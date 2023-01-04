Several sectors are striking in the leadup to New Year.

As we begin the New Year, the UK is bracing itself for another wave of strikes - with highway maintenance workers and rail unions all preparing to walk out.

This winter has seen the biggest wave of industrial action in the country for a generation, as public sector workers have gone on strike due to disputes over pay, working conditions, and employment terms. Strikes have taken place across many different sectors, including the NHS, postal services, railways and transport.

Today (4 January), driving examiners, highway maintenance workers, RMT rail workers’, London bus workers and Rural Payments Agency (RPA) staff are all striking - with action expected to continue for a few days. Here’s a rundown of exactly who’s striking when, and why certain unions are walking out.

Driving examiners

Some driving examiners who are members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union are planning to take strike action at times during January 2023.

From Wednesday 4 January to Tuesday 10 January, areas in London, south-east England, south-west England and Wales will be affected by the strikes.

Strike action might affect:

car driving tests

motorcycle tests

lorry, bus, coach and minibus driving tests (these are known as vocational tests)

tractor or specialist vehicle driving tests

approved driving instructor (ADI) part 2 (driving ability) or part 3 (instructional ability) tests

ADI standards checks

moped and motorcycle compulsory basic training (CBT) checks - but not the training courses themselves

But strike action will not affect theory tests.

Strike calendar: dates of strikes over Christmas and new year. Credit: Kim Mogg

Highway maintenance workers

A national Highway Workers’ strike is taking place on 3 and 4 January 2023. Further action will be seen on 6 and 7 January, when the walkouts reach eastern England and the East Midlands.

In addistion, all PCS members in National Highways, working for the traffic officer service, will take action on 3 and 4 January.

The strike involves members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) working as on-road traffic officers and regional operating centre operatives. People working on England’s highways are striking following a dispute over pay. They are also striking over pensions justice, job security and no cuts to redundancy terms.

Although roads are due to remain open for travel, drivers should expect delays and the possibility of last-minute closures.

Trains

Rail unions are launching a wave of strikes in the New Year, with train staff essentially walking out for a whole week from 3-4 January and 6 -7 January 2023. Around 40,000 RMT members are taking part in the first of two 48-hour strikes.

Aslef drivers will go on strike, staging a 24-hour walkout on Thursday 5 January.

The RMT action includes staff at Network Rail as well as Avanti West Coast; c2c; Chiltern Railways; Cross Country Trains; East Midlands Railway; Greater Anglia; Great Western Railway; GTR; LNER; Northern Trains; South Eastern; South Western Railway; Transpennine Express and West Midlands Trains.

Aslef drivers will strike at Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, GTR Great Northern Thameslink, London North Eastern Railway, Northern Trains, Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, South Western Railway (depot drivers only), SWR Island Line, TransPennine Express, and West Midlands Trains.

Bus strikes

Bus drivers at Abellio garages plan to strike on 11 days, from New Year’s Eve into January. This is expected to affect 59 routes, mainly in west and south London.

Unite strike action will impact Abellio services on:

Wednesday 4 January

Thursday 5 January

Tuesday 10 January

Thursday 12 January

Monday 16 January

Thursday 19 January

Wednesday 25 January

Thursday 26 January

Rural Pay Agency staff

Rural Pay Agency (RPA) staff are striking after their national strike ballot on pay, pensions, jobs and cuts to the Civil Service Compensation Scheme saw 91% of members voted for strike action on a 73% turnout.

Staff are striking on: