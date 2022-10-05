The Bank of England has had to raise interest rates to tackle record inflation, and has hinted further big hikes may be necessary after Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget

These tax cuts were not accompanied by an independent assessment of the UK’s finances from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) - an omission that spooked the markets and sent the value of the pound crashing.

There are major questions about Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s political future given his income tax rate cut U-turn (image: AFP/Getty Images)

In a bid to shore up the value of sterling, the Bank of England said it “will not hesitate” to raise interest rates. The UK’s central bank has already hiked its base rate several times in 2022 as it tries to beat back record inflation rates.

But how high could interest rates go - and does it mean you should fix your mortgage?Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the Bank of England interest rate?

The Bank of England is the UK’s central bank. It is essentially the steward of the UK’s currency - pound sterling.

Eight times a year, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (a group of senior economists from within the Bank and outside of it) has the chance to alter the base rate - a monetary mechanism that influences how much it costs to borrow money. It will meet again on 3 November, after Kwasi Kwarteng has set out government spending cut plans.

Higher mortgage rates are likely given the Bank of England has raised interest rates (image: AFP/Getty Images)

The Bank has a target of keeping inflation to 2% - a level that’s deemed to erode the value of the pound just enough to ensure spending by the general public and the private sector remains consistent. In a nutshell, it encourages spending today because goods and services are likely to be more expensive tomorrow.

When inflation is high, as it is now, the value of the pound goes down too quickly and becomes a barrier to spending in itself. It makes the UK central bank more likely to raise interest rates because higher borrowing costs restrict economic activity.

Businesses borrow money to invest in their operations and expand - activity that tends to be inflationary because it increases demand while supply remains broadly similar.

The Bank of England is trying to reduce the cost of government borrowing (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Interest rate hikes affect the general public too as higher rates usually feed through to the mortgage market. It means monthly repayments are likely to become more expensive for those on standard variable or tracker products.

Lenders use interest rates to maintain the value of a loan. As well as being influenced by the Bank of England rate, the interest rate on loans is also determined by how risky the loan is amongst other things.

What is the latest UK interest rate forecast?

The Bank of England’s MPC has been increasing interest rates since December 2021 because inflation has been rising since last autumn. On 22 September, it hiked them to 2.25% - the highest level since 2008.

When Kwasi Kwarteng delivered an inflationary set of tax cuts just a day later on 23 September and then hinted even more tax cuts were on their way, market jitters sent the pound to its lowest-ever value against the dollar.

The pound’s struggle against the dollar as a result of the Truss government’s policies is forcing the Bank of England to consider interest rate hikes (image: Getty Images)

Experts initially expected the Bank of England would be forced to implement an emergency interest rate rise to shore up the currency. But the Bank was instead forced to prop up pension funds by buying up government debt.

In a statement on 26 September, governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey said: “The MPC will not hesitate to change interest rates by as much as needed to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term.”

He added that rates would not rise until the next MPC meeting on 3 November 2022. A day later, the Bank’s chief economist Huw Pill warned “significant” interest rate hikes were on their way.

The Bank had previously forecast that interest rates would peak at around 4.75% by the middle of next year. But now, markets believe they will increase to 3.5% by the end of 2022 and may reach a peak of 6% in 2023.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has faced the most testing week of his time at the helm of the UK central bank (image: Getty Images)

However, should further government U-turns occur, these predictions could rapidly decrease.

It is expected interest rates will slowly come down from their predicted peak from mid-2023 and into 2024, meaning higher rates are likely to be with us for what could be the next two years. But there are fears it could crash the housing market before then.

What has happened to mortgage rates?

The mini budget and subsequent Bank of England warnings about interest rates has sent the mortgage market into meltdown. Lenders withdrew more than 1,600 mortgage products from the market, with research by financial website moneyfacts.co.uk finding choice at the start of October was the weakest in more than 12 years.

The situation has eased somewhat, with the number of products on the market rising again so far this week, and lenders have insisted product withdrawals are only temporary.

Mortgage rates have rocketed, meaning some on the housing ladder could be vulnerable to repossession (image: AFP/Getty Images)

In the immediate aftermath of the mini budget and interest rate hike in September, standard variable rate (SVR) mortgages at several leading lenders rose by between 0.2 and 0.5 percentage points, according to UK brokers L&C. You are likely to be on an SVR mortgage if your fixed deal has ended.

Tracker mortgages, which go up and down depending on interest rates, are also likely to have risen.

As lenders factor in likely changes to interest rates, fixed deals have also started to increase. On Wednesday (5 October), PA reported that the average two-year fixed deal had risen to 6.07% - the highest average since the depths of the last financial crisis in November 2008.

In December 2021, the average two-year rate was 2.34%. It means monthly repayments on a standard a 25-year £200,000 mortgage have risen from £881.20 to £1,297.17 - the equivalent of almost £5,000 a year.

Soaring interest rates mean mortgage rates are reaching highs not seen since the last financial crisis (image: Getty Images)

The average five-year rate is now 5.97% - a near-12-year high.

According to Martin Lewis’s Money Saving Expert (MSE) website, the cheapest current mainstream deals for fixes are 4.82% for a two-year, 4.48% for a five-year and 4.09% for a 10-year. MSE says this is a rise of around 3% compared to last year and accounts to around £150 extra per month per £100,000 of mortgage debt.

Should I fix my mortgage now?

With interest rate rises already having come into force this year, homeowners have been seeking out advice in their droves. Citizens Advice Scotland said requests for online advice for mortgage issues had climbed 277% year-on-year as of August.

The latest suggestions of further significant rises are only likely to have contributed to this number. One of the biggest questions out there is whether you should fix your mortgage if you’re on the market for a product - either as a first-time buyer or an existing homeowner.

NationalWorld has asked several experts to see what their views are. To sum up what they have said in a few words, their advice is: ‘check your mortgage deal right now and act quickly’.

There is no easy answer about whether you should try to fix your mortgage now before your current deal ends (image: AFP/Getty Images)

According to founding director of Revolution Brokers Almas Uddin, you should go for a fix if you’re in the process of buying a property.

“We’ve enjoyed record low interest rates for such a sustained period of time now, but there’s no doubt we are now moving away from this record stint of affordable borrowing,” he said.

“So, for those looking to borrow now to fund a property purchase, a fixed rate mortgage is certainly the best course of action. Rates are still relatively affordable when compared to historic highs, but the Bank of England has stated they will keep increasing the base rate until they have a handle on inflation.

“A three-to-five year fixed product would allow you to hedge against current market uncertainty and protect you from what looks to be a very tough 18 months or so and a period that will be key with regard to what direction the market is moving.”

Research by Revolution Brokers has shown that, despite the cost of living crisis, annual mortgage repayments have grown at a greater rate than all other household outgoings (with the exception of energy bills). The average annual cost of a mortgage is now 19% higher at £16,629 having been £13,921 in 2021.

The housing market could crash if mortgages become unaffordable (image: Getty Images)

For those who are not moving and are on fixed deals that are set to come to an end in the next two years - roughly 3.2 million people according to the Financial Conduct Authority - the question of whether or not you should fix again is up in the air.

“There is now doubt in the current market that it’s going to be a shock for those coming off two and five year fixed rate mortgages. And no one will be sheltered from the shockwaves - increased monthly mortgage repayments alongside increased household bills will be a financial blow to households up and down the country,” said Paula Higgins, CEO of the HomeOwners Alliance.

“So, we’re calling on homeowners not to sit with their head in their hands. Check your mortgage deal now.

Homeowners are being told to act now on their mortgages (image: Getty Images)

“Remind yourself of your current rate, check when that deal ends and what rates are available now. Even with early redemption penalties it may still be financially worthwhile to take that hit now and lock into a new fixed rate to avoid being a victim of further rate rises.”

But Higgins urged consumers to seek out the advice of a mortgage broker before committing to anything.

“It’s critical to get advice. The market is volatile and deals are changing quickly. A broker can help with the calculations involved in switching and your application to deals that are fast disappearing,” she said.

“They have access to deals you can’t get by going directly to the lender and can find the right deal for your circumstances. And, if you find a fee-free mortgage broker, you’ve got nothing to lose by setting them to work.”

Factors that would prevent a crash are still in play on the UK housing market (image: PA)

Martin Lewis’s website Money Saving Expert (MSE) says fixes are likely to be cheaper than variable mortgages if your deal is ending. The cheapest fixes are much higher than they were a year ago, but they are still below where interest rates are expected to peak in 2023.

It also says you can consider fixing for longer, as 10-year fixes are currently cheaper (in some cases) than shorter-term deals. However, it also warns that this kind of deal may not work out cheaper over the long-run given high interest rates are expected to be a medium-term issue.

If your fix is not ending for a little while yet and you could incur a financial penalty for breaking out of it or agreeing a new rate, MSE says it may be a “tough call” to make to break out of your fix. One option it suggests is to consider whether overpaying your mortgage would work out as a cheaper option.

Those on fixes that are ending in the next six months should be able to lock in another deal without incurring a penalty, it says. A rule of thumb, according to MSE, is that for each percentage point your mortgage increases, you can expect to pay an additional £50 a month per £100,000 of mortgage debt.

To see more advice from Money Saving Expert, you can find its latest thinking on its website.