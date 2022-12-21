Thousands of 999 call handlers, ambulance technicians, paramedics and their colleagues working for ambulance services are taking strike action

But how will the strikes work and when and where will they take place?

Advertisement

Here’s what you need to know.

Why are ambulance workers going on strike?

Advertisement

Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff will strike on December 21 in a row over pay and staffing issues, three unions have announced. The GMB, Unison and Unite are coordinating industrial action across England and Wales after accusing the government of ignoring pleas for a decent wage rise.

The GMB said more than 10,000 ambulance workers across nine trusts in England and Wales will strike.

Advertisement

Paramedics, Emergency Care Assistants, call handlers and other staff will also walk out on 28 December.

The GMB members will strike at the:

South West Ambulance Service

South East Coast Ambulance Service

North West Ambulance Service

South Central Ambulance Service

North East Ambulance Service

East Midlands Ambulance Service

West Midlands Ambulance Service

Welsh Ambulance Service

Yorkshire Ambulance Service

GMB representatives will now meet with individual trusts to discuss requirements for life-and-limb cover.

Advertisement

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: “After 12 years of Conservative cuts to the service and their pay packets, NHS staff have had enough. The last thing they want to do is take strike action but the government has left them with no choice.

“Health Secretary Steve Barclay needs to listen and engage with us about pay. If he can’t talk to us about this most basic workforce issue, what on Earth is he Health Secretary for? The government could stop this strike in a heartbeat – but they need to wake up and start negotiating on pay.”

Advertisement

Unite said more than 1,600 of its members at the West Midlands, North West and North East ambulance service trusts will join the walkout. It said the action is a “stark warning” to the Government that it must stem the “crisis” engulfing the NHS.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Make no mistake, we are now in the fight of our lives for the very NHS itself. These strikes are a stark warning – our members are taking a stand to save our NHS from this government. Patients’ lives are already at risk but this government is sitting on the sidelines, dodging its responsibility to sort out the crisis that it has created.

“Ministers can’t keep hiding behind the pay review body. They know full well it does not address the desperate need to get huge numbers of NHS workers off the breadline. Fail to act now to avert these strikes and the blame will rest firmly at the Government’s door.”

Throughout the strike, Unite said it will maintain essential emergency cover for patients. Unite continues to ballot 10,000 more NHS workers at 38 different employers across England and Wales, with the results expected later this month.

Advertisement

Ambulance workers across England are set to strike before Christmas (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Ambulance crews in Unison working for five services in England will also strike. These are:

Advertisement

London Ambulance Service

Yorkshire Ambulance Service

North West Ambulance Service

North East Ambulance Service

South West Ambulance Service

Thousands of 999 call handlers, ambulance technicians, paramedics and their colleagues working for ambulance services will strike

Unison said its strike, involving paramedics, emergency care assistants, ambulance technicians and other 999 crew members, will run from noon to midnight. The ambulance workers are to be joined by Unison nurses, porters, healthcare assistants, cleaners and other NHS workers at two Liverpool hospitals, who will also take action that day. The strike at the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital and Liverpool University Hospital starts at 7.30am on Wednesday 21 December and ends 24 hours later.

Unison’s head of health Sara Gorton said: “The government will only have itself to blame if there are strikes in the NHS before Christmas. Ambulance staff and their health colleagues don’t want to inconvenience anyone but ministers are refusing to do the one thing that could prevent disruption – that’s start genuine talks about pay.

Advertisement

“Wages are too low to stop health workers quitting the NHS. As more and more hand in their notice, there are fewer staff left to care for patients. The public knows that’s the reason behind lengthy waits at A&E, growing ambulances delays, postponed operations and cancelled clinics.

“Threatened NHS strikes in Scotland were called off because ministers there understand higher wages and improved staffing levels go hand in hand. Unfortunately, the penny’s yet to drop for the Westminster government.”

Advertisement

Unison is also about to begin reballoting around 13,000 NHS staff working for 10 trusts and ambulance services in England where turnout in the recent strike vote fell just short of the threshold required by law.

Health workers belonging to Unison and working in Northern Ireland have already voted to take action over pay and staffing. In Scotland, Unison is recommending its NHS members vote to accept the latest offer from the Scottish government, which will see a £2,205 increase for the lowest paid staff, and more for those on higher bands. That vote closes on December 12. In Wales, the threshold necessary for strike action was not met anywhere, and its health committee is to meet to decide on its next steps.

Are other NHS staff going on strike?

Advertisement

Earlier this month, members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) voted to stage a mass walkout in December. Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will strike on 15 and 20 December in a dispute over pay.