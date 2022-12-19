The Treasury has confirmed the date for the Spring Budget after what is expected to be a recession-hit winter for the UK

Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Spring Budget in March 2023, it has been announced.

The Chancellor confirmed on Monday (19 December) that he has commissioned a forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility, which will be presented alongside the budget early next year.

But the fiscal event in Spring will be Hunt’s first full budget since becoming Chancellor and will offer him a crucial opportunity to respond to what is expected to be a recession-hit winter for the country.

So when exactly is the Spring Budget, what has been said about it, and what announcements are likely to be included? Here’s what you need to know.

When is the Spring Budget?

Hunt has told MPs he will deliver his Spring Budget on 15 March 2023. In a written statement he said: “Today I can inform the House that I have asked the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to prepare a forecast for March 15 2023 to accompany a Spring Budget.

“This forecast, in addition to the forecast that took place in November 2022, will fulfil the obligation for the OBR to produce at least two forecasts in a financial year, as is required by legislation.”

What could be announced?

The Spring Budget will come just as the UK is emerging from what is set to be a particularly tough winter, as strikes continue to plague the country, the energy crisis increases pressure on families, and economic experts warn that the country is heading into a recession. As such, Hunt will have to address these issues in March and take stock of how the economy has been affected.

Something almost definitely on the table for the Spring Budget will be a decision on whether or not to boost investment incentives to business, which would help offset April’s planned increase in corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

Other predictions for the fiscal event include the Chancellor addressing inflation, which is currently at a 40-year high, and taking a look at the impacts of the subsequent interest rate increases from the Bank of England. Hunt will is also expected to announce that alcohol duty will be frozen until August in a major win for pubs and the hospitality sector, according to The Sun.

What was said in the Autumn Statement?

In November, Hunt announced a range of new measures which he said would help curb inflation, stabilise the UK’s economy and tackle the cost of living crisis. This included a series of tax rises, which amounted to an effective U-turn on the tax-slashing mini budget previously announced by Kwarteng and Liz Truss.

Some of the key announcements included reducing the threshold of the 45p income tax rate from £150,000 to £125,140, as he said the government would be “asking more from those who have more”, and freezing the income tax personal allowance threshold until 2028, meaning millions of people will pay more in tax.

He also confirmed more targeted energy bills support for the most vulnerable members of society, but simultaneously revealed that from April 2023, the Energy Price Guarantee that currently caps bills at £2,500 will rise to £3,000 for the average household.

