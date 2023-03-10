The UK central bank is aiming to bring UK inflation down as food prices and household bills continue to soar

All eyes are set to fall on the Bank of England once again later in March as the UK central bank prepares to announce its next interest rates decision.

Also known as the base rate, it basically tells us what the price of borrowing money is across the country’s economy. The Bank uses this rate to influence inflation - an economic force which has driven the UK’s cost of living crisis over the past year.

At the last meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee in early February, the central bank’s economists opted to raise the rate by 0.5 percentage points to 4%. It means it is now at its highest rate since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.

Interest rates have soared since December 2021 but rocketed much more rapidly in the wake of Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini budget in September 2022. The biggest knock-on impact of this movement has been seen in the cost of monthly mortgage repayments, which have rocketed by hundreds of pounds a month.

So, what do we know in advance of the next interest rates decision later this month - and what exactly is the Bank of England base rate?

When is the next interest rates decision?

Eight times a year, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) - a group of economists, including Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey - meets at the central bank’s headquarters on Threadneedle Street in the City of London to discuss the UK’s economy.

The MPC’s role is to look after monetary policy - i.e. everything to do with the country’s currency, Pound Sterling. They analyse the latest inflation trends and data on economic growth to set the headline bank rate, which influences how much you get charged for a mortgage or a loan.

The Bank of England base rate is used to shore up the purchasing power of money (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Their next meeting is scheduled to take place on Thursday 23 March.

What will next interest rates decision be?

There is always a certain amount of Kremlinology when it comes to working out where interest rates are going next. The Bank of England likes to keep its cards close to its chest, lest it spooks the markets.

One of the most recent indications of what might happen came from Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey on 1 March. Speaking at a cost of living conference, he suggested there are grounds for another interest rate rise, but stressed that “nothing is decided”.

While inflation has eased back as forecast, it “remains much too high”, Mr Bailey said. He added: “Some further increase in Bank Rate may turn out to be appropriate, but nothing is decided. The incoming data will add to the overall picture of the economy and the outlook for inflation, and that will inform our policy decisions.

“At this stage, I would caution against suggesting either that we are done with increasing the Bank Rate, or that we will inevitably need to do more.”

Explaining his organisation’s thinking process, Mr Bailey said: “If we do too little with interest rates now, we will only have to do more later on. The experience of the 1970s taught us that important lesson. But equally – second – we have to monitor carefully how the tightening we have already done is working its way through the economy to the prices faced by consumers.”

He added: “I am afraid monetary policy cannot make the shock to our national real income go away. But what monetary policy can – and must – do is to make sure that the inflation that has come to us from abroad does not become lasting inflation generated at home.

“Homemade inflation will not make us any better off as a country. Those with weak bargaining power will fall further behind. That is why we have increased the bank rate.”

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey has laid the groundwork for another interest rates rise (image: Getty Images)

While the Bank of England has continued to hike the base rate, the policy has not been popular with everyone on the MPC. At the last interest rate decision in February, two out of the nine economists on the rate-setting committee voted for no change.

One of them was Swati Dhingra, an external member of the committee who is also an associate professor of economics at LSE. In a speech at a Resolution Foundation think tank event on Wednesday (8 March), she warned against another hike given the poor state of the economy.

“Overtightening poses a more material risk at this point, through potential negative impacts from increased borrowing costs and reduced supply capacity going forwards,” she said. “It risks unnecessarily denting output at a time when the economy is weak and deepening the pain for households when budgets are already squeezed through energy and housing costs.”

Professor Dhingra added that she believed worries over domestic inflation pressures - like wage rises - have been overblown. She said their impact is “likely to be smaller than we estimate”.

Inflation continues to remain near record levels at 10.1% on the CPI (image: Adobe)

Meanwhile, other committee members are pushing in the opposite direction. In a separate speech to the Resolution Foundation in February, Catherine Mann - who is an external MPC member, and was the former global chief economist at Citibank - called for further rate rises.

Ms Mann argued that backward-looking firms are more likely to respond to past inflation levels, which can mean inflation remains stubbornly high while the Bank of England’s power to reduce it diminishes. She referred to the ‘purple regime’ to make her case - a model depicts an economy influenced by backward-looking firms.

“Failing to do enough now risks the worst of both worlds – the higher inflation and lower activity of the ‘purple’ regime – as monetary policy will have to stay tighter for longer to ensure that inflation returns sustainably back to the 2% target,” she said.

What is the Bank of England base rate?

The Bank of England looks after the UK’s currency - the pound. One of its primary roles as the UK’s central bank is to maintain the value of the currency.

Inflation essentially means the value of money is being eroded. If prices are rising and the value of money remains the same, the purchasing power of the pounds in your pocket is eaten up.

The Bank of England’s base rate influences how much money is moving around the UK economy (image: Getty Images)

To counteract this erosion of the pound’s value, the bank sets a base rate. Very simply, this influences interest rates throughout the economy as, when it goes up, it makes money more expensive to borrow. In turn, this reduces the amount of cash flowing through the economy, with the upshot being that the pound maintains its value.

The Bank of England has a target of keeping inflation to a rate of 2% - a level which is thought to be healthy for the economy as it encourages a healthy level of spending. At 2%, you’re more likely to spend today because the product or service you want to buy could get more expensive from tomorrow.

But inflation has been rocketing for almost 18 months - reaching a high of 11.1% in October - which has forced the bank to hike interest rates in a bid to bring it down. Often, markets move ahead of the Bank of England, pre-empting changes to its base rate by looking at inflation, the state of the economy and government policy.

Existing energy bill support schemes will end in April 2023 (image: Getty Images)

It means the Bank of England and the markets can influence each other. This effect was most recently seen in the wake of Liz Truss’s mini budget, which markets believed would fuel the UK’s inflation rate. They anticipated the Bank of England would hike its base rate substantially, so they put their interest rates up significantly. The central bank duly hoisted its rate by the largest amount in more than 30 years at its next MPC meeting.

Inflation has been forecast to reduce over the coming months, largely as a result of the now-record level of the base rate. It has led to a softening of mortgage rates as lenders expect interest rates to fall. But the big question is when we can expect them to drop.

Any further rises to the rate could also translate into extra economic pain for UK PLC. High interest rates make it harder for businesses to afford to borrow money, which means they will struggle to fuel growth.