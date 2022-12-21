The Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives will both now look at next steps

Nurses and midwives from two different unions in Scotland have rejected the latest pay deals offered by the Scotland government.

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members in Scotland took part in a consultative ballot, which closed at midday on Monday (19 December), with 82% who voted rejecting the offer. RCN Scotland said it will now continue planning for strike action in NHS Scotland employers and, early in the new year, will announce dates for strike action.

Following negotiations with Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, and the intervention of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the deal offered pay rises ranging from £2,205 to £2,75, which ministers said meant NHS workers in Scotland would remain the best paid in the UK.

Julie Lamberth, RCN Scotland board chair, said: “It was the right thing to ask our members whether to accept or reject this offer. It directly affects their lives and each eligible member needed to be given the chance to have their say. The result could not be clearer – we have forcefully rejected what the Scottish Government said is its ‘best and final’ offer.

“Make no mistake – we do not want to go on strike. Years of being undervalued and understaffed have left us feeling we have been left with no option because enough is enough. The ball is in the Scottish Government’s court if strike action is going to be avoided.”

This comes as members of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) also voted resoundingly to reject the latest pay offer from the Scottish government. Almost two-thirds (65%) of members voted against accepting the latest pay offer . Although it offered welcome improvement for early career midwives and maternity support workers (MSWs), it did little to improve the take-home pay of the majority of RCM members in Scotland.

RCM members in Scotland have already voted decisively for industrial action in the absence of an acceptable pay offer, but the RCM put this current offer to its members as it felt it was likely to be the final and best offer this financial year. The RCM Board will now meet and decide on next steps including taking industrial action.

Jaki Lambert, RCM Director for Scotland, said: “Our members have spoken loud and clear - the latest pay offer by the Scottish government is simply not good enough. It goes nowhere near addressing the rising cost of living and would see many midwives actually worse off in real terms.

“Our maternity services are continuing to face staffing challenges. In many places it’s only the goodwill and commitment of midwives and their colleagues that keep these services going. Those same midwives and MSWs often find themselves working 12-hour shifts with no breaks, and even staying beyond those long shifts, just because there’s no-one to relieve them.

“They do it because they care, and because it’s what women and families need - and we know those same women and families really value them for it. We have written to the Cabinet Secretary and said that it’s not too late to avert strike action - we just need to get back around the table.”

Addressing the next steps, Ms Lambert said: “Our members have been consistent throughout this process - they want a decent deal, and they are prepared to take industrial action to get one. No midwife wants to do this and it is for the Scottish government to make sure that they do not feel that they are left with no other option.

