Thousands of workers are expected to be impacted by strikes taking place on the same day Jeremy Hunt unveils his new budget for 2023

More than 400,000 Teachers, civil servants and junior doctors will be taking to the picket lines in search of better pay and conditions as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announces his new budget for 2023.

Hunt’s first full budget has already been confirmed to contain new boosts for government departments such as defence, as well as promising more support for energy bills and pensions. However, some of those working in the public sector will be hoping that some money will be left over to allow for sought-after pay rises in line with inflation.

Wednesday 15 March will see junior doctors, teachers and civil servants on the picket lines only a short distance from where the Chancellor will be delivering his budget in the Houses of Parliament. Joining them in industrial action will also be London tube drivers.

Each sector’s strike will last a different amount of time, but no doubt it will give Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Tory government a headache to deal with as the first budget of his premiership is unveiled. But who is striking, and when?

Here’s everything you need to know about industrial action taking place on Budget Day 2023.

Who is on strike on Budget Day?

Teachers

Teachers in England will be beginning a two-day strike on Wednesday 15 March. Members of the National Education Union (NEU) will take part in the action which will affect all schools, including sixth form colleges.

Similar strikes have been called off in Wales. It comes after unions suspended industrial action amid government talks.

Teachers are striking amid an ongoing dispute over pay and funding of the ducation sector. Unions have asked for an above-inflation pay rise for teachers and support staff.

Teachers will be striking once again on Budget Day. (Credit: Getty Images)

The NEU has also insisted that the pay rise is fully-funded to ensure that existing budget are not cut to allow for the pay increases. The union said of the dispute: “Over thirteen years, Conservative-led governments have been derelict in their duties towards parents, children and teachers. Education has been run into the ground.

“Teacher training targets are routinely missed, qualified teachers are leaving at a worryingly high rate, and the lack of funding for schools is resulting in headteachers having to cut corners in education provision as well as being unable to afford or find the funding to repair their buildings. Our children and young people deserve so much better.

“This is only possible through a serious commitment to funding schools, and in terms of teacher and support staff pay, ensuring it is not only above inflation but fully-funded.”

Civil servants

Around 150,000 civil servants from more than 100 government departments will take part in the biggest strike day for the sector. Staff from departments including the DVLA, Home Office and Department for Transport among many other last took to the picket lines on 1 February.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) and the Prospect union will both have members taking part in strike action, which is only set to last one day. Staff are pushing for a pay rise of 10%, as well as security around pensions and job security.

While civil servants would be key to the running and facilitating of a normal Budget Day, the government has said that it doesn’t expect much impact on the Chancellor’s announcement as those higher up in the Treasury will not be taking part in the industrial action. However, it is likely to affect front facing services such as call centres.

Junior doctors

Junior doctors have already been involved in a high profile ongoing strike, which will culminate on 15 March. The NHS is likely to be hit as staff members strike in hope of a 35% pay rise.

Junior doctors will finish their three-day strike on 15 March. (Credit: Getty Images)

The British Medical Association (BMA) argues that a pay rise of this size would make up for a pay cut experienced by junior doctors in real-time since 2008. The union said that wages have dropped 26% when inflation is taken into account.

The public has been advised that they should still attand hospital appointments unless they have been told otherwise while strikes are ongoing. Additionally, emergency care will still be available, while GP appointments are not set to be directly affected by the action.

London tube drivers

The RMT and Aslef unions confirmed that London underground drivers will be staging a one-day strike on 15 March to coincide with Budget Day. There are also warnings that while the service is expected to be majorly impacted on the day of the action, Thursday 16 March may still see some disprution as the timetable picks back up.

Drivers are striking over job cuts, pensions and conditions. RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members will never accept job losses, attacks on their pensions or changes to working conditions in order to pay for a funding cut which is the government’s political decision.