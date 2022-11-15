The Autumn Budget 2022 is due to be delivered by Jeremy Hunt this week, with many expecting it to contain tax hikes and public spending cuts

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver another budget on Thursday (17 November), following the disastrous mini budget announced by his predecessor.

While Hunt is expected to provide at least some cost of living support for the UK’s poorest and most vulnerable households, he is expected to balance it with tax hikes and public spending cuts.

It has led some to suggest that the government is returning to the austerity measures that were implemented by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition under former Prime Minister David Cameron in the 2010s.

But what does austerity mean - and how could it impact the UK economy? Here’s what you need to know.

David Cameron and George Osborne introduced austerity to the UK in 2010 (image: Getty Images)

What is austerity?

Austerity is defined by the Cambridge Dictionary as: “The condition of living without unnecessary things and without comfort, with limited money or goods, or a practice, habit, or experience that is typical of this.”

A more politics-focused definition of the term is: “A situation in which a government spends as little money as possible because of bad economic conditions.”

Essentially, it is a period of spending cuts or tax hikes or both. A government may consider austerity as a policy if it has been running a budget deficit - i.e. it is having to borrow money to fund public spending - at a rate that is adding to the national debt (the money that builds up after years of deficits) at an unsustainable rate.

Typically, this sort of scenario occurs after a major financial shock. For example, the UK national debt grew massively during World War Two as a result of the country having to run a wartime economy. It led to years of austerity - although it was not as harsh as it was during the 2010s.

What happened under austerity during the 2010s?

When the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government that was headed up by David Cameron came to power in 2010, the economy was in a state of recovery following the 2008 financial crisis. The Conservatives had beaten Labour to become the largest party by rubbishing their rivals’ economic record.

Cameron’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, set about delivering on the Conservative Party’s pledge to “balance the books” in a bid to reduce the national debt and annual budget deficit. He aimed to achieve this goal by 2016 and turn a surplus by 2020.

Austerity arguably lasted from 2010 until 2019, with David Cameron and George Osborne being its architects (image: Getty Images)

Osborne pursued public spending cuts over tax hikes. After raising capital gains tax and VAT, he initially set about:

Cutting out £6 billion of ‘wasteful’ spending

Applying a public sector pay freeze that lasted for two years before being capped at 1% (lasted until 2017)

Welfare spending was reduced on child benefit, housing benefit and family tax credits

He also cut corporation tax in a bid to stimulate economic growth.

The general impact of these and subsequent policies was that public services were hollowed out, the NHS struggled to deliver positive health outcomes, public sector workers saw their real-terms wages decline, and those on benefits saw their incomes drop.

Homelessness has risen since austerity was introduced in 2010 (image: Getty Images)

At the same time, the budget deficit fell - albeit to levels that were nowhere near what Osborne had aimed for - and the national debt as a percentage of GDP continued to climb for five out of the six years he was in charge of the UK public finances.

The policy arguably came to an end under the Theresa May government, which spoke about supporting those who were “just about managing”. Austerity’s official death was confirmed when Boris Johnson got into office in 2019 and openly criticised it.

Is austerity good for the UK economy?

Austerity is a divisive policy that is very much a political decision, rather than the only way of solving a country’s economic woes.

While the Cameron government could point to consistent (albeit small) economic growth and record lows of unemployment, its austerity policies increased inequality between the UK’s richest and poorest, increased poverty and homelessness and created a precarious gig economy for workers. So, it was ok if you think economic growth is the most important thing for the government to pursue, but a bad thing if you think the health and wellbeing of the population ought to be the priority.

Austerity is a divisive political policy that led to major protests against the Conservative Party (image: Getty Images)

With interest rates at record lows throughout much of the 2010s and inflation levels remaining at relatively low levels for much of the decade, some economists argued the government could have afforded to borrow and spend more than it did to stimulate better GDP growth. They could also have targeted tax hikes at higher earners to bolster the nation’s finances.

Even the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has been an advocate for austerity in countries it has had to bail out - including Greece and Argentina - warned Cameron and Osborne that they were pursuing too much austerity. The organisation said in 2013 that the economic policy was posing “headwinds” to GDP growth.

Your view of whether austerity was a success or not will depend on your political leanings. The policy did marginally improve the UK’s spreadsheet numbers - a key metric for those on the right who own assets and believe in trickle down economics.

But austerity also pushed more people into poverty and has weakened public services. Perhaps the biggest example of how weaker public services have impacted the UK in the wake of the policy came during the Covid-19 pandemic.