The rail union said train operators are refusing to make an offer to resolve the dispute over pay

A leading rail workers’ union has warned more train strikes are “highly likely” to be called after accusing employers of refusing to make an offer aimed at resolving the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said train operators and Network Rail had promised to make proposals following “intensive talks” which ended last week.

The union said it suspended strike action on the basis that new proposals would be made by 17 November, but no new proposals have been made for it to consider or put to its members.

The RMT’s National Executive Committee will meet on Tuesday (22 November) to consider the matter and warned it is likely that further phases of industrial action will be agreed.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: “After a fortnight of talks, the train operators had committed to making a firm offer in writing for the first time today.

“They cancelled the meeting at an hour’s notice, and we can sense the hand of the Tory government in this as we believe that they are not allowing an offer to be made.This is on top of Network Rail failing to make a new proposal at the end of last week.

“Our members have shown their commitment to the dispute and to winning workplace justice in the re-ballot results last week and their union is equally determined to see this dispute through until we get a deal our members can support.

“We have been patient and have shown good faith which has not been returned. Therefore, I will be recommending that we set out further phases of sustained industrial action in support of our members.

“While we will remain available for meaningful negotiations it is now obvious that the other side is unwilling or unable to progress matters appropriately, so our action will be reinstated.”

The Department of Transport denied the government is holding up negotiations and said in a statement: “Negotiations are between unions and employers and it is incorrect to claim the government is holding them up.

“It’s vital such talks continue and all parties work together to avoid more damaging strike action, and prevent further chaos on the railways. The very future of the industry depends on it.”

‘Further misery for customers’

The Rail Delivery Group said that “real progress” has been made over the past fortnight and it has now prepared the “outline of a credible deal”, warning that further strike action “will only cause further misery for customers and struggling businesses in the run up to Christmas and beyond”.

A spokesperson said: “The RMT leadership should now remove any uncertainty around Christmas and commit to protecting everyone’s first festive period post-Covid from any strike disruption.

“The alternative is a bleak winter of industrial action, making it harder to find workable solutions to bring about the much-needed changes that will help secure the railway’s future and unlock the funds for a pay offer.

“Revenues are still 20% down on 2019 level and this dispute has brought the industry’s post-pandemic recovery to a shuddering halt – with strikes since June resulting in lost revenue of £250-£300 million.

“We urge the RMT leadership to stay at the negotiating table so we can build on that progress and end a dispute that is harming passengers and businesses, the industry, and their members.”