The Chancellor of the Exchequer is under pressure ahead of his fiscal speech as a result of the cost of living crisis, a likely recession and the war in Ukraine

With a major cost of living crisis ravaging UK household budgets, fears of a recession, and a war in Europe, the man in charge of the public finances, Jeremy Hunt, has a bulging in-tray.

Set to deliver his first Spring Budget in March, the Chancellor of the Exchequer is a man in demand. All manner of people, politicians, organisations and companies are lobbying him to loosen the nation’s purse strings or change government policy to make theirs and other people’s lives easier.

For its part, the government is expected to outline measures consistent with its austerity-lite program and Rishi Sunak’s five economic aims for the year ahead - including its pledge to halve inflation (although this outcome is widely expected to happen anyway).

But what exactly can we expect to hear in the Spring Budget - and what are people calling for Jeremy Hunt to do?

When is the Spring Budget?

It may feel as though it has been only weeks since the Chancellor delivered his Autumn Statement. And that’s because it has been, with the fiscal speech having been delivered on 17 November 2022.

To add to the confusion, it was the third major announcement about the UK’s public finances in little more than a month. The mini budget delivered by Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss in September was quickly followed by a bunch of major u-turns when Truss ditched Kwarteng for Hunt in October.

Jeremy Hunt is the fourth Chancellor of the Exchequer in little over 12 months (image: AFP/Getty Images)

This time around, the year’s headline tax and spend announcement should be the only big fiscal event for at least six months. It is due to take place on 15 March 2023, with Jeremy Hunt confirming it will be accompanied by a forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

What can we expect in the Spring Budget?

Thus far, the government has remained relatively tight-lipped about its Spring Budget plans. This silence is not unexpected given there are some weeks to go until the event, and you can expect to hear more about its potential policies as the occasion draws nearer.

But we have had some indications of what we can expect to hear on 15 March. One of the biggest is that Jeremy Hunt has indicated a lack of headroom means no “major new initiative” to support people with energy bills will be announced.

In the Autumn Statement, Hunt introduced restrictions on government borrowing and debt. These self-imposed targets, which were intended to indicate fiscal responsibility to the markets, mean the Chancellor is unlikely to want to announce any major spending drives.

Despite this, there could be some changes on the way for people who receive state benefits, including the state pension and universal credit. After criticism in early from backbench Conservative MP Nigel Mills about the system used to determine how benefits are uprated, Work and Pensions Secretary Guy Opperman invited him to wait until Budget day.

Currently, benefits are tied to the CPI rate of inflation for the month of September but do not change until the following April. Mills urged the government to commit to “uprating that actually reflects the real cost of living“ by closing the time gap and using an inflation measure that ‘more accurately’ reflects the day-to-day cost of living.

What do people want to hear in the Spring Budget?

While the government is keeping its cards close to its chest, it is being urged to act in a number of areas. NationalWorld has put together a quick runthrough of the three biggest things that are being called for:

Tax changes

The most pressing concern for Hunt and Sunak is growing division among Tory MPs on taxes.

In the Autumn Statement 2022, Hunt outlined tax increases (alongside some hefty public spending commitments - like the continuation of the energy price guarantee) as the government sought to improve the UK’s credibility with the markets. Liz Truss’s mini budget, which was centred on a swathe of unfunded tax cuts, spooked the markets to the extent that the value of the pound crashed and mortgage rates soared.

Conservative backbench MPs want tax cuts in the Spring Budget 2023 (image: AFP/Getty Images)

But the large tax burden Hunt announced has been called into question following the reemergence of Liz Truss in recent weeks. The Conservative Growth Group (CGG) - an organisation led by Truss allies whose membership numbers 20 to 30 backbench Tory MPs who support tax cuts and continuing a fuel duty freeze - has called for corporation tax to be cut from a planned 25% to 19% as well as targeted cuts in other areas.

Former Cabinet minister Sir John Redwood, a member of the CGG, told Sky News: “We want to see sensible targeted tax cuts that will boost self-employment, boost investment, help solve the problem of recruiting and retaining doctors and other skilled staff and will add to the idea of growth.”

Calls for a growth plan

Related to Conservative MPs’ calls for tax cuts is the growing demand for a meaningful plan for economic growth. While the government has set out what it is against (high inflation and loosening the UK’s purse strings), it is being criticised for not outlining what it is for.

The biggest intervention on this issue has come from the CBI - the trade body representing a major chunk of the UK’s business community. On 9 February, it called on the Chancellor to announce support for innovation and announce measures to improve business confidence, solve labour and skills shortages and boost green growth.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulates Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt after he delivered his autumn statement. Credit: PA

Its policy asks include help with childcare costs to allow new parents to re-enter the labour market more quickly, a successor to the ‘super-deduction’ scheme (which allowed firms to claim money back for targeted business investment), and calls for more financial support to enable businesses to improve energy efficiency and invest in renewable energy sources.

According to Politico, political pressure about growth is not only coming from the Truss wing of the Conservative Party. One Sunak-supporting MP told the news site that the PM “needs to start spelling out more of the growth plan at the budget” and urged him to avoid “general words about wanting to cut taxes” or risk widening divides in the party.

Demands for higher military spending

The UK has been one of Ukraine’s biggest supporters in its fight against Vladimir Putin’s Russian troops. Not only has the war come at a significant cost, what with the resources the country has shared with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s forces, but it has underlined the UK’s defensive vulnerabilities.

There have been consistent calls for defence budgets to be increased since the war started. These have ramped up in recent weeks after a leaked briefing by a senior US general to Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stated the UK was no longer a top-level fighting force.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit a a military facility

The most recent intervention has come from the chairperson of the Commons Defence Committee of MPs, Tobias Ellwood. He warned stockpiles of ammunition were running low, the army had too few tanks and the Royal Navy was short of ships.

In an interview with GB News on 12 February, he said: “Back in 1990, at the end of the Cold War, we had over 900 battle tanks, and we’ve cut that down now to about 148.

“Frigates and destroyers – we had over 50 of those protecting our sea lanes around the world. We embrace globalisation, so we need to continue to protect those. You can’t do that with just 18 frigates and destroyers.

“We had 36 squadrons of fast jets, we’re down to about seven today. Really we’re still on a peacetime budget, we’ve moved into a new era of insecurity.

“I’ll make it really clear: we’re still in denial. Another Cold War has started, not on one front but on two fronts with Russia and China. My concern is that Russia and China are now going to coalesce and merge together, knowing that they can exploit the international rules-based order unless we stand up.”