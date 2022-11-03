As the public body in charge of the UK’s currency, the Bank of England plays an important role in influencing inflation, my colleague Henry Sandercock writes.

Inflation is the value of the pounds in our pockets - as well as how much it costs to borrow money.

Borrowing money is key to business growth and is also vital to the UK economy because it allows the housing market to function. Very few people can afford to purchase a property outright, with most relying on mortgages to pay for their new home.

All loans have a rate of interest attached. Most of this interest is intended to preserve the value of the money the lender has paid out.

The Bank of England base interest rate plays a major role in influencing the level at which inflation levels are set on the market.

When the interest rate is low, the cost of borrowing is cheap and therefore, money is more likely to move around the economy. This increases the rate of inflation as demand for goods and services is likely to increase above supply.

If the interest rate is high, it is more expensive to borrow money and more attractive to save. This measure is likely to decrease the amount of economic activity, which in turn lowers the rate of inflation.

The Bank of England has a target to keep inflation at a rate of 2%. Economists believe this level of inflation encourages consumers to spend without making the cost of living unaffordable.