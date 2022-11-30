RMT confirms four days of pre-Christmas industrial action on London-to-Europe train line as security staff reject below-inflation pay offer

Security staff on Eurostar rail services are to stage a series of strikes in the run-up to Christmas in a dispute over pay.

Members of the RMT union who work on the train route between England and mainland Europe will stage four days of action in mid-December. The union is warning the action will have a serious impact on the route in the weeks before Christmas as more than 100 staff employed by a private contractor walk out.

The Eurostar strikes will add to disruption on the railways, with RMT members at Network Rail and 14 train companies already due to stage 48-hour strikes over the same period.

When are the Eurostar strikes?

The RMT has confirmed that more than 100 of its members employed on Eurostar will walk out on Friday 16, Sunday 18, Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 December.

The first two days of action coincide with the planned nationwide strikes by union members. They are due to hold a 48-hour strike on 16 and 17 December, with a knock-on effect expected to hit services on 18 December.

How will services be affected?

Eurostar has not confirmed what impact it expects the strike action to have but said it would update customers as soon as possible if there was to be any effect on the service. The RMT claims the strike action will “severely affect” passengers’ travel plans over the pre-Christmas period on the service, which operates direct trains between London St Pancras and Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

The RMT says it expects the four days of pre-Christmas strikes to have a significant impact on Eurostar services from London St Pancras (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Why are workers striking?

The action is being taken by 100 RMT members who are employed by facilities operator Mitie to provide security services for Eurostar. They voted 4-1 in favour of striking after rejecting a pay offer.

The union says that some of the workers earn as little as £10.66 per hour and rejected the recent pay deal because it offered a below inflation increase for “essential” staff. It claimed that Mitie made £50 million profit between March and September this year and therefore could afford to offer its staff “a decent wage”.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Eurostar security staff are essential to the running of Eurostar, and it is disgraceful they are not being paid a decent wage. They work long unsocial hours and a multimillion-pound company like Mitie can easily afford to pay them decently for the essential work they do.