You can use our interactive tool to check if house prices are rising or falling near you, based on property type.

With fears a UK recession is likely in the coming months, all eyes are on the UK housing market - a key barometer of the nation’s economic health.

Average house prices have fallen from an all-time high recorded in October. The average rate of house price growth has also slid back from 12.4% to 10.3% - although this is partly down to volatility in prices in late 2021 as the government’s stamp duty holiday came to an end.

Many experts, including lenders and estate agencies, predict a house price slowdown is on the way. Much of the reason for this gloomy outlook is Liz Truss’s mini budget, which added fuel to the fire of already rising interest rates.

As a result, mortgage rates have soared to highs not seen in more than a decade at the same time as the UK household budgets have been squeezed considerably by the broader cost of living crisis.

Every month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes an analysis of UK house prices. It tends to lag two months behind the ones produced by Nationwide, Rightmove and Zoopla, but offers a more comprehensive view of what was happening in the housing market at a given moment in time.

So, what did this index show was happening in November 2022 (the latest month for which we have data) - and what’s been happening to house prices in your area?

Below NationalWorld has prepared three tables showing you how prices have changed in each local authority area.

The first allows you to see a breakdown of how property values have shifted over the past year.

The second graph gives you an area-by-area picture of average prices for homes going back to January 2003.

And the third shows typical values for different types of housing in your area stretching back to January 2018.

Which areas have seen house prices rise - and fall - by the most?

According to the ONS, the average UK house price was £295,000 in November 2022 - 10.3% (£28,000) higher than in the same month in 2021, but £1,000 below the £296,000 recorded in October 2022.

Average house prices have fallen from record highs, according to the ONS (image: PA)

But the overall figures mask a widely varied picture at a local level. Some council areas recorded double-digit hikes to average property values year-on-year, while others saw values decline.

Na h-Eileanan Siar, the local authority governing the Outer Hebrides in Scotland, saw average prices soar 26.9% (£35,000) in the 12 months to November 2022 - albeit from a low base. At the same time, several London boroughs saw reversals, including Kensington and Chelsea (-6.9%), City of Westminster (-5.9%) and Hammersmith & Fulham (-3.9%). But prices in these areas still remain well above the UK average.

You can search for your local authority area in the table below to find out how prices have fared in your area over the last month and year. Can’t see the table? You can view it on the Flourish website here.

Loading....

How have house prices changed where you live since 2003?

Property prices have generally been on the rise over the last two decades. But these growth arcs have varied depending on where the local authority is located in the UK.

And while some areas have never recovered from the 2008 financial crash, others have seen property prices boom.

In Derry City and Strabane - the cheapest area on average in Northern Ireland in which to buy a home - average property values almost doubled from £94,944 to £180,450 between January 2005 and September 2007. But they then fell 55% over the next five years to a low of £82,705, and have only recovered to £155,593 in the years since.

But in Cambridge, which is one of the most expensive areas outside of London and the South East, average house pricesw a pre-crash peak of £283,241 in December 2007. After a £59,000 drop to a low of £224,469 in March 2009, the years since the last recession have seen prices soar 142% to £544,042.

The chart below will show you how property prices have changed over the last 20 years in your area. Can’t see the graph? You can view the chart on the Flourish website here.

Loading....

How are prices holding up for different types of property?

There are major differences between how much certain types of property cost in different parts of the country. A typical first-time buyer’s (FTBs) home in Kensington and Chelsea (the most expensive local authority area for FTBs) is more than 10-times the average FTB property in Inverclyde (the cheapest) at £1.16 million compared to £103,228.

Indeed, Scotland is likely to be the happiest hunting ground for first-timers, with 10 out of the 20 cheapest FTB local authority areas found north of the border. But say these first-time buyers wish to upsize to a semi-detached, they are more likely to find joy in council areas across the North of England with 13 out of the 20 cheapest local authorities situated in the North East, North West or Yorkshire and the Humber.

The chart below shows prices for different types of property in your area over the last five years. Can’t see the chart? You can view the graph on the Flourish website here.

Loading....