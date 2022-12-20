The latest strike dates and affected train companies as unions confirm new year walkouts

Rail services around Britain are set to face major disruption well into the new year following the latest in a series of strike announcements by unions.

The train drivers’ union Aslef has joined the RMT and TSSA in announcing industrial action across more than a dozen train companies and Network Rail which will affect services until at least mid-January.

All three unions are in dispute with employers over pay and conditions for their members, amid claims that workers are facing a real-terms pay cut and accusations that the government is interfering to block settlements.

Rail passengers have faced more than six months of disruption as unions take action, with a series of 48-hour strikes in December by 40,000 RMT members the latest round of walkouts. The RMT dates take in a period from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day as well as four days in January.

What dates are the January strikes?

The RMT has confirmed that unless a resolution is reached, around 40,000 of its members will stage two 48-hour strikes on Tuesday 3-Wednesday 4 January 2023, and Friday 6-Saturday 7 January. These will mean half of all rail lines are completely shut and only 20% of regular services will run.

In between these two blocks of action, Aslef drivers will go on strike, staging a 24-hour walkout on Thursday 5 January. This, and the knock-on effect of the RMT strikes is expected to cause massive disruption and reduction on services across large parts of the country for most of the week.

The RMT action includes staff at Network Rail as well as Avanti West Coast; c2c; Chiltern Railways; Cross Country Trains; East Midlands Railway; Greater Anglia; Great Western Railway; GTR; LNER; Northern Trains; South Eastern; South Western Railway; Transpennine Express and West Midlands Trains.

Aslef drivers will strike at Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, GTR Great Northern Thameslink, London North Eastern Railway, Northern Trains, Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, South Western Railway (depot drivers only), SWR Island Line, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains.

TSSA strike action is due to finish before the end of 2022 but members at Great Western Railway, LNER, Southeastern, Greater Anglia and Govia Thameslink are taking action short of strike until mid-January. That means that TSSA members will not cover the duties of other rail workers who may be involved in strike action.

When will the rail strikes end?

There has been some progress at individual train companies in recent weeks, with unions including the RMT, TSSA and Unite reaching agreements in some areas. However, there is still no sign of a settlement between the unions and most of the train operators.

The RMT recently reached a settlement with Transport for Wales and ScotRail, claiming that the Westminster government was “the odd one out” in stopping train companies from reaching an agreement. It is still in dispute with 14 operators in England as well as Network Rail.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has been in talks with train bosses said he hoped some progress towards a resolution could be reached before Christmas but warned that members remained committed to the strike action. He told Sky News progress was “achievable”, noting: “I know that there are some very simple steps that the employers and ourselves could take together to get a solution to this. That means a common-sense approach – both sides get into a position where there’s some commonly held positions. And I think we could do that in the next period. And if that is done very quickly, we can consider the industrial action going forward.”

Aslef’s general secretary Mick Whela said train drivers who had kept the country moving throughout the pandemic were now being faced with a real-terms pay cut and “are in this for the long haul”. He commented: “We don’t want to go on strike but the companies have pushed us into this place. The train companies say their hands have been tied by the government, while the government, which does not employ us, says it’s up to the companies to negotiate with us.

“We now have a new mandate for industrial action for the next six months. The way to stop this is for the companies to make a serious and sensible offer and for the Government not to put a spoke in the wheels.”

The TSSA said its members were “sick and tired of being taken for granted”. Organising director Nadine Rae said: “Our members… deserve a pay rise to help manage the escalating cost of living, and they rightly demand job security. Train operators under the control of the Department for Transport need to face up to the fact that only serious offers which meet our aspirations will end this dispute.”

Andrew Haines, chief executive of Network Rail said the company had put a “decent” pay offer to the RMT. He said: “In talks over the months we have sought to address all the RMT’s concerns by putting a decent pay rise on the table, guaranteeing a job for anyone that wants one, significantly raising base salaries for the lowest paid and offering a new, huge rail travel discount scheme for members and their families. By any reasonable measure, we have put a fair deal on the table.”

Steve Montgomery, chair of the Rail Delivery Group which represents the train companies, said: “Regrettably, the RMT leadership’s refusal to put our proposed 8% pay offer to its membership means we are unable to reach a resolution at this stage, although we remain open to talks.