Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng spooked markets with their mini budget, with new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt now hoping to ease market concerns with another fiscal event

Plots to oust the Prime Minister are now reportedly underway in Westminster, with Conservative MPs beginning to openly discuss Truss’s future prospects. While some have given her only days to remain in post, an important follow-up event to the mini budget is still weeks away.

Jeremy Hunt replaced Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor of the Exchequer on 14 October (image: Getty Images)

Announced after the pound had sunk to a record low against the dollar before being brought forward amid political pressure at the Conservative Party Conference, Kwasi Kwarteng had hoped to provide a ‘medium-term fiscal plan’ before his sacking. This event was intended to convince markets that the government would follow up its huge tax cuts with “fiscal discipline”.

Despite Kwarteng’s ousting on Friday (14 October), this event is still set to take place - something that has since been confirmed by Jeremy Hunt. So, if Liz Truss’s administration survives, when will Hunt announce this plan? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Jeremy Hunt’s statement?

Before his removal, Jeremy Hunt’s predecessor as Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng promised to set out the government’s medium-term plans for the UK economy - alongside an independent forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). It is understood the event will focus on how the Liz Truss administration intends to reduce the national debt.

What does a weak pound mean for the UK economy? (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Kwasi Kwarteng had scheduled in this speech for 23 November. However, despite Cabinet ministers insisting this timetable would not change, Mr Kwarteng was forced to u-turn and bring it forward at Conservative Party Conference in the Birmingham. Backbench Tory MPs wanted it to be earlier because they wanted to quell market anxiety about the direction the government was taking on the economy.

The new date for the House of Commons speech - now set to be delivered by new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt - is Monday 31 October. The Treasury has indicated we will not get a proper budget event until next Spring. However, whether Liz Truss’s administration can survive that long appears to be doubtful.

While the policies Jeremy Hunt is set to announce on Halloween will have a bearing on whether the markets will regain trust in the government, arguably the most important reveal of the day will be the contents of the OBR’s forecast. The public body’s analysis of the UK’s economy will tell us whether the government can afford the tax cuts which remain in place, including the stamp duty cut.

Markets will be eagerly awaiting the contents of Kwasi Kwarteng’s longer-term economic plan (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Its report, which the markets respect, will inform the private sector’s view of the UK as a place to invest. Should there be a negative reaction to the OBR’s findings, further economic chaos could hit - although this scenario now seems less likely after Jeremy Hunt’s mini budget reversal.

The Bank of England will meet to discuss interest rates on 3 November - just days after Hunt reveals the Truss administration’s longer-term economic plans.

What government spending cuts could be announced?

While Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce some tax rises alongside the deferral of some tax cuts, it appears the Chancellor will also reveal major spending cuts. We have already seen one such cut, with Hunt revealing the energy price guarantee - a flagship Truss policy aimed at tackling the immediate cost of living crisis - will be cut short by 18 months.

Liz Truss is reportedly wavering over a real-terms cut to benefits (image: Getty Images)

A battleground has formed within the Conservative Party about where other spending cuts should be found as the government bids to reduce the national debt. Public services, including schools and hospitals, may be told to find £11 billion of cuts according to a story in the Independent. But an even more controversial policy includes potential changes to how benefits are calculated.

Liz Truss has repeatedly refused to say whether benefits will be uprated in line with inflation, which is currently close to record highs. It is understood she wants to link benefits to wages - a measure that would see them go up by less, thus saving the government money.

Some of the PM’s senior ministers have publicly gone to war over benefits. At the Conservative Party Conference, Home Secretary Suella Braverman indicated she wanted deeper cuts to benefits, while Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt said she wanted to see benefits go up with inflation.

If the benefits under consideration - including Universal Credit and child tax credits - are not uprated in line with inflation, the Resolution Foundation says it would save the government £3 billion a year but would send the incomes of the poorest fifth of working-age households to levels not seen for more than 20 years.

Penny Mordaunt has urged Liz Truss to uprate benefits in line with inflation (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Progressive think tank the Joseph Rowntree Foundation said it would be “the largest permanent deliberate real-terms cut to the basic rate of benefits in history” and would be “morally indefensible” given the tax breaks for the rich the government has announced.

What did Kwasi Kwarteng say about fiscal event?

At present, the only official statement we have had about what will be in this medium-term fiscal plan came when the Chancellor announced it on 26 September. The day he announced it was when the pound had crashed to its lowest-ever value against the dollar as a direct result of his mini budget and follow-up statements about further tax cuts.

Mr Kwarteng said his statement would be accompanied by updated forecasts from the OBR - an independent public body that was set up by the coalition to rate the government of the day’s economic performance and to provide an assessment of what economic impact new policies could have.

Kwasi Kwarteng has suggested more tax cuts are on their way (image: PA)

The OBR told MPs after the mini budget that it had produced an assessment for it that met legal minimum requirements. However, this publication was blocked by the Chancellor, which led to suggestions the government was trying to avoid proper scrutiny of its economic agenda.

On 27 September, the Chancellor added that the next fiscal event would underline the government’s “fiscal discipline” and lay out a “credible plan” to bring down government debt. He also hinted the government would pursue more policies intended to promote economic growth, including “Big Bang 2.0” reforms of the financial market regulations.