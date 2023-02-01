The UK’s central bank has been increasing rates over the past year in a bid to tackle soaring inflation

The Bank of England is expected to announce yet another hike to interest rates on Thursday (2 February), as the UK central bank continues to battle soaring inflation.

Currently set at 3.5% - the highest rate in 14 years - commentators believe it will rise to a fresh high of 4%. It means the cost of mortgage repayments and the interest available on savings accounts are likely to remain higher for longer.

But in good news for borrowers, experts believe the anticipated rise will be one of the last in the short-to-medium term as the Bank of England base rate is forecast to peak at 4.25% or 4.5% in March. The bank’s governor Andrew Bailey has indicated the UK has turned a corner on inflation and said he expected the expected 2023 recession would be “shallower” than first thought.

The country’s economy still has a gloomy year in prospect, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warning at the end of January that it would be the only economy in the G7 to see a reversal in its GDP growth in 2023. It means the cost of living crisis is likely to be with us for some time yet.

It comes as wages are continuing to grow well-behind the rate of price rises, which means household budgets are still being eroded significantly. While overall inflation came down for a second month in a row in December 2022 - the latest month for which we have official data - food prices have continued to rocket.

Energy prices also remain much higher than a year ago, while mortgage repayments are still elevated - although to a much lesser extent than in the wake of Liz Truss’s mini budget.

The Bank of England is expected to hike interest rates again on Thursday 2 February (image: Getty Images)

‘Greater’ economic optimism

While things are still looking gloomy in the UK economy, market analysts are talking up a more positive outlook when it comes to interest rates. While most believe the Bank of England will announce a further interest rate hike in March, they believe it is approaching the end of its cycle of successive rate rises - of which there have been nine over the last 12 months.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Societe Generale Global Economics said: “Even though the outlook is less gloomy than expected only three months ago, we still think a recession is likely and the MPC’s forecasts should continue to predict one for this year.

“This, and the mounting evidence of some cooling in the labour market, vacancies and job growth in particular, should lead the committee to contemplate an imminent end to tightening.”

This viewpoint was echoed by Investec Economics, which expects Thursday’s base rate hike to be 0.25 percentage points compared to the 0.5 percentage point rise expected by most other analysts.

“Recent weeks have ushered in a greater sense of economic optimism,” Philip Shaw, chief economist at Investec, said. “This has been driven partly by the mild European winter, which has helped to avoid a need for energy rationing, contributing to a substantial fall in current spot gas prices as well as gas price futures.

“In the UK, we are set for another year where real household disposable incomes are set to fall by about 3%, which will continue to squeeze spending and make a recession virtually unavoidable.”

What is the Bank of England base rate?

The Bank of England looks after the UK’s currency - the pound. One of its primary roles as the UK’s central bank is to maintain the value of the currency.

Inflation essentially means the value of money is being eroded. If prices are rising and the value of money remains the same, the purchasing power of the pounds in your pocket is being eroded.

To counteract this erosion of the pound’s value, the bank sets a base rate every month or so. Very basically, this influences interest rates throughout the economy as it makes money more expensive to borrow, which reduces the amount of it flowing around the economy. The upshot of this activity is that the pound’s value is protected.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has sounded a more positive tone in recent weeks (image: AFP/Getty Images)

The Bank of England has a target of keeping inflation to 2% - a rate which is deemed to be healthy by economists as it is believed to encourage a healthy level of spending throughout the economy. But inflation soared throughout 2022 - reaching a high of 11.1% in October - which has forced the bank to continue increasing interest rates.

Often, markets move ahead of the Bank of England, pre-empting changes to its base rate. This was most recently seen in the wake of Liz Truss’s tax cut-laden mini budget, which markets believed would fuel the UK’s inflation rate. Accordingly, mortgage rates soared.

Given inflation is forecast to reduce over the coming months - thanks to previous interest rate hikes, as well as the tax hikes announced in the November 2022 Autumn Statement - mortgage rates have softened as lenders have factored in lower base rate hikes than had previously been expected. So, the latest increase to interest rates is unlikely to have any immediate bearing on the cost of mortgage repayments.

But, it is expected to mean that higher interest rates will be with us for longer. So, expect high mortgage and savings rates to remain with us for a while yet.