston and each of Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Preston, with a limited service onwards to Glasgow. The first train of the day will depart London Euston just before 08:00 and the last train of the day from London Euston departing mid-afternoon.

North Wales, Shrewsbury, Blackpool and Edinburgh have no Avanti West Coast services. Trains will not be calling at Stockport, Macclesfield, Stoke-on-Trent or Runcorn, so these stations will be closed.

C2C

Two trains per hour London Fenchurch Street-Pitsea via Laindon; two trains per hour London Fenchurch Street-Pitsea via Rainham. No service to or from Ockendon or Chafford Hundred. Engineering works will mean rail replacement buses running Pitsea - Shoeburyness

Caledonian Sleeper

Trains will arrive at the destination later than usual with services to Aberdeen / Inverness / Fort William terminating at Edinburgh for replacement road transport.

Chiltern Railways

Services will run from 08:00 to 17:00 with one train per hour in each direction on the following routes:

London Marylebone-Oxford Parkway

London Marylebone-Banbury

London Marylebone-Aylesbury (via High Wycombe)

Aylesbury Vale Parkway-Amersham

Cross Country

One train per hour on the following routes, no other routes operating:

Birmingham New Street – Manchester Piccadilly 07.57. Last train 15.57

Birmingham New Street – Leicester First train 08.52. Last train 17.22

Birmingham New Street – Leeds/York First train 09.03. Last train 15.03

East Midlands

One train per hour on the following routes:

Nottingham-Luton

Sheffield-Luton

Corby-Luton

Derby-Matlock/Nottingham

Sheffield/Leicester-Nottingham

(Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Grand Central

No service

Great Northern

Two trains per hour on following routes:

St Pancras International-Bedford

St Pancras International-Luton

King’s Cross-Peterborough

King’s Cross-Welwyn Garden City

King’s Cross-Stevenage via Hertford North

One train per hour:

King’s Cross-Ely

Cambridge-Ely

King’s Cross-Cambridge

Greater Anglia

A very limited service will run between London Liverpool Street and Norwich, Colchester, Southend Victoria and Cambridge from 07:30 and all journeys complete by 18:30. No trains on any other routes.

Great Western Railway

A “very limited service on the following routes. There will be no trains from Cardiff following the Wales v New Zealand rugby autumn test:

London Paddington and Cardiff Central / Bristol Temple Meads / Oxford

Reading and Basingstoke

Oxford and Didcot Parkway

Cardiff Central and Westbury via Bristol Parkway

Bristol Temple Meads and Weston-super-Mare

Branch lines serving Windsor and Marlow

Hull Trains

No service

LNER

One train per hour between Doncaster and Edinburgh. Five trains daily between Docaster and Leeds.

No trains between London Kings Cross and Doncaster, with an extremely reduced service running between Doncaster and Leeds and between Doncaster and Edinburgh.

Lumo

Three trains each way between Newcastle and Edinburgh. First train departs Newcastle at 08:41, last train departs Edinburgh at 15:25.

Northern

One train per hour on the following routes:

Liverpool-Earlestown-Manchester-Manchester Airport; Leeds-York; Ilkley-Leeds; Skipton-Leeds; Sheffield-Leeds via Moorthorpe; Bradford Forster Square-Leeds.

Roughly one train per hour between Manchester Oxford Road and Alderley Edge on Crewe-Wilmslow-Manchester.

Doncaster - Scunthorpe: One bus every two hours running in each direction

Castleford - Huddersfield: three trains in each direction

Southeastern

Trains running on the following routes on a reduced service, earliest trains start at 07:16, last trains depart at 18:06. No other services running

Ashford International-London St Pancras International

Dartford -London Bridge via Woolwich

Dartford-London Bridge via Bexleyheath

DartfordLondon Bridge via Sidcup

Sevenoaks/Orpington-London Bridge

Southwestern Railway

“A severely reduced service will operate between 07:30 and 18:30 only.”

Southern/Thameslink

Two trains per hour on following routes:

London Victoria-Brighton

London Bridge-Brighton

London Bridge-Gatwick Airport

London Bridge-Three Bridges

Brighton-Hove

London Victoria-Sutton

London Victoria-Epsom Downs via Selhurst

London Victoria-West Croydon via Crystal Palace

London Bridge-Tattenham Corner

Transpennine Express

One train per hour between York and Huddersfield. No other services

Transport for Wales

Reduced service for essential travel only between Cardiff Central and Treherbert/Aberdare/Merthyr/Rhymney, and between Cardiff Central and Newport.

There will be no rail services from Cardiff after the Wales v New Zealand rugby..

West Midlands Railway

One train per hour in each direction between Crewe and Birmingham New Street.

Two trains per hour between Birmingham New Street and Litchfield City/Four Oaks.

One train per hour between Birmingham New Street and Bromsgrove and between Birmingham New Street and Reddicth.

Two trains per hour on Northampton-London Euston and, Bletchley-London Euston

One train per hour on Birmingham New Street-Northampton

Sunday 6 November

On Sunday 6 November, RMT members who work as train managers on Avanti West Coast will stage a 24-hour walkout, causing significant disruption to the operator’s services.

Avanti West Coast plan to run one train per hour between London Euston and each of Manchester, Glasgow and Liverpool, with services to Liverpool going via the West Midlands (including calls at Coventry, Birmingham International, Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton). The first train of the day will depart London Euston just before 07:30 and the last train will depart London Euston at around 16:30.

North Wales, Shrewsbury, Chester, Blackpool and Edinburgh will have no services, and trains will not be calling at Stoke-on-Trent or Macclesfield.

Caledonian Sleeper

Trains will arrive at the destination later than usual with services to Aberdeen / Inverness / Fort William terminating at Edinburgh for replacement road transport.

Monday 7 November

Some operators are still finalising their timetables for 7 and 9 November. So far, the following details have been confirmed.

C2C

Trains will only run between 07:30 and 18:30. There will be two trains per hour London Fenchurch Street-Shoeburyness via Laindon, and two trains per hour London Fenchurch Street-Pitsea via Rainham.

Caledonian Sleeper

No service

Chiltern Railways

Services will run from 08:00 to 17:00 with one train per hour in each direction on the following routes: London Marylebone-Oxford Parkway; London Marylebone-Banbury; London Marylebone-Aylesbury (via High Wycombe); Aylesbury Vale Parkway-Amersham.

Cross Country

One train per hour on the following routes:

Birmingham New Street – Reading/Southampton Central/Bournemouth First train 08.57. Last train 15.04.

Birmingham New Street – Leeds/York First train 09.03. Last train 15.03.

Birmingham New Street – Leicester 08.52. Last train 17.22.

Birmingham New Street – Manchester Piccadilly 07.57. Last train 15.57.

A limited service will also run on the Birmingham New Street–Newcastle/Edinburgh Waverley/Dundee/Aberdeen route, with the first train at 11.03 and last train at 13.03.

East Midlands

One train per hour on the following routes:

Nottingham-Luton

Sheffield-Luton

Corby-Luton

Derby-Matlock/Nottingham

Sheffield/Leicester-Nottingham

Grand Central

Three trains each way between London King’s Cross and Wakefield Kirkgate, departing London at 10:53, 14:56 and 15:40, and departing Wakefield at 13:00, 16:59 and 17:53.

Great Northern

Two trains per hour on following routes: St Pancras International-Bedford

St Pancras International-Luton

King’s Cross-Peterborough

King’s Cross-Welwyn Garden City

King’s Cross-Stevenage via Hertford North

One train per hour:

King’s Cross-Ely

Cambridge-Ely

King’s Cross-Cambridge

Greater Anglia

A very limited service will run between London Liverpool Street and Norwich, Colchester, Southend Victoria and Cambridge from 07:30 and all journeys complete by 18:30. No trains on any other routes.

Great Western Railway

A “very limited service” will run on the following routes:

London Paddington-Cardiff Central / Bristol Temple Meads / Oxford

Reading-Basingstoke

Oxford-Didcot Parkway

Cardiff Central-Westbury via Bristol Parkway

Bristol Temple Meads-Weston-super-Mare

Branch lines serving Windsor and Marlow and Henley-on-Thames

Hull trains

Very limited service between London King’s Cross and Doncaster. First train to leave in each direction at 7:30. Last train leaves London King’s Cross at 17:51.

LNER

One train every 30 minutes in each direction between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley. One train per hour in each direction between London King’s Cross and Leeds.

Lumo

Three trains in each direction between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh. First train departs Edinburgh at 09:11, last train departs Edinburgh at 16:13.

Northern

Details to be confirmed.

Southeastern

Trains running on the following routes on a reduced service, earliest trains start at 07:16, last trains depart at 18:06. No other services running

Ashford International-London St Pancras International

Dartford -London Bridge via Woolwich

Dartford-London Bridge via Bexleyheath

DartfordLondon Bridge via Sidcup

Sevenoaks/Orpington-London Bridge

Southwestern Railway

“A severely reduced service will operate between 07:30 and 18:30 only.”

Southern/Thameslink

Two trains per hour on following routes:

London Victoria-Brighton

London Bridge-Brighton

London Bridge-Gatwick Airport

London Bridge-Three Bridges

Brighton-Hove

London Victoria-Sutton

London Victoria-Epsom Downs via Selhurst

London Victoria-West Croydon via Crystal Palace

London Bridge-Tattenham Corner

Transpennine Express

One train per hour between York and Huddersfield. No other services

Transport for Wales

Reduced service for essential travel only between Cardiff Central and Treherbert/Aberdare/Merthyr/Rhymney, and between Cardiff Central and Newport.

West Midlands Railway

One train per hour in each direction between Crewe and Birmingham New Street.

Two trains per hour between Birmingham New Street and Litchfield City/Four Oaks.

One train per hour between Birmingham New Street and Bromsgrove and between Birmingham New Street and Reddicth.

Two trains per hour on Northampton-London Euston and, Bletchley-London Euston

One train per hour on Birmingham New Street-Northampton

Wednesday 9 November

C2C

Trains will only run between 07:30 and 18:30. There will be two trains per hour London Fenchurch Street-Shoeburyness via Laindon, and two trains per hour London Fenchurch Street-Pitsea via Rainham.

Caledonian Sleeper

No service

Chiltern Railways

Services will run from 08:00 to 17:00 with one train per hour in each direction on the following routes: London Marylebone-Oxford Parkway; London Marylebone-Banbury; London Marylebone-Aylesbury (via High Wycombe); Aylesbury Vale Parkway-Amersham.

Cross Country

One train per hour on the following routes:

Birmingham New Street – Reading/Southampton Central/Bournemouth First train 08.57. Last train 15.04.

Birmingham New Street – Leeds/York First train 09.03. Last train 15.03.

Birmingham New Street – Leicester 08.52. Last train 17.22.

Birmingham New Street – Manchester Piccadilly 07.57. Last train 15.57.

A limited service will also run on the Birmingham New Street–Newcastle/Edinburgh Waverley/Dundee/Aberdeen route, with the first train at 11.03 and last train at 13.03.

East Midlands

One train per hour on the following routes:

Nottingham-Luton

Sheffield-Luton

Corby-Luton

Derby-Matlock/Nottingham

Sheffield/Leicester-Nottingham

Grand Central

Limited service. Details to be confirmed.

Great Northern

Two trains per hour on following routes:

St Pancras International-Bedford

St Pancras International-Luton

King’s Cross-Peterborough

King’s Cross-Welwyn Garden City

King’s Cross-Stevenage via Hertford North

One train per hour:

King’s Cross-Ely

Cambridge-Ely

King’s Cross-Cambridge

Greater Anglia

A very limited service will run between London Liverpool Street and Norwich, Colchester, Southend Victoria and Cambridge from 07:30 and all journeys complete by 18:30. No trains on any other routes.

Great Western Railway

A “very limited service” will run on the following routes:

London Paddington-Cardiff Central / Bristol Temple Meads / Oxford

Reading-Basingstoke

Oxford-Didcot Parkway

Cardiff Central-Westbury via Bristol Parkway

Bristol Temple Meads-Weston-super-Mare

Branch lines serving Windsor and Marlow and Henley-on-Thames

Hull trains

Very limited service between London King’s Cross and Doncaster. First train to leave in each direction at 7:30. Last train leaves London King’s Cross at 17:51.

LNER

One train every 30 minutes in each direction between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley. One train per hour in each direction between London King’s Cross and Leeds.

Lumo

Three trains in each direction between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh. First train departs Edinburgh at 09:11, last train departs Edinburgh at 16:13.

Northern

Details to be confirmed.

ScotRail

Limited service limited service between 07.30 and 18.30 on the following routes:

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Helensburgh: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Lanark: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Shotts: one train per hour

Edinburgh – Cowdenbeath: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Tweedbank: two trains per hour

Edinburgh - Larbert: one train per hour

Glasgow Queen St – Larbert: one train per hour

Glasgow Queen St – Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hour

Milngavie – Springburn: two trains per hour

Southeastern

Trains running on the following routes on a reduced service, earliest trains start at 07:16, last trains depart at 18:06. No other services running:

Ashford International-London St Pancras International

Dartford -London Bridge via Woolwich

Dartford-London Bridge via Bexleyheath

DartfordLondon Bridge via Sidcup

Sevenoaks/Orpington-London Bridge

Southwestern Railway

“A severely reduced service will operate between 07:30 and 18:30 only.”

Southern/Thameslink

Two trains per hour on following routes:

London Victoria-Brighton

London Bridge-Brighton

London Bridge-Gatwick Airport

London Bridge-Three Bridges

Brighton-Hove

London Victoria-Sutton

London Victoria-Epsom Downs via Selhurst

London Victoria-West Croydon via Crystal Palace

London Bridge-Tattenham Corner

Transpennine Express

One train per hour between York and Huddersfield. No other services

Transport for Wales

Reduced service for essential travel only between Cardiff Central and Treherbert/Aberdare/Merthyr/Rhymney, and between Cardiff Central and Newport.

West Midlands Railway

One train per hour in each direction between Crewe and Birmingham New Street.

Two trains per hour between Birmingham New Street and Litchfield City/Four Oaks.

One train per hour between Birmingham New Street and Bromsgrove and between Birmingham New Street and Reddicth.

Two trains per hour on Northampton-London Euston and, Bletchley-London Euston