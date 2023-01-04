RMT due to hold fresh talks with Network Rail and train companies in bid to bring end to months of industrial action

Train strikes are continuing to cause massive disruption for travellers around the country as thousands of railway staff take part in the latest round of industrial action.

Walkouts by members of several trade unions have brought the rail network to a virtual standstill over the last six months in a bitter dispute over pay, working conditions and job security.

Advertisement

Strike action by the RMT saw four out of five services cancelled in the run-up to Christmas and its members are staging another round of 48-hour walkouts in early January, which will see half of all rail lines closed and 80% of services cancelled. Between RMT strikes this week, train drivers represented by Aslef are also set to stage a one-day strike that will affect services around the country.

The latest RMT 48-hour strikes cover Tuesday 3 to Wednesday 4 January and Friday 6 to Saturday 7 January, while Aslef members will walkout on Thursday 5 January.

Advertisement

The RMT has warned that action could continue until May but rail bosses have expressed hope that a deal could be within “touching distance”, with talks due to resume next week.

The RMT is in dispute with Network Rail and 14 train operating companies while Aslef is taking action at 12 train companies and the Transport and Salaried Staff Association (TSSA) is in dispute with 10 rail companies.

Advertisement

Two unions - Unite and (TSSA) have already reached a settlement with Network Rail but the TSSA is currently balloting members at 10 companies on further strike action and has accused the government of interfering in negotiations.

(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Union leaders from the RMT and Aslef are due to meet with rail bosses next week in an effort to reach a settlement. Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, said a deal is in “touching distance”. He believes that a settlement could be reached with clarification around some “misunderstood” parts of the latest offer.

Advertisement

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Some members are coming back to work, and we are seeing increasing numbers come back to work, but that’s not the way to resolve the problem or the dispute.

“The way to resolve that dispute is through an agreement and what we’re saying to the RMT is that it’s very clear from the referendum that they held, they did it very quickly, it was only open for a few days, that actually that was rushed, and it didn’t allow and give time for people to ask genuine questions there are associated with the reform elements of this deal.

Advertisement

“So, what we’re saying to the RMT is that we know which areas had been misunderstood by some of our staff, their members, and we want to make sure that we can work with the RMT now to make clarifications where there’s been misunderstanding and put the deal out again. We only need 2,000 people who voted no last time to change their vote and the deal will pass. So, we think that’s within touching distance.”

Lynch said he was ready to talk with rail companies and ministers but warned more strikes could be on the cards and accused the government of “unprecedented levels of interference”. He told PA news agency: “They [the strikes] are likely to go ahead if there’s no offer that we can work on.

“We would like to get into a situation where we’re negotiating constantly with the companies and where we didn’t have to have strike action, and then work up a settlement that our members could vote on and accept.

“But if we don’t get that there will have to be more action, and we’ve got a mandate that runs through to May this year, and if we have to go further, that’s what we’ll need to do. We don’t want that, though.”

Advertisement

Aslef’s general secretary Mick Whelan said its members were “in it for the long haul” but it is also believed to be planning talks with ministers early next week.

Advertisement

Transport minister Mark Harper said the parties had “good meetings” before Christmas but needed to get back around the negotiating table to reach a deal. He said: “There is a very fair pay offer on the table which has been accepted by two of the trade unions on Network Rail.

“The RMT recommended that their members didn’t accept it, but actually a third of their members still voted in favour of it.

“I think it is time that the RMT got off the picket line and round the negotiating table to try and hammer out a deal with the train operating companies and Network Rail.”

However, the RMT has accused the minister of interfering in talks and changing a proposed settlement to include a clause the union “could never accept”.

Advertisement

Lynch said: “We were talking to the train-operating companies about a potential settlement and working on documentation with them, and at the last minute the Department for Transport intervened and insisted that driver-only operation of trains, the removal of guards from every train in Britain, was put into the documents.

“So, that prevented any move forward on the issue and so that is the direct responsibility of the Secretary of State. Either he doesn’t understand the documentation or he’s not telling the whole truth.”

Advertisement