English and Welsh teacher unions have voted to join Scottish school staff in striking over pay and working conditions.

A planned strike by teachers in Wales on 14 February has been postponed after a new pay offer, the National Education Union has announced.

Schools across England are closing as teachers strike for the first of several days of industrial action across February and March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Primary and secondary school teachers in Scotland took industrial action in a dispute over pay as three teachers’ unions planned walkouts in January and February.

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), had called on school leaders to let parents know ahead of the strikes if they plan to shut their doors during strike action.

In England and Wales, nine out of 10 teacher members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted for strike action and the union passed the 50% ballot turnout required by law. The union has declared seven days of walkouts in February and March, but it has said any individual school will only be affected by four of the days.

Schools will usually let parents know how they are being affected but if you are unsure you should contact your child’s school to see if your child’s school will close as more than 23,000 schools across England.

Downing Street had urged teachers not to strike and inflict “substantial damage” to children’s education. Ms Keegan met the general secretaries of unions representing teachers and headteachers on Monday afternoon in a bid to resolve a pay dispute but the talks failed to find a resolution.

Dr Bousted and Kevin Courtney, joint NEU general secretaries, said: “Gillian Keegan has squandered an opportunity to avoid strike action on Wednesday. The government has been unwilling to seriously engage with the causes of strike action.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

But why are teachers striking and what dates are they striking? Here’s what you need to know.

Members of the SSTA and NASUWT unions taking part in the first of two days of industrial action across Scotland in their ongoing pay dispute. Picture: John Devlin

Why are teachers striking?

Some 300,000 teachers and support staff were asked to vote in the NEU ballot – and more than 127,000 teacher members and 16,000 support staff members in England and Wales backed action.

The NAHT school leaders’ union and the NASUWT teachers’ union both failed to achieve the 50% ballot turnout required by law for its members to go out on strike over pay in England.

The joint NEU general secretaries, said: “We have continually raised our concerns with successive education secretaries about teacher and support staff pay, and its funding in schools and colleges, but instead of seeking to resolve the issue they have sat on their hands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is disappointing that the government prefers to talk about yet more draconian anti-strike legislation, rather than work with us to address the causes of strike action.”

The union leaders added that historic real-terms pay cuts for teachers had created an “unsustainable situation” in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, adding that staff were leaving the profession “in droves”.

England

The NEU is looking for a pay rise of 12% rather than the 5% offered so far by the government for most teachers. The unions say teachers’ pay has fallen by about 24% relative to inflation since 2010.

In July last year, the government said teachers would benefit from pay increases of between 5% and 8.9% from September 2022, after accepting the recommendations of the independent School Teachers’ Review Body for this academic year.

In England, a ballot result of support staff in schools saw a 84.13% majority vote YES on a turnout of 46.46%. This result, despite being hugely in favour of action, just missed the government’s restrictive thresholds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joint General-Secretary of the National Education Union Mary Bousted. Credit: Getty

Wales

Unions have been campaigning for months for a better pay deal, after rejecting the 5% increase offered by the Welsh government in November, calling it an "insult".

NEU Cymru and Association of School and College Unions Cymru previously warned they are likely to strike if the offer was not increased - something the Welsh government has refused to do.

The Welsh government’s November offer, originally recommended by the Independent Welsh Pay Review Body, increased the starting teacher salary in Wales to £28,866 and the salaries of more experienced classroom teachers to £44,450. All allowances were also uprated by 5%.

However, inflation in Wales is over 10% and anything below would constitute a real term pay cut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A ballot result of support staff in schools saw a 88.26% majority vote YES on a turnout of 51.30%. This result passed the thresholds and support staff in Wales will be called to take action in their dispute too.

Scotland

Teachers are walking out over a dispute in pay. Three teachers’ unions planned walkouts in January and February and are calling for a pay rise in line with inflation - as the cost of living crisis continues.

The unions are calling for a fully-funded pay increase of 12% for 2022/23 after rejecting a 6.8% increase offer. However, the Scottish government said an increase for all teachers is not affordable within its fixed budget.

When are teachers striking in England, Wales and Scotland?

Advertisement

Advertisement

England

The National Education Union (NEU) said there will be seven days of strike action in February and March with the first day being 1 February. The NEU says 23,400 schools will be affected. Mr Courtney, the NEU secretary-general, told The Observer that action by its members alone would be enough to cause many schools to close - this will prompt the most widespread school shutdown in many years.

The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) failed to reach the 50% threshold, as did the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT).

The union is declaring seven days of strike action in February and March, though any individual school will only be affected by four of them. The first was held on 1 February, affecting 23,400 schools in England and Wales.

Teacher members in sixth form colleges in England also walked out on these days in a separate but linked dispute with the Secretary of State.

Wales

Advertisement

Advertisement

The NEU Cymru union declared four days of strike action in February and March in Wales, however, talks this week resulted in a new offer being put to teaching unions.

A Welsh government spokesperson said: “Following continued discussions, we can confirm that an enhanced pay offer has been made to teaching and headteacher trade unions.

“In addition to the 5% pay rise, the revised pay offer comprises an additional 3%, of which 1.5% is consolidated. Also included in this revised package are a number of significant non-pay commitments relating to workload in the short, medium and long term.”

NEU joint general secretary Kevin Courtney said: “The willingness of the Welsh government to engage in talks with us about the current pay dispute is in stark contrast to the position taken by Westminster and the Secretary of State for Education Gillian Keegan.

“Whilst the offer remains significantly below our members’ demands, and does not begin to address the real terms cuts visited upon teachers since 2010, the union will consult with our branches and workplace representatives to secure the views of members in Wales.

“In the meantime, next Tuesday’s strike action will be postponed until March 2. Meanwhile, we will continue to press for a fully consolidated award and to seek an offer in respect of support staff members, who have also provided a clear mandate for action.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A full list of dates and locations for England and Wales:

Wednesday 1 February: all eligible members in England and Wales

Tuesday 14 February: all eligible members in England

Tuesday 28 February: all eligible members in the Northern, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber regions

Wednesday 1 March: all eligible members in the East Midlands, West Midlands, and Eastern regions

Thursday 2 March: all eligible members in London, South East and South West regions

Wednesday 15 March: all eligible members in England and Wales

Thursday 16 March: all eligible members in England and Wales

Scotland

Mary Senior, Scotland official with the University and College Union, said potentially more than 8,000 members in Scotland walked out.

The EIS has also organised 16 consecutive days of action from Monday 16 January, which saw teachers strike across different regions.

A full list of dates and locations:

Advertisement

Advertisement