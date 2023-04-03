For the curious.
Are teachers in England going on strike? NEU rejects ‘insulting’ government pay offer - dates of walkouts

Strikes are expected to take place in April and May, just before exam season.

Imogen Howse
By Imogen Howse
2 minutes ago

Schools in England are bracing for another wave of strikes and closures after teachers in the National Education Union (NEU) voted overwhelmingly to reject the government’s latest pay offer.

The NEU’s members voted by 98% not to accept the offer, which amounted to a £1,000 one-off payment and a 4.3% pay rise for most teachers from September. Walkouts are therefore set to take place on Thursday 27 April and Tuesday 2 May.

This falls just before GCSE and A-Level exam season, sparking concern amongst students and parents alike. However, the NEU has said it is speaking to headteachers to ensure exam preparation classes will not be interrupted by industrial action.

The government previously described the offer as “fair” and “reasonable”, while the NEU slammed it as “insulting”. This will be a blow to Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, who last month entered into six days of intense negotiations with the union.

Teachers and members of the National Education Union (NEU) hold placards during a demonstration called by the NEU trade unions in the streets of Reading, on February 1, 2023 during a national strike day. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
She previously said the offer, which included a taskforce to reduce teacher workload, was “final” and would be lost if the union rejected the deal.

Meanwhile, speaking at the NEU conference in Harrogate, Joint General Secretaries Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney said the offer was “unacceptale”, “not fully funded”, and does nothing to deal with the shortage of teachers in schools.

