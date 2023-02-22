Thousands of drivers on TfL services to join 24-hour walkout as 99% back action over pay and conditions

Drivers on the London Underground are to walk out on strike in March after a massive vote in favour of industrial action.

Thousands of Tube drivers represented by the train drivers’ union Aslef will hold a 24-hour strike on 15 March, the same day as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announces his Budget and around 100,000 civil servants stage walk outs across Britain. Aslef members in other roles on the Underground - including test train and engineering train drivers and some in management grades - will also strike on the same day.

Aslef said that 99% of drivers voted in favour of strike, on a turnout of 77%. It said it was taking action over “management’s failure to accept that changes to our working arrangements and pensions should only happen by agreement”.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on the Underground commented: “Our members are not prepared to put up any longer with the threats to their working conditions and pensions.

“We understand that Transport for London faces financial challenges, post-pandemic, but our members are simply not prepared to pay the price for the Government’s failure to properly fund London’s public transport system.

“Cuts to safety training have already been forced through and management is open that they plan to remove all current working agreements under the guise of “modernisation” and “flexibility” and to replace the agreed attendance and discipline policies.”

Brennan also claimed that plans to “slash” pension benefits are due to be announced in coming days as TfL faces a £740 million gap in funding.

He added: “We are always prepared to discuss and negotiate on changes, but our members want an unequivocal commitment from TfL that management will not continue to force through detrimental changes without agreement.

“Unless they are prepared to work with us, and accept that changes have to come by agreement, and bring real benefits to staff, rather than just cuts and cost savings, this will be only the first day of action in a protracted dispute.”