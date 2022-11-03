Train strikes November 2022: RMT and TSSA strike dates, timetable, affected services and routes
The latest information on what services are running around the country during three days of RMT strike action
Travellers are being urged to avoid the railways in the coming days as the latest in a series of localised and nationwide strikes hits services.
More than 40,000 members of the RMT union are set to stage three days of strikes between 5 and 9 November in an ongoing battle over pay, conditions and job security. Staff at Network Rail will walk out after the union accused the company of perfoming a U-turn over pay talks. They will be joined by RMT members at 14 individual train operating companies. In separate action, members of the TSSA union in the West Midlands will stage a one-day strike over pay and job security.
The three days of national strikes are the latest in a programme of industrial action organised by the RMT since June. In each instance, around half of all Britain’s railway lines have been shut down and 80% of rail services have been cancelled. The first day of action was initially planned for Thursday 3 November but the RMT moved it to Wednesday 9 to avoid a clash with the Royal British Legion's London Poppy Day appeal.
Some operators are still finalising timetable details for the services that will be kept running on strike days but here’s what we know so far from each of the affected railways.
Friday 4 November
Members of the TSSA union at West Midlands Railway will stage a one-day walkout, affecting services across the region. On Friday services will be stopped on almost all West Midlands routes, with passengers urged to avoid travelling by train. Trains will only operate on the following routes, with one train per hour in each direction:
- Birmingham New Street-Liverpool Lime Street.
- Birmingham New Street-Wolverhampton
- Lichfield Trent Valley-Redditch
- Lichfield Trent Valley-Bromsgrove
- London Euston-Birmingham New Street
- London Euston-Northampton
Saturday 5 November
Avanti West Coast
One train per hour between London Euston and each of Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Preston, with a limited service onwards to Glasgow. The first train of the day will depart London Euston just before 08:00 and the last train of the day from London Euston departing mid-afternoon.
North Wales, Shrewsbury, Blackpool and Edinburgh have no Avanti West Coast services. Trains will not be calling at Stockport, Macclesfield, Stoke-on-Trent or Runcorn, so these stations will be closed.
C2C
Two trains per hour London Fenchurch Street-Pitsea via Laindon; two trains per hour London Fenchurch Street-Pitsea via Rainham. No service to or from Ockendon or Chafford Hundred. Engineering works will mean rail replacement buses running Pitsea - Shoeburyness
Caledonian Sleeper
Trains will arrive at the destination later than usual with services to Aberdeen / Inverness / Fort William terminating at Edinburgh for replacement road transport.
Chiltern Railways
Services will run from 08:00 to 17:00 with one train per hour in each direction on the following routes:
- London Marylebone-Oxford Parkway
- London Marylebone-Banbury
- London Marylebone-Aylesbury (via High Wycombe)
- Aylesbury Vale Parkway-Amersham
Cross Country
- One train per hour on the following routes, no other routes operating:
- Birmingham New Street – Manchester Piccadilly 07.57. Last train 15.57
- Birmingham New Street – Leicester First train 08.52. Last train 17.22
- Birmingham New Street – Leeds/York First train 09.03. Last train 15.03
East Midlands
One train per hour on the following routes:
- Nottingham-Luton
- Sheffield-Luton
- Corby-Luton
- Derby-Matlock/Nottingham
- Sheffield/Leicester-Nottingham
Grand Central
No service
Great Northern
Two trains per hour on following routes:
- St Pancras International-Bedford
- St Pancras International-Luton
- King’s Cross-Peterborough
- King’s Cross-Welwyn Garden City
- King’s Cross-Stevenage via Hertford North
- One train per hour:
- King’s Cross-Ely
- Cambridge-Ely
- King’s Cross-Cambridge
Greater Anglia
A very limited service will run between London Liverpool Street and Norwich, Colchester, Southend Victoria and Cambridge from 07:30 and all journeys complete by 18:30. No trains on any other routes.
Great Western Railway
A “very limited service on the following routes. There will be no trains from Cardiff following the Wales v New Zealand rugby autumn test:
- London Paddington and Cardiff Central / Bristol Temple Meads / Oxford
- Reading and Basingstoke
- Oxford and Didcot Parkway
- Cardiff Central and Westbury via Bristol Parkway
- Bristol Temple Meads and Weston-super-Mare
- Branch lines serving Windsor and Marlow
Hull Trains
No service
LNER
One train per hour between Doncaster and Edinburgh. Five trains daily between Docaster and Leeds.
No trains between London Kings Cross and Doncaster, with an extremely reduced service running between Doncaster and Leeds and between Doncaster and Edinburgh.
Lumo
Three trains each way between Newcastle and Edinburgh. First train departs Newcastle at 08:41, last train departs Edinburgh at 15:25.
Northern
One train per hour on the following routes:
- Liverpool-Earlestown-Manchester-Manchester Airport; Leeds-York; Ilkley-Leeds; Skipton-Leeds; Sheffield-Leeds via Moorthorpe; Bradford Forster Square-Leeds.
- Roughly one train per hour between Manchester Oxford Road and Alderley Edge on Crewe-Wilmslow-Manchester.
- Doncaster - Scunthorpe: One bus every two hours running in each direction
- Castleford - Huddersfield: three trains in each direction
Southeastern
Trains running on the following routes on a reduced service, earliest trains start at 07:16, last trains depart at 18:06. No other services running
- Ashford International-London St Pancras International
- Dartford -London Bridge via Woolwich
- Dartford-London Bridge via Bexleyheath
- DartfordLondon Bridge via Sidcup
- Sevenoaks/Orpington-London Bridge
Southwestern Railway
“A severely reduced service will operate between 07:30 and 18:30 only.”
Southern/Thameslink
Two trains per hour on following routes:
- London Victoria-Brighton
- London Bridge-Brighton
- London Bridge-Gatwick Airport
- London Bridge-Three Bridges
- Brighton-Hove
- London Victoria-Sutton
- London Victoria-Epsom Downs via Selhurst
- London Victoria-West Croydon via Crystal Palace
- London Bridge-Tattenham Corner
Transpennine Express
One train per hour between York and Huddersfield. No other services
Transport for Wales
Reduced service for essential travel only between Cardiff Central and Treherbert/Aberdare/Merthyr/Rhymney, and between Cardiff Central and Newport.
There will be no rail services from Cardiff after the Wales v New Zealand rugby..
West Midlands Railway
One train per hour in each direction between Crewe and Birmingham New Street.
Two trains per hour between Birmingham New Street and Litchfield City/Four Oaks.
One train per hour between Birmingham New Street and Bromsgrove and between Birmingham New Street and Reddicth.
Two trains per hour on Northampton-London Euston and, Bletchley-London Euston
One train per hour on Birmingham New Street-Northampton
Sunday 6 November
On Sunday 6 November, RMT members who work as train managers on Avanti West Coast will stage a 24-hour walkout, causing significant disruption to the operator’s services.
Avanti West Coast plan to run one train per hour between London Euston and each of Manchester, Glasgow and Liverpool, with services to Liverpool going via the West Midlands (including calls at Coventry, Birmingham International, Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton). The first train of the day will depart London Euston just before 07:30 and the last train will depart London Euston at around 16:30.
North Wales, Shrewsbury, Chester, Blackpool and Edinburgh will have no services, and trains will not be calling at Stoke-on-Trent or Macclesfield.
Caledonian Sleeper
Trains will arrive at the destination later than usual with services to Aberdeen / Inverness / Fort William terminating at Edinburgh for replacement road transport.
Monday 7 November
Some operators are still finalising their timetables for 7 and 9 November. So far, the following details have been confirmed.
C2C
Trains will only run between 07:30 and 18:30. There will be two trains per hour London Fenchurch Street-Shoeburyness via Laindon, and two trains per hour London Fenchurch Street-Pitsea via Rainham.
Caledonian Sleeper
No service
Chiltern Railways
Services will run from 08:00 to 17:00 with one train per hour in each direction on the following routes: London Marylebone-Oxford Parkway; London Marylebone-Banbury; London Marylebone-Aylesbury (via High Wycombe); Aylesbury Vale Parkway-Amersham.
Cross Country
One train per hour on the following routes:
- Birmingham New Street – Reading/Southampton Central/Bournemouth First train 08.57. Last train 15.04.
- Birmingham New Street – Leeds/York First train 09.03. Last train 15.03.
- Birmingham New Street – Leicester 08.52. Last train 17.22.
- Birmingham New Street – Manchester Piccadilly 07.57. Last train 15.57.
A limited service will also run on the Birmingham New Street–Newcastle/Edinburgh Waverley/Dundee/Aberdeen route, with the first train at 11.03 and last train at 13.03.
East Midlands
One train per hour on the following routes:
- Nottingham-Luton
- Sheffield-Luton
- Corby-Luton
- Derby-Matlock/Nottingham
- Sheffield/Leicester-Nottingham
Grand Central
Three trains each way between London King’s Cross and Wakefield Kirkgate, departing London at 10:53, 14:56 and 15:40, and departing Wakefield at 13:00, 16:59 and 17:53.
Great Northern
Two trains per hour on following routes: St Pancras International-Bedford
- St Pancras International-Luton
- King’s Cross-Peterborough
- King’s Cross-Welwyn Garden City
- King’s Cross-Stevenage via Hertford North
- One train per hour:
- King’s Cross-Ely
- Cambridge-Ely
- King’s Cross-Cambridge
Greater Anglia
A very limited service will run between London Liverpool Street and Norwich, Colchester, Southend Victoria and Cambridge from 07:30 and all journeys complete by 18:30. No trains on any other routes.
Great Western Railway
A “very limited service” will run on the following routes:
- London Paddington-Cardiff Central / Bristol Temple Meads / Oxford
- Reading-Basingstoke
- Oxford-Didcot Parkway
- Cardiff Central-Westbury via Bristol Parkway
- Bristol Temple Meads-Weston-super-Mare
- Branch lines serving Windsor and Marlow and Henley-on-Thames
Hull trains
Very limited service between London King’s Cross and Doncaster. First train to leave in each direction at 7:30. Last train leaves London King’s Cross at 17:51.
LNER
One train every 30 minutes in each direction between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley. One train per hour in each direction between London King’s Cross and Leeds.
Lumo
Three trains in each direction between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh. First train departs Edinburgh at 09:11, last train departs Edinburgh at 16:13.
Northern
Details to be confirmed.
Southeastern
Trains running on the following routes on a reduced service, earliest trains start at 07:16, last trains depart at 18:06. No other services running
- Ashford International-London St Pancras International
- Dartford -London Bridge via Woolwich
- Dartford-London Bridge via Bexleyheath
- DartfordLondon Bridge via Sidcup
- Sevenoaks/Orpington-London Bridge
Southwestern Railway
“A severely reduced service will operate between 07:30 and 18:30 only.”
Southern/Thameslink
Two trains per hour on following routes:
- London Victoria-Brighton
- London Bridge-Brighton
- London Bridge-Gatwick Airport
- London Bridge-Three Bridges
- Brighton-Hove
- London Victoria-Sutton
- London Victoria-Epsom Downs via Selhurst
- London Victoria-West Croydon via Crystal Palace
- London Bridge-Tattenham Corner
Transpennine Express
One train per hour between York and Huddersfield. No other services
Transport for Wales
Reduced service for essential travel only between Cardiff Central and Treherbert/Aberdare/Merthyr/Rhymney, and between Cardiff Central and Newport.
West Midlands Railway
One train per hour in each direction between Crewe and Birmingham New Street.
Two trains per hour between Birmingham New Street and Litchfield City/Four Oaks.
One train per hour between Birmingham New Street and Bromsgrove and between Birmingham New Street and Reddicth.
Two trains per hour on Northampton-London Euston and, Bletchley-London Euston
One train per hour on Birmingham New Street-Northampton
Wednesday 9 November
C2C
Trains will only run between 07:30 and 18:30. There will be two trains per hour London Fenchurch Street-Shoeburyness via Laindon, and two trains per hour London Fenchurch Street-Pitsea via Rainham.
Caledonian Sleeper
No service
Chiltern Railways
Services will run from 08:00 to 17:00 with one train per hour in each direction on the following routes: London Marylebone-Oxford Parkway; London Marylebone-Banbury; London Marylebone-Aylesbury (via High Wycombe); Aylesbury Vale Parkway-Amersham.
Cross Country
One train per hour on the following routes:
- Birmingham New Street – Reading/Southampton Central/Bournemouth First train 08.57. Last train 15.04.
- Birmingham New Street – Leeds/York First train 09.03. Last train 15.03.
- Birmingham New Street – Leicester 08.52. Last train 17.22.
- Birmingham New Street – Manchester Piccadilly 07.57. Last train 15.57.
A limited service will also run on the Birmingham New Street–Newcastle/Edinburgh Waverley/Dundee/Aberdeen route, with the first train at 11.03 and last train at 13.03.
East Midlands
One train per hour on the following routes:
- Nottingham-Luton
- Sheffield-Luton
- Corby-Luton
- Derby-Matlock/Nottingham
- Sheffield/Leicester-Nottingham
Grand Central
Limited service. Details to be confirmed.
Great Northern
Two trains per hour on following routes:
- St Pancras International-Bedford
- St Pancras International-Luton
- King’s Cross-Peterborough
- King’s Cross-Welwyn Garden City
- King’s Cross-Stevenage via Hertford North
One train per hour:
- King’s Cross-Ely
- Cambridge-Ely
- King’s Cross-Cambridge
Greater Anglia
A very limited service will run between London Liverpool Street and Norwich, Colchester, Southend Victoria and Cambridge from 07:30 and all journeys complete by 18:30. No trains on any other routes.
Great Western Railway
A “very limited service” will run on the following routes:
- London Paddington-Cardiff Central / Bristol Temple Meads / Oxford
- Reading-Basingstoke
- Oxford-Didcot Parkway
- Cardiff Central-Westbury via Bristol Parkway
- Bristol Temple Meads-Weston-super-Mare
- Branch lines serving Windsor and Marlow and Henley-on-Thames
Hull trains
Very limited service between London King’s Cross and Doncaster. First train to leave in each direction at 7:30. Last train leaves London King’s Cross at 17:51.
LNER
One train every 30 minutes in each direction between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley. One train per hour in each direction between London King’s Cross and Leeds.
Lumo
Three trains in each direction between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh. First train departs Edinburgh at 09:11, last train departs Edinburgh at 16:13.
Northern
Details to be confirmed.
ScotRail
Limited service limited service between 07.30 and 18.30 on the following routes:
- Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh – Helensburgh: two trains per hour
- Glasgow – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour
- Glasgow – Lanark: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh – Glasgow via Shotts: one train per hour
- Edinburgh – Cowdenbeath: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh – Tweedbank: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh - Larbert: one train per hour
- Glasgow Queen St – Larbert: one train per hour
- Glasgow Queen St – Falkirk Grahamston: one train per hour
- Milngavie – Springburn: two trains per hour
Southeastern
Trains running on the following routes on a reduced service, earliest trains start at 07:16, last trains depart at 18:06. No other services running:
- Ashford International-London St Pancras International
- Dartford -London Bridge via Woolwich
- Dartford-London Bridge via Bexleyheath
- DartfordLondon Bridge via Sidcup
- Sevenoaks/Orpington-London Bridge
Southwestern Railway
“A severely reduced service will operate between 07:30 and 18:30 only.”
Southern/Thameslink
Two trains per hour on following routes:
- London Victoria-Brighton
- London Bridge-Brighton
- London Bridge-Gatwick Airport
- London Bridge-Three Bridges
- Brighton-Hove
- London Victoria-Sutton
- London Victoria-Epsom Downs via Selhurst
- London Victoria-West Croydon via Crystal Palace
- London Bridge-Tattenham Corner
Transpennine Express
One train per hour between York and Huddersfield. No other services
Transport for Wales
Reduced service for essential travel only between Cardiff Central and Treherbert/Aberdare/Merthyr/Rhymney, and between Cardiff Central and Newport.
West Midlands Railway
One train per hour in each direction between Crewe and Birmingham New Street.
Two trains per hour between Birmingham New Street and Litchfield City/Four Oaks.
One train per hour between Birmingham New Street and Bromsgrove and between Birmingham New Street and Reddicth.
Two trains per hour on Northampton-London Euston and, Bletchley-London Euston
One train per hour on Birmingham New Street-Northampton