English and Welsh teacher unions are asking members if they want to strike over pay and Scottish teacher unions have planned walkouts in January and February

Most state schools across England and Wales will close across several days in February and March if the country’s biggest teaching union votes for industrial action this week, reports suggest.

This comes as Primary and Secondary school teachers in Scotland are striking in a dispute over pay as three teachers’ unions planned walkouts in January and February. This will force schools to close unless a deal is reached.

But why are teachers striking across Britain, and on what dates are Scottish teachers striking? Here’s what you need to know.

Members of the SSTA and NASUWT unions taking part in the first of two days of industrial action across Scotland in their ongoing pay dispute. Picture: John Devlin

Why are teachers striking?

England

The NEU is looking for a pay rise of 12% rather than the 5% offered so far by the government for most teachers. The unions say teachers’ pay has fallen by about 24% relative to inflation since 2010.

In July last year, the government said teachers would benefit from pay increases of between 5% and 8.9% from September 2022, after accepting the recommendations of the independent School Teachers’ Review Body for this academic year.

But The Observer reports the NEU is considering taking ministers seriously in negotiations if the offer is closer to 9% to be "fully funded" by the government.

Wales

Unions have been campaigning for months for a better pay deal, after rejecting the 5% increase offered by the Welsh government in November, calling it an "insult".

NEU Cymru and Association of School and College Unions Cymru previously warned they are likely to strike if the offer was not increased - something the Welsh Government has refused to do. The Welsh Government’s November offer, originally recommended by the Independent Welsh Pay Review Body, increased the starting teacher salary in Wales to £28,866 and the salaries of more experienced classroom teachers to £44,450. All allowances were also uprated by 5%.

However, inflation in Wales is over 10% and anything below would constitute a real term pay cut.

Teaching unions will attend talks with Education Secretary Gillian Keegan ahead of announcements this week over whether their members will go on strike.

Scotland

Teachers are walking out over a dispute in pay. Three teachers’ unions planned walkouts in January and February and are calling for a pay rise in line with inflation - as the cost of living crisis continues.

The unions are calling for a fully-funded pay increase of 12% for 2022/23 after rejecting a 6.8% increase offer. However, the Scottish government said an increase for all teachers is not affordable within its fixed budget.

When are teachers striking in England, Wales and Scotland?

England and Wales

The National Education Union (NEU) said it is expecting members to vote in favour of taking mass industrial action when voting on the ballot ends on Friday (13 January).

Kevin Courtney, NEU secretary-general, told The Observer that action by its members alone would be enough to cause many schools to close - this will prompt the most widespread school shutdown in many years.

Other teaching unions, the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) will receive their ballot on 9 January, and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) will also receive the results of their ballots on 11 January. It is understood to be coordinating their potential strikes and strike days.

Although Courtney said he was confident the ballot will be overwhelmingly in favour of the strikes, he could not be certain the threshold for industrial action - a 50% turnout with at least 40% of all members’ support- will be met.

However, it is reported the NEU is planning several days of action from the start of February until mid-March - with a mix of national and regional days of strikes.

Scotland

Primary school teachers who are members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) will strike on Tuesday 10 January, and Secondary school teachers will walk out on Wednesday 11 January.

NASUWT members, with Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) union members striking only on 11 January.

The EIS has also organised 16 consecutive days of action from Monday 16 January, which will see teachers strike across different regions.

A full list of dates and locations:

